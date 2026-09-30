Jersey’s High Value Residency Regime Enters A New Era

Jersey has fundamentally reformed its High Value Residency framework by replacing the longstanding Article 2(1)(e) route with a new statutory pathway to Entitled status based on economic or social benefit. The revised Control of Housing and Work regime establishes a Housing and Work Control Panel to assess applications from internationally-mobile entrepreneurs, investors, and family offices seeking Island residence.

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A revised Control of Housing and Work (“CHW”) regime marks the most significant reform of the Island’s High Value Residency framework in many years.

For prospective High Value Residency applicants, the headline change is that the longstanding Article 2(1)(e) route has effectively been replaced by a new statutory pathway to Entitled status based on economic or social benefit.

The new route is contained within Regulation 5 of the Control of Housing and Work (Residential and Employment Status) (Jersey) Regulations 202- and is administered through a newly established Housing and Work Control Panel.

The reforms are intended to modernise Jersey’s residential status framework while providing a clearer legal basis for applications from internationally-mobile entrepreneurs, investors, business owners and family offices seeking to establish residence in the Island.

The End of Article 2(1)(e)

For decades, High Value Residency approvals have been granted under Article 2(1)(e) of the CHW regime. That terminology is now being retired.

The new residential status framework recognises six statuses only:

Permanent Entitled (PE)

Entitled (ENT)

Licensed (LIC)

Licensed for Lease Only (LLO)

Entitled for Work Only (EFW)

Standard (STN)

Article 2(1)(e) no longer appears as a separate residential status. Instead, the Regulations establish a specific route for granting Entitled status on economic or social grounds.

The accompanying report to the Regulations expressly states that Regulation 5:

“Utilises the Housing and Work Control Panel … as a direct replacement for the Housing and Work Advisory Group. This is the route used to support CHW applications from high net-worth individuals.”

This means that successful High Value Residency applicants will no longer receive a distinct category of residential status. Instead, they will join the broader category of Entitled residents.

A New Statutory Test

Regulation 5 provides that: “Entitled status can be granted to a person if the Housing and Work Control Panel recommends that granting the status is justified on economic or social grounds and is in the best interests of the community.”

The new test, therefore, contains three key elements:

Economic or social benefit;

A recommendation from the Housing and Work Control Panel; and

A determination that approval is in the best interests of the community.

The new formulation embeds the High Value Residency programme directly within Jersey’s residential status legislation.

What Does Entitled Status Provide?

The practical consequence of approval remains significant.

Under the published CHW guidance, an individual holding Entitled status:

has full access to Jersey’s housing and labour markets;

may work without restriction;

may occupy qualified accommodation;

may purchase qualified residential property; and

may obtain a business licence in respect of a lawful enterprise.

For prospective residents the most important implication is unrestricted access to Jersey’s qualified housing market under the CHW regime.

The Housing and Work Control Panel

The previous Housing and Work Advisory Group (“HWAG”) is being replaced by the Housing and Work Control Panel.

Applications made on economic or social benefit grounds will now be considered under this new structure. The published guidance confirms that each application is considered individually by the Panel before a decision is made.

The move towards a Panel-based framework is intended to create greater transparency and consistency in decision making, whilst retaining discretion to assess the individual merits of each application.

Conditions Remain Central to the Regime

One important feature of the new framework is that approvals remain conditional.

The CHW guidance states that Entitled status granted on economic and social grounds is always subject to conditions and may be withdrawn if those conditions cease to be satisfied.

The Regulations reinforce this position. Regulation 17 expressly allows conditions to be imposed on grants of Entitled status where those conditions are recommended by the Housing and Work Control Panel.

Accordingly, while the route to approval has changed, applicants should continue to expect conditions to form part of the approval process.

Economic and Social Contribution

The published legislation and guidance do not prescribe specific financial thresholds.

The legal test remains one of economic or social benefit together with the community interest requirement.

However, information released alongside the reforms indicates that current policy expectations may be interpreted by reference to:

annual taxable income generation exceeding £1.25 million for a period of at least ten years; and/or

philanthropic or community contributions of at least £100,000 per annum, or an equivalent contribution through mentoring, advisory work or board participation.

These figures are not contained within the legislation itself and should therefore be viewed as potential policy indicators rather than statutory thresholds.

What Should Applicants Be Doing Now?

Prospective applicants should ensure that any future application is structured around the requirements of Regulation 5.

In practice this is likely to involve:

demonstrating the anticipated long-term economic contribution to Jersey;

evidencing the expected Jersey tax contribution;

identifying any philanthropic or social impact activities;

considering property and relocation requirements at an early stage; and

ensuring that all supporting evidence is aligned with the economic or social benefit case being advanced.

Importantly, applications should now be described as applications for Entitled status on economic or social grounds, rather than Article 2(1)(e) applications.

Looking Ahead

The new regime represents a fundamental shift in presentation rather than purpose. Jersey continues to welcome internationally-mobile individuals capable of making a substantial economic or social contribution to the Island. What has changed is the legislative framework through which those applications are assessed.

By replacing the historic 2(1)(e) regime with a dedicated statutory route to Entitled status, Jersey has created a more transparent and clearly articulated High Value Residency structure, supported by a specific decision-making body and an express community benefit test.

For wealthy individuals, entrepreneurs, investors and family offices considering relocation, the reforms provide a clear pathway to residential status while preserving the flexibility necessary to assess each application on its individual merits.

Appleby’s Jersey dedicated Relocations team advises high net worth individuals, family offices, entrepreneurs and intermediaries on all aspects of High Value Residency applications, including residential status, immigration, property acquisition, structuring and relocation planning.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.