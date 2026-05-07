Jersey's Skilled High Earner Regime: A New Route To Relocate To Jersey

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From April 2026, Jersey offers a new pathway for senior professionals, consultants and entrepreneurs looking to relocate. The new Skilled High Earner route is aimed at high-earning individuals who fall outside the island's existing High Value Residency scheme and standard licensing framework, but who nonetheless have something valuable to contribute to Jersey's economy.

The licensing landscape

Jersey controls who can reside and work on the island via its business licensing regime. Those who do not already hold a relevant housing status must obtain licensed or registered permission, granted through a business licence. Licences are limited in number and subject to strict conditions. Applicants must demonstrate business need to be in Jersey and justify the benefit to the island, including in terms of inward investment in the local market, usually by way of employment or local staff. Permissions may be restricted to specific roles and are granted for a term of 3 years.

Consultants and entrepreneurs who operate as sole practitioners or senior professionals who wish to work remotely from Jersey for a business operating elsewhere don't fit neatly into the standard licensing framework. The newly introduced Skilled High Earner regime is designed to address that gap, focussing on personal economic activity with no requirement for Jersey based business or employment of local staff. This opens the door for qualifying high-earners to move to Jersey for lifestyle, tax and other personal reasons.

Eligibility at a glance

To qualify, the applicant must not already be ordinarily resident in Jersey, own residential property on the island, or hold an existing residential status.

They must establish a business in Jersey (there is no prescribed format) and work full-time from Jersey (defined as more than 25 hours per week), actively generating earned income through that business. Qualifying individuals who wish to continue to work for their existing non-Jersey based employer from Jersey would need to set up their own business in Jersey and engage with their former employer on a consultancy basis.

The financial eligibility criteria are significant. Applicants must demonstrate the ability to earn at least £250,000 per annum and show how that level of income will be sustained for the duration of the business licence. This will require evidence of track record as well as forward looking projections.

Applicants must also commit to generating economic and/or social benefit for Jersey, with credible evidence of how that will be achieved. Examples include mentoring, investment in local businesses, board or non-executive director roles, charitable engagement, or similar contributions to the benefit of islanders. Overall, the application will need to demonstrate a commitment to Jersey as the individual's home and centre of life and willingness to engage with the local business and island community.

As with all business licence applications, the Jersey Business Hub will consider the applicant's personal and business background alongside broader considerations of public interest, integrity, and the island's reputation.

Ongoing obligations

Successful applicants must maintain annual taxable income of at least £250,000 in Jersey for ten years (or until they achieve entitled residential status, which currently takes the same period). Full-time employment through their own business must continue throughout. That means the route may not be suitable for owners looking to sell their business within the ten year period or upcoming retirees. Applicants may only purchase or lease property in Jersey valued at £2m or more.

Licensed permission is granted for five years, then reviewed for compliance and renewed for a further five years if conditions continue to be met. If the individual decides to step away from the regime, or ceases to meet the criteria, they will need to apply for a standard business licence on the usual terms in order to remain in Jersey, with no guarantee of approval.

How does High Value Residency compare?

The Skilled High Earner regime sits alongside Jersey's existing High Value Residency (HVR) scheme, but the two are pitched at very different levels. HVR requires personal wealth exceeding £10 million, annual worldwide income above £1.25m, and the purchase or lease of high-value property, typically a house worth at least £3.5 million or an apartment worth at least £1.75 million. In return, qualifying individuals benefit from a favourable tax rate on worldwide income and greater flexibility to come and go from Jersey (due to there being no requirement for a Jersey based business or income).

The Skilled High Earner route demands less capital but offers no equivalent tax concession. It will therefore appeal to those who don't meet HVR criteria. Careful consideration needs to be given to applicants who are borderline or consider they may meet HVR criteria in future because once someone comes into Jersey as a Skilled High Earner, they cannot convert to HVR in future.

Immigration

The Skilled High Earner regime deals only with housing and employment licensing. Non-British and Irish applicants will still need to obtain separate immigration permission through the usual channels unless exempt under the usual rules.

What this means in practice

The Skilled High Earner regime is a pragmatic response to the reality of modern, internationally mobile careers at the more senior end of the spectrum. It opens a door for higher earners whose circumstances do not necessarily meet the requirements of the standard licensing process, but who are willing to make a meaningful economic commitment to Jersey.

The opportunity is a real one, particularly for those drawn to Jersey's quality of life and tax environment. But the compliance obligations are not to be underestimated. Income thresholds, working-time requirements, and the consequences of falling out of the regime all demand careful planning from the outset.

Please get in touch with any of the contacts listed on this page if you wish to discuss whether you are eligible to make an application under the Skilled High Earner regime or if you are considering locating a business in Jersey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.