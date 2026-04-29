DfE Seeks Employer Input For ESOL Content And Qualifications Review

The Department for Education (DfE) is reviewing the content of its English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program and the qualifications received by those who complete it.

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The Department for Education (DfE) is reviewing the content of its English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) program and the qualifications received by those who complete it. The aim of the review is to ensure that adults in England who speak English as an additional language can acquire the skills they need for life, work and further study. As part of this review, sponsors and other employers are being asked to complete an insight survey on current and future ESOL needs in the workplace.

What's being reviewed?

The ESOL review forms part of the government's wider commitment in the Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper to examine the adult essential skills offer. The current exercise focuses on ESOL provision for adults already resident in England, and how effectively it supports progression into and within employment.

What insights are being sought from employers?

Through an online survey, the DfE is seeking employer views on:

The English language skills that different sectors and businesses need;

Any English language entry requirements or expectations when recruiting, and how these are assessed in practice;

How employers currently support employees (and prospective employees) to develop their English language skills; and

What employers would like from policy makers in terms of ESOL content, qualifications and support.

This feedback will be used to inform the design and delivery of future ESOL content and qualifications and not for immigration purposes.

How can sponsors and employers get involved?

The DfE has requested support in the following ways:

Complete the online survey by 8 May 2026 (10-15 minutes estimated completion time);

Share the survey with other employers to help secure a broad and representative range of views; and

Indicate, via the survey, if you would be interested in taking part in any further engagement work related to the ESOL review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.