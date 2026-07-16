UK Citizenship Absences: How Strict Are The Rules? (Video)

Sam Jubb, a solicitor at Latitude Law, explains the absence limits for naturalisation: 450 days over five years, 270 days over three years if you are married to a British citizen...

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UK Citizenship Absences Explained GB | The day limits that decide your application

How many days can you spend outside the UK before it costs you British citizenship?

Sam Jubb, a solicitor at Latitude Law, explains the absence limits for naturalisation: 450 days over five years, 270 days over three years if you are married to a British citizen, and no more than 90 days in the final twelve months.

These are Home Office set limits, not absolute bars. Some absences can be disregarded, and a modest overshoot does not automatically end an application — so take advice before assuming the worst.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.