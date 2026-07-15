UK Partner Visa Financial Requirement: Why Applications Get Refused (Video)

In this video, Sam Jubb, a solicitor at Latitude Law, explains the financial requirement for UK partner and spouse visas — covering how the minimum income requirement can be met through employment and savings, how the two can be combined, and why most refusals come down to the wrong documents rather than the wrong income. Essential viewing if you're preparing a partner or spouse visa application.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

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UK Partner Visa Financial Requirement ���� | The real reason applications get refused

Think meeting the income threshold is enough for a UK partner visa? Often it isn't — how you evidence it is where most applications fall down.

In this video, Sam Jubb, a solicitor at Latitude Law, explains the financial requirement for UK partner and spouse visas — covering how the minimum income requirement can be met through employment and savings, how the two can be combined, and why most refusals come down to the wrong documents rather than the wrong income. Essential viewing if you're preparing a partner or spouse visa application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.