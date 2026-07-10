Right To Work Checks: October 2026 Changes And What To Know

Right to work checks are often treated as a routine onboarding task. That is a mistake. For any UK employer, failing to carry out checks properly can lead to significant penalties.

WestBridge Business Immigration, a London-based law firm with more than a decade of experience, advises businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals on compliant and efficient immigration outcomes. The firm specialises in tailored guidance to navigate the complexities of the UK immigration system.

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Right to work checks are often treated as a routine onboarding task. That is a mistake.

For any UK employer, failing to carry out checks properly can lead to significant penalties. The Home Office can issue a civil penalty of up to £60,000 for each illegal worker where an employer has not established a statutory excuse. In more serious cases, there can also be criminal consequences.

For sponsor licence holders, the risk is even greater. A defective right to work check is not only a civil penalty issue. It can also lead to sponsor compliance action, suspension or revocation of the sponsor licence. For businesses applying for a sponsor licence, poor right to work compliance can also result in the application being refused.

The position is becoming more important because the Home Office has published a draft updated code of practice on avoiding unlawful discrimination while preventing illegal working, due to apply from 1 October 2026. The draft code reflects a wider Right to Work Scheme, extending beyond traditional employment relationships.

What is changing from October 2026?

The draft October 2026 code defines “employer”, for the purposes of the Right to Work Scheme, more broadly than a business employing someone under a standard employment contract.

The draft code refers to individuals engaged:

under a contract of employment;

under a worker’s contract;

as an individual subcontractor; or

through an online matching service providing details of an individual service provider to potential clients or customers.

It also defines “worker” broadly, including individuals engaged under a contract of employment, a worker’s contract, as an individual subcontractor, or through an online matching service. The draft code states that this definition is broader than the usual employment law definition of worker.

This is a significant shift. Many businesses have historically treated right to work checks as something that applies only to employees. From October 2026, that approach is likely to be too narrow.

This does not mean every business must automatically check every person in its wider supply chain. The issue will be whether the individual falls within the expanded Right to Work Scheme arrangements. However, businesses that rely on contractors, individual subcontractors, platform workers, agency labour, outsourced services or other non-standard labour models should review their processes now.

Why this matters for all employers

Employers should not wait until a problem arises before checking whether their systems are compliant.

A right to work check must be carried out in the correct way, before the person starts work. It must confirm not only that the person has permission to work in the UK, but that they are permitted to do the work in question. Where the person has time-limited permission, follow-up checks may also be required.

From October 2026, businesses using more flexible working arrangements may need to look more carefully at who is being engaged, how they are being engaged, and whether the right to work process applies.

This is likely to be particularly relevant in sectors where labour is often supplied through less traditional models, including construction, care, hospitality, logistics, warehousing, delivery services, beauty services, cleaning, facilities management and platform-based work.

Why sponsor licence holders face additional risk

Sponsor licence holders are subject to duties that go beyond ordinary employer compliance.

Appendix D to the sponsor guidance requires sponsors to retain evidence of right to work checks for:

any worker they employ, whether or not the worker is sponsored; and

any worker they sponsor, whether or not the sponsor is the worker’s direct employer.

That second category is important. A sponsor may have right to work obligations even where it is not the direct employer.

Where the sponsor is the employer, the right to work check is relevant both to the statutory excuse against a civil penalty and to sponsor duty compliance. Where the sponsor is not the direct employer, the sponsor may not need to establish a statutory excuse in the ordinary sense, but it must still ensure the check is carried out and retain suitable evidence for sponsor compliance purposes.

Appendix D also makes clear that the check must show the worker has the legal right to work in the UK and to do the work in question. This is particularly important for sponsored workers, because their immigration permission is often tied to a specific sponsor, role, occupation code and set of conditions.

Appendix D: record keeping is not optional

Sponsors can get into difficulty not only because a check was not carried out, but because evidence of the check was not retained or cannot be produced.

Appendix D requires sponsors to retain prescribed records. Where a sponsored worker is employed by a related organisation, the sponsor must either obtain and retain a copy of the right to work check carried out by the employing organisation or carry out its own check.

Where a sponsored worker is engaged in a self-employed capacity, and the sponsor guidance permits that arrangement, the sponsor must still carry out a right to work check and retain evidence that the worker is legally permitted to work in the UK and to do the sponsored work.

This is why right to work checks should not be treated as a narrow HR formality. For sponsor licence holders, they are part of the sponsor compliance framework.

How right to work failures can affect an existing sponsor licence

Part 3 of the sponsor guidance says that all employers must check that employees have the right to work in the UK and to undertake the work in question. It also says that licensed sponsors have a duty to carry out a right to work check on any worker they sponsor, regardless of the nature of the employment relationship.

The guidance sets out the possible consequences. If a sponsor employs or sponsors a worker who does not have the relevant immigration permission, and the sponsor failed to carry out the appropriate right to work check, or could otherwise reasonably have been aware that the worker did not have the relevant permission, the Home Office may take serious action.

Where the statutory right to work scheme applies, this can include a civil penalty. If a civil penalty is issued, the Home Office guidance says it is likely to revoke the sponsor licence. Where the statutory right to work scheme does not apply because the sponsor is not the direct employer, the Home Office may still revoke the licence if the sponsor is sponsoring a worker who does not have the relevant permission.

The revocation annexes reinforce this.

Annex C2(d) says the Home Office will normally revoke a sponsor licence where the sponsor is sponsoring or employing a worker who is subject to immigration control, the worker does not have permission to work in the UK or to do the work in question, and the sponsor failed to carry out the appropriate right to work checks or could reasonably have been aware that the worker did not have the relevant permission.

Annex C2(g) is also relevant. It says the Home Office will normally revoke a licence where the sponsor fails to provide, when requested and within the time limit given, a document specified in Appendix D. This means that missing right to work evidence can itself become a serious compliance problem.

How right to work failures can affect a sponsor licence application

Right to work compliance is also relevant before a business has a sponsor licence.

Businesses applying for a sponsor licence are routinely assessed on whether they are trustworthy, compliant and capable of meeting sponsor duties. The Home Office can refuse an application where it has concerns about the organisation’s suitability to hold a licence.

Part 1 of the sponsor guidance includes a specific “normally refuse” ground where the applicant is sponsoring or employing a worker who is subject to immigration control, the worker does not have permission to work in the UK or to do the work in question, and the applicant failed to carry out appropriate right to work checks or could reasonably have been aware that the worker did not have the relevant permission.

This is a common practical issue in sponsor licence applications. A business may apply for a sponsor licence because it wants to regularise or retain a worker, but the Home Office may look closely at whether that person has already been working without the correct permission. If the business cannot demonstrate that proper right to work checks were carried out, the licence application may be refused and the case may also be referred for civil penalty consideration.

For prospective sponsors, the message is clear: right to work compliance should be reviewed before applying for a sponsor licence, not after.

The discrimination risk

The October 2026 code is not only about preventing illegal working. It is also about avoiding unlawful discrimination.

Employers must not carry out checks selectively based on nationality, ethnicity, accent, appearance or assumptions about immigration status. Right to work processes should be applied consistently and fairly.

This will become even more important if businesses expand checks to cover a wider group of workers. A wider checking process must still be implemented in a way that avoids discriminatory treatment.

Practical steps for employers and sponsors

Employers and sponsor licence holders should review their right to work systems before October 2026. This should include:

checking that right to work checks are carried out before work starts;

ensuring checks confirm permission to do the specific work in question;

using the correct Home Office online checking service where required;

retaining evidence of checks in a central and accessible format;

diarising follow-up checks for workers with time-limited permission;

reviewing contractor, subcontractor, agency and platform-worker arrangements;

ensuring sponsored workers are checked even where they are not directly employed by the sponsor;

auditing Appendix D records before a Home Office visit or sponsor licence application;

training HR, recruitment, operations and line managers to identify immigration status issues; and

applying checks consistently to avoid discrimination risk.

Conclusion

Right to work compliance is becoming more important, not less.

For ordinary employers, failing to carry out checks properly can lead to substantial civil penalties and, in serious cases, criminal consequences. From October 2026, the Right to Work Scheme is expected to apply to a wider range of working arrangements, including individual subcontractors and online matching service models.

For sponsor licence holders, the risk is more serious. Appendix D requires sponsors to retain right to work evidence for workers they employ and workers they sponsor. Part 3 of the sponsor guidance links right to work failures to civil penalties, compliance action and potential sponsor licence revocation. The revocation annexes confirm that serious failures can put the sponsor licence itself at risk.

The same issue can also affect businesses applying for a sponsor licence. If a prospective sponsor has already employed or engaged someone without the correct permission, and has not carried out proper right to work checks, the Home Office may refuse the licence application.

Right to work checks should therefore be treated as part of a wider immigration compliance system. Employers should review their onboarding, record keeping, contractor arrangements and sponsor compliance processes now, rather than waiting for the expanded regime to take effect.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.