Scale-up Sponsor Licence UK: Eligibility, Requirements And Advantages Over Skilled Worker

The Scale-up Sponsor Licence allows eligible high-growth UK businesses to sponsor skilled overseas workers under the Scale-up Worker route. It is designed for businesses that are expanding quickly and need access to international talent, but do not necessarily want the longer-term sponsorship obligations and costs associated with the Skilled Worker route.

For the right employer, a Scale-up Sponsor Licence can offer significant advantages over a Skilled Worker sponsor licence. Sponsorship is only required for the first 6 months of the worker’s permission, there is no Immigration Skills Charge, and the worker can later extend their permission without a new sponsor if they meet the relevant earnings requirements.

However, the route is only available to qualifying companies. Most UK businesses will not meet the Scale-up growth test. For many employers, the Skilled Worker route will remain the more realistic and flexible long-term sponsorship route.

1. What Is a Scale-up Sponsor Licence?

A Scale-up Sponsor Licence is a sponsor licence that permits a UK business to assign Certificates of Sponsorship to workers applying under the Scale-up Worker route.

The route is aimed at UK businesses that are in a sustained period of high growth. The worker must have a high-skilled job offer from a qualifying Scale-up sponsor at the required salary level for at least the first 6 months of their permission.

The Scale-up route is unusual because the worker is not tied to sponsorship throughout the whole of their permission. A successful first-time Scale-up Worker applicant is granted permission for 2 years, but the employer sponsors them only for the first 6 months. After that period, the worker may continue working for the sponsor, change job or employer, or later extend their Scale-up permission without a new sponsor, provided they meet the relevant requirements.

2. Advantages of a Scale-up Sponsor Licence Over Skilled Worker

The Scale-up route can be attractive to fast-growing employers and senior recruits because it offers greater flexibility and lower sponsorship costs than Skilled Worker. The main advantages are as follows:

Matter Scale-up Sponsor Licence Skilled Worker Sponsor Licence Potential Advantage of Scale-up route Sponsorship period Sponsorship is required for the first 6 months only Sponsorship normally continues throughout the worker’s permission Reduced long-term reporting and sponsor management burden Immigration Skills Charge No Immigration Skills Charge Usually payable for Skilled Worker sponsorship unless an exemption applies Potential savings – increasing over length of sponsorship and number of workers CoS fee £55 for a Scale-up Certificate of Sponsorship £525 for a Skilled Worker Certificate of Sponsorship Lower upfront sponsorship cost Worker flexibility After 6 months, the worker can change or stop work without updating the visa A Skilled Worker must normally update their visa if they change job or employer More attractive to senior, specialist or entrepreneurial candidates Extension The worker can extend without a new sponsor if they meet the earnings requirements Continued sponsorship is normally required Less dependence on employer sponsorship after the initial period Licence fee Scale-up is treated as a Temporary Worker route for sponsor licensing fee purposes Skilled Worker is a Worker route A lower licence fee may apply for larger sponsors seeking Scale-up only Settlement Can lead to settlement after 5 years if the requirements are met* Can also lead to settlement after 5 years if the requirements are met* Scale-up offers a settlement route with greater post-6-month work flexibility

*All ILR possibilities are subject to the outcome of the Earned Settlement consultation.

These advantages should not be overstated. The Scale-up licence is not a general alternative to Skilled Worker sponsorship. It is only available to businesses that meet the specific Scale-up sponsor requirements. It also gives the employer less long-term control over the worker, because after the first 6 months the worker is no longer sponsored in the same way.

For businesses that do not meet the Scale-up growth criteria, or that need to sponsor a wider range of roles and workers over time, a Skilled Worker sponsor licence may still be the more appropriate option.

3. Who Can Apply for a Scale-up Sponsor Licence?

To apply for a Scale-up Sponsor Licence, a UK business must meet the general sponsor licence requirements and the route-specific Scale-up requirements.

In broad terms, the organisation must be operating lawfully in the UK, be honest, dependable and reliable, have suitable HR systems, be capable of complying with sponsor duties and have no serious history of immigration or employment law non-compliance.

In addition, the employer must meet the definition of a “qualifying Scale-up sponsor”. There are two ways to do this:

the standard pathway, based on automated assessment of HMRC data; or

the endorsing body pathway, for certain younger businesses that do not yet have sufficient HMRC history.

The business must also be solvent and able and intending to offer genuine employment that meets the skill level, salary, working time and National Minimum Wage requirements of the route.

4. The Standard Pathway: HMRC Growth Test

Under the standard pathway, the Home Office assesses whether the business has achieved sufficient growth by reference to HMRC data.

To qualify, the business must have:

annualised growth of at least 20% over the 3-year period before the application, based on either employment growth or turnover growth; and

over the 3-year period before the application, based on either employment growth or turnover growth; and at least 10 employees at the start of that 3-year period.

The Home Office uses PAYE and VAT information submitted to HMRC to assess the business automatically. It is therefore important that the licence application contains accurate Companies House, VAT and PAYE information.

A common practical problem is incomplete PAYE disclosure. The sponsor guidance makes clear that all PAYE reference numbers through which the business makes income tax or National Insurance deductions for employees should be provided. If relevant PAYE references are omitted, the application is likely to be delayed or refused.

Before applying, businesses should therefore audit their HMRC records, payroll structure and VAT information carefully. The application may look document-light, but it is data-sensitive.

5. The Endorsing Body Pathway

The endorsing body pathway is available for organisations that cannot qualify under the standard pathway because their HMRC history is not long enough.

To use this pathway, the business must first obtain an endorsement from a Home Office-approved endorsing body. The business must apply for the sponsor licence within 3 months of the endorsement being issued.

To qualify for endorsement, the business must satisfy the endorsing body that it meets requirements including:

at least 10 employees on PAYE;

VAT registration;

solvency and active trading in the UK;

an HMRC footprint of less than 4 years;

a potential growth rate consistent with the Scale-up route;

sufficient finance to pay appropriate salaries; and

a UK-registered corporate bank account.

The business must also meet at least 3 of 5 additional criteria relating to growth, participation in relevant government programmes or funding, finance, international operations and research and development expenditure.

The endorsing body pathway may assist younger high-growth companies, but it is not a general workaround for businesses that do not meet the Scale-up concept. The business must still be able to demonstrate credible growth potential and suitability for the route.

6. Scale-up Worker Visa Requirements

A first-time Scale-up Worker applicant must make a sponsored application. This means they must have a valid Certificate of Sponsorship from an A-rated Scale-up sponsor.

The applicant must meet the validity, suitability and eligibility requirements of Appendix Scale-up. For a sponsored application, this includes points for sponsorship, a job at the appropriate skill level, salary, English language and the financial requirement.

The worker must be aged 18 or over and must genuinely intend and be able to undertake the sponsored role. The role must be genuine and must not have been created mainly so that the applicant can apply for immigration permission.

If the applicant is applying from outside the UK, or has been in the UK for less than 12 months, they will normally need to meet the financial requirement. A sponsor can certify maintenance on the Certificate of Sponsorship where permitted.

7. Salary and Skill Level Requirements

The Scale-up Worker role must be at graduate level or above and must be paid at least £39,100 per year or the going rate for the relevant occupation code, whichever is higher.

The appropriate occupation code should be selected carefully. If the Home Office considers that a less appropriate code has been chosen because the correct code is not eligible or has a higher going rate, the application may be refused.

This is an area where Scale-up and Skilled Worker applications often raise similar issues. Employers should ensure that the job description, salary, hours, reporting line, required skills and business need all support the occupation code selected.

8. How to Apply for a Scale-up Sponsor Licence

Like other routes, the Scale-up Sponsor Licence application is made online. A business that already holds a sponsor licence can apply to add the Scale-up route to its existing licence. A business that does not hold a sponsor licence can apply for a new licence under the Scale-up route.

The application will require accurate information about the organisation, its key personnel and its HMRC footprint. For the standard pathway, the Home Office will use the business’s PAYE and VAT data to assess Scale-up eligibility.

In many Scale-up licence applications, the business will not normally need to submit documents unless it is regulated, inspected or monitored by a relevant body, or is applying at the same time to be licensed under another route that has mandatory document requirements.

Businesses should still prepare carefully before applying. Relevant preparatory steps include:

checking Companies House, VAT and PAYE records;

identifying all PAYE references used by the business;

reviewing HR systems and right to work processes;

preparing a clear explanation of the sponsored role;

checking salary and occupation code eligibility;

ensuring key personnel are suitable and available; and

reviewing any compliance, insolvency, tax or employment law issues.

9. Sponsor Duties and Compliance Risks

A Scale-up sponsor must comply with sponsor duties while sponsoring Scale-up Workers. This includes assigning a valid Certificate of Sponsorship, keeping appropriate records, ensuring the role is genuine, complying with reporting duties and maintaining suitable HR systems.

The sponsor must also comply with wider sponsor duties, including duties relating to right to work checks, record keeping, reporting relevant changes and cooperating with Home Office compliance checks.

Although Scale-up sponsorship only lasts for the first 6 months of the worker’s permission, non-compliance during that period can still have serious consequences. The Home Office may downgrade, suspend or revoke the sponsor licence.

Sponsors should also note that, from 9 April 2025, the Home Office guidance indicates that a sponsor licence will normally be revoked if the sponsor recoups, or attempts to recoup, the sponsor licence fee, CoS fee or associated administrative costs from a sponsored worker.

10. How Long Does a Scale-up Sponsor Licence Last?

A Scale-up Sponsor Licence is valid for 4 years unless it is surrendered or revoked earlier. It cannot be renewed beyond 4 years, and a business cannot reapply for a Scale-up licence if it surrenders the licence or it is revoked before the end of that period. The rationale for this is not wholly clear. Perhaps scaling-up becomes less impressive after four years so the advantages of the licence are restricted.

This is an important difference from a Skilled Worker sponsor licence. A Skilled Worker sponsor licence usually remains valid for as long as the sponsor continues to meet the eligibility and compliance requirements.

A high-growth business should therefore consider whether it needs both routes. A Scale-up licence may be attractive for specific high-skilled recruits, particularly if there is likely a lot of movement between job codes which could require new sponsorship under Skilled Worker, but a Skilled Worker licence may still be needed for longer-term workforce planning, roles outside the Scale-up route, or sponsorship after the Scale-up licence period ends.

11. Scale-up Sponsor Licence Refusals

A Scale-up Sponsor Licence application may be refused if the business does not meet the qualifying Scale-up sponsor requirements, if the automated HMRC assessment does not support the claimed growth, if PAYE or VAT information is incomplete, or if the Home Office is not satisfied that the business can comply with sponsor duties.

Refusal may also arise where the business is not genuinely trading, is not solvent, cannot offer roles meeting the required skill and salary level, has unsuitable key personnel, or has relevant compliance concerns.

The appropriate response will depend on the reason for refusal. In some cases, the business may need to correct factual or evidential issues and reapply. In others, it may be necessary to consider whether the decision is legally flawed and whether a challenge is available. Where the business does not meet the Scale-up requirements, a Skilled Worker sponsor licence may be a more appropriate route.

12. Contact Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers

Our immigration barristers are approachable, responsive and experienced in advising employers on sponsor licence applications, Scale-up Worker visas and Skilled Worker sponsorship.

To discuss a Scale-up Sponsor Licence application, Scale-up Worker visa application or alternative sponsorship strategy, contact Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers or complete our online enquiry form.

13. Frequently Asked Questions: Scale-up Sponsor Licence UK

What Is a Scale-up Sponsor Licence?

A Scale-up Sponsor Licence allows a qualifying high-growth UK business to sponsor overseas workers under the Scale-up Worker route. It is available only to businesses that meet the Scale-up sponsor requirements, including the standard HMRC growth test or, in some cases, the endorsing body pathway.

Is Scale-up Better Than Skilled Worker?

Scale-up can be better than Skilled Worker for eligible high-growth businesses because sponsorship is required only for the first 6 months, there is no Immigration Skills Charge and the Certificate of Sponsorship fee is lower. However, Skilled Worker is available to a much wider range of employers and may be better for long-term sponsorship planning.

Does a Scale-up Sponsor Pay the Immigration Skills Charge?

No. There is no Immigration Skills Charge for the Scale-up route. By contrast, Skilled Worker sponsorship usually attracts the Immigration Skills Charge unless an exemption applies. This can make Scale-up sponsorship significantly cheaper for eligible employers.

How Much Is a Scale-up Certificate of Sponsorship?

As at 11 September 2026, the Certificate of Sponsorship fee for the Scale-up route is £55. The Skilled Worker Certificate of Sponsorship fee is £525.

Can Any UK Business Apply for a Scale-up Sponsor Licence?

No. The business must qualify as a Scale-up sponsor. Under the standard pathway, it must have annualised growth of at least 20% over the previous 3 years, based on employment or turnover, and at least 10 employees at the start of that period.

What If My Business Has Been Trading for Less Than 4 Years?

A younger high-growth business may be able to use the endorsing body pathway if it does not have enough HMRC history for the standard pathway. It must still satisfy detailed endorsement requirements, including PAYE, VAT, solvency, growth potential and additional innovation, funding or international criteria.

How Long Is a Scale-up Worker Sponsored For?

A first-time Scale-up Worker is sponsored for the first 6 months of their permission. The initial grant of permission is for 2 years, but the employer’s sponsorship role does not continue for the whole of that period.

Can a Scale-up Worker Change Employers?

During the first 6 months, a Scale-up Worker cannot change employers unless they apply for a new visa. After 6 months, they can continue in the same job, change job or employer, stop working or become self-employed without updating the visa.

Can the Scale-up Route Lead to Settlement?

Yes. A Scale-up Worker may be able to apply for settlement after 5 years, provided they meet the relevant requirements, including earnings and continuous residence requirements. The first grant is normally for 2 years and extensions can be granted for 3 years.

Can a Scale-up Sponsor Licence Be Renewed?

No. A Scale-up Sponsor Licence is valid for 4 years and cannot be renewed. A business that wishes to continue sponsoring workers after that period should consider whether it also needs a Skilled Worker sponsor licence.