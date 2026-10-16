A Guide To UK Religious Worker Sponsorship: An Update To Changes On Immigration Rules

Our immigration experts explain the new rules on sponsoring overseas faith workers in the UK and provide an overview of the two available visa routes.

When religious organisations are looking to sponsor overseas faith workers, it's important that the correct immigration route is selected, and all sponsorship compliance processes are maintained.

There are two types of sponsorship available for religious workers — the T2 Minister of Religion route and the Temporary Work — Religious Worker route, and there are important distinctions between the two. The two routes are designed for different types of activity, and carry different implications for eligibility, length of stay and longer-term options. If an inappropriate route is selected, the application may be refused and compliance action may be taken against the sponsoring organisation.

Recently, there have been changes made to the Immigration Rules, which were introduced through Statement of Changes HC 584. These new rules require sponsoring religious organisations to review their selection process, looking at how they classify roles sponsorship requirements and what evidence is required.

Depending on whether the role is pastoral and ministerial or temporary, supportive, and non-pastoral is what makes the distinction between the two roles.

T2 Minister of Religion Route

The T2 Minister of Religion route is intended for individuals whose principal duties are pastoral in nature. This includes roles such as:

ordained ministers;

priests;

imams;

rabbis; and

senior members of religious orders carrying out core pastoral responsibilities.

Typical duties of roles suitable for this route may include leading worship, conducting religious services, providing spiritual guidance, and carrying out responsibilities central to the religious life of a community.

The route is designed for longer-term religious ministry and provides a pathway towards settlement where the relevant requirements are met.

Temporary Work — Religious Worker Route

The Temporary Work — Religious Worker route is intended for individuals undertaking temporary religious work that supports the activities of a religious institution or religious order.

This may include:

assisting with religious activities;

administrative or organisational duties;

temporary placements within a religious community; and

roles undertaken as part of an exchange arrangement.

However, the route does not allow sponsorship where the applicant’s core duties involve leading a congregation or preaching the essential teachings of a faith. Such responsibilities are generally associated with the ministerial route rather than a temporary religious worker placement.

What are the key differences between the two routes?

The table below provides a summary:

Issue T2 Minister of Religion Temporary Work – Religious Worker Purpose Long-term pastoral ministry Temporary religious support work Eligible roles Ministers, priests, imams, rabbis and equivalent pastoral roles Supporting roles, temporary placements and religious order assignments Maximum initial grant Normally up to 3 years and 1 month Up to 24 months Settlement Can lead to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after meeting requirements No route to settlement English language Required at CEFR Level B2 in reading, writing, speaking and listening No formal English language requirement Resident Labour Consideration Exempt Previously applicable requirements removed from 29 October 2026, subject to route requirements Maintenance funds £1,270 held for 28 consecutive days unless certified by an A-rated sponsor £1,270 held for 28 consecutive days unless certified by an A-rated sponsor Dependants Permitted where requirements are met Permitted where requirements are met

What are the long-term immigration considerations?

The T2 Minister of Religion route remains the appropriate category for individuals undertaking permanent or long-term pastoral ministry.

Applicants may normally be granted permission for up to three years and one month initially and may extend their permission where eligible. The route can lead to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after five years of continuous qualifying residence, subject to meeting the relevant requirements.

A significant change introduced by HC 584 is the removal of the previous six-year cap on time spent in the route from 29 October 2026. This allows eligible ministers to remain sponsored beyond six years where they have not yet qualified for settlement.

Sponsorship compliance actions following HC 584

Religious organisations holding a sponsor licence should review their current sponsorship arrangements and internal processes considering the following actions:

Review six-year cap strategies

Organisations should identify sponsored ministers approaching the previous six-year aggregate stay limit. Following the removal of this cap from 29 October 2026, extensions may be possible beyond six years where the individual remains eligible and has not yet qualified for ILR.

Review religious order placements

Sponsors should review roles occupied by members of religious orders. Where an individual’s placement involves long-term community presence or substantial pastoral duties, organisations should assess whether the role is more appropriately sponsored under the T2 Minister of Religion route.

Update maintenance verification procedures

Some ministers living under religious vows, including arrangements involving communal living or exemption from the National Minimum Wage provisions, may require careful review of internal records and CoS declarations to ensure compliance with updated maintenance requirements.

Review supernumerary requirements

Although legacy labour market advertising requirements no longer apply from 29 October 2026, sponsors must ensure that temporary religious worker roles satisfy the route requirements.

The role should be genuinely supernumerary, meaning it is additional to normal staffing requirements and would not ordinarily be filled if the overseas worker were not undertaking the placement. Sponsors should maintain evidence demonstrating why the role meets this requirement.

Maintain evidence of exchange arrangements

Where a temporary placement operates through a reciprocal exchange arrangement, sponsors should retain written evidence confirming the arrangement with the overseas religious institution before assigning a Certificate of Sponsorship.