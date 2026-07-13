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13 July 2026

UK Fee Waivers: The Trap That Ruins Visa Applications (Video)

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Latitude Law

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Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
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Can't afford the Home Office fees? A fee waiver can protect your status — but it can also tie you into an application that's likely to fail.
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UK Fee Waivers: The Trap That Ruins Visa Applications

Can't afford the Home Office fees? A fee waiver can protect your status — but it can also tie you into an application that's likely to fail.

In this video, Joel, a solicitor at Latitude Law, explains how fee waivers work, which applications they cover, and the costly trap many applicants fall into when their circumstances change.

If you have options, speak to us before you apply. We'll help you make the strongest possible application and protect your immigration status.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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