UK Fee Waivers: The Trap That Ruins Visa Applications (Video)

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UK Fee Waivers: The Trap That Ruins Visa Applications

Can't afford the Home Office fees? A fee waiver can protect your status — but it can also tie you into an application that's likely to fail.

In this video, Joel, a solicitor at Latitude Law, explains how fee waivers work, which applications they cover, and the costly trap many applicants fall into when their circumstances change.

If you have options, speak to us before you apply. We'll help you make the strongest possible application and protect your immigration status.