New Home Office Priority Service For Nationality Applications Explained (8 July 2026)

The Home Office has officially introduced a Priority Service for nationality applications, marking a significant development for people seeking British citizenship through naturalisation or registration.

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The Home Office has officially introduced a Priority Service for nationality applications, marking a significant development for people seeking British citizenship through naturalisation or registration.

The change was confirmed on 6 July 2026, when the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) guidance for caseworkers was updated to reflect the introduction of the new service. Previously, priority treatment for citizenship applications was handled on a discretionary, case-by-case basis, typically reserved for urgent or compelling circumstances. The new Priority Service now provides a formal, paid expedited processing route.

How the Priority Service Works

Under the Priority Service, applicants can pay an additional fee to receive a decision significantly faster than the standard processing time. For most in-country applications, the Home Office aims to decide within five working days of the applicant's biometric appointment at a UKVCAS centre. A Super Priority Service is also available for certain routes, targeting a decision by the end of the next working day.

Costs and Fees

The Priority Service costs £500 per applicant on top of the standard application fee. The Super Priority Service is priced at £1,000. These fees remained unchanged following the April 2026 fee review.

For context, the standard fee for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in 2026 is £3,226, with the Priority Service bringing the total to £3,726.

Who Can Apply

The Priority Service applies to both naturalisation applications (for adults seeking citizenship) and registration applications (typically for children or other specific categories). Caseworker guidance specifies that priority can be granted where the circumstances meet the established criteria. For minor registration applications linked to a parent's naturalisation application, priority may be considered depending on whether the child's application is dependent on the parent's outcome.

Criteria for Priority

While the Priority Service formalises the expedited route, applicants must still meet specific criteria to qualify. The Home Office considers requests on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that only genuinely urgent cases receive accelerated processing. The degree of priority depends on the nature of the case and the stage it has reached. In cases where there is a compelling Home Office business need, priority may also be considered.

How to Request Priority

Requests for priority treatment can be made in advance of an application. The updated guidance provides caseworkers with clear procedures for handling these requests, including applications flagged by ministers and MPs. Applicants are advised to check eligibility and submit requests following the official procedures outlined in the nationality caseworker guidance.

Implications for Applicants

The introduction of the Priority Service for nationality applications brings citizenship in line with other immigration routes, such as ILR and work visas, which have long offered expedited options. For applicants with urgent travel needs, job offers, or family circumstances, the new service offers a welcome alternative to the standard processing time of up to six months.

However, the additional £500 cost may be prohibitive for some, and approval is not guaranteed—each request is assessed against the priority criteria.

Official Guidance

The Home Office has published comprehensive guidance for caseworkers, titled "Priority treatment requests: nationality procedure guidance," which outlines the full criteria and procedures. Applicants are encouraged to consult the official gov.uk guidance or seek professional legal advice before submitting a priority request.

This article is based on official Home Office guidance published on 6 July 2026 and may be subject to further updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.