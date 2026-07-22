Priority Processing Now Available For British Citizenship Applications

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Applicants for British citizenship may now be able to pay for a faster decision under the Home Office’s priority service.

The change is particularly significant for naturalisation applicants, who have traditionally had to rely on the standard citizenship processing timeframe without the option of paying for expedited consideration.

What is the new British citizenship priority service?

Eligible applicants can pay an additional £500 for the priority service.

The Home Office states that applicants using the service will usually receive a decision within 30 working days. This is considerably faster than the standard service, under which citizenship applications can commonly take up to six months to be decided.

The 30-working-day period is not an absolute guarantee. An application may take longer where, for example, the Home Office needs:

further information or supporting documents;

to verify information with another government department;

to carry out additional background or eligibility checks; or

to investigate an issue arising from the applicant’s immigration or personal history.

Where additional information is requested, the Home Office states that the application will be prioritised once the requested material has been received.

Can naturalisation applications use the priority service?

Yes. The updated GOV.UK guidance expressly confirms that the priority service can be used by applicants applying online for British citizenship by naturalisation.

Naturalisation is the process most commonly used by adults who have settled status or indefinite leave to remain and who satisfy the relevant residence, good character, English-language and Life in the UK requirements.

Applicants will be told whether the priority service is available during the online application process. Availability should not therefore be assumed until the option is presented as part of the application.

Which other citizenship applications are eligible?

The Home Office guidance also lists several other categories that may qualify for priority processing, including applications:

to register a child under 18 as a British citizen;

by certain British nationality status holders;

based on living in the UK during the first ten years of a person’s life;

to resume British citizenship after previously renouncing it;

by people born to a British father where their parents were not married;

by people born before 1 January 1983 to a British mother; and

by certain stateless applicants.

The application must be submitted online. The priority service is not available where the applicant applies using a paper form.

Is super priority available for naturalisation?

No.

Citizenship applicants cannot use the £1,000 super priority service, which provides next-working-day decisions for certain visa and settlement applications.

For citizenship applications, the fastest published service is currently the £500 priority service, with a usual decision timeframe of 30 working days.

When does the 30-working-day period begin?

The Home Office guidance states that the priority processing period generally begins:

on the date of the applicant’s appointment, where identity is proved in person; or

on the working day after the applicant finishes uploading documents, where the relevant identity-checking process is completed digitally.

The application is treated as decided when the applicant receives a letter or email confirming that a decision has been made. This is not necessarily the same date on which the applicant attends a citizenship ceremony or receives a British passport.

Does a priority decision guarantee approval?

No. The priority service only affects the speed at which the application is considered. It does not reduce the legal requirements or make approval more likely.

Naturalisation applications remain discretionary. The Home Office will still assess matters including:

residence and permitted absences;

immigration status during the qualifying period;

whether the applicant was physically present in the UK on the relevant date at the beginning of the qualifying period;

English-language and Life in the UK requirements;

future intentions, where applicable; and

the good character requirement.

Paying for priority processing will not correct an eligibility problem or prevent the Home Office from requesting further evidence.

Will the priority fee be refunded if the decision is delayed?

Not usually.

The Home Office warns that an applicant will not normally receive a refund merely because the decision takes longer than 30 working days. Delays may occur where further enquiries or additional evidence are required.

Applicants should therefore avoid treating the service as a guaranteed decision deadline, particularly where the case involves complex absences, previous immigration breaches, criminal matters, tax issues or other circumstances requiring further investigation.

Should applicants use the priority service?

The service may be valuable for applicants who need a citizenship decision more quickly, including those whose employment, family arrangements or future travel plans depend on the outcome.

However, it is important to remember that becoming a British citizen and obtaining a British passport are separate stages. Even after naturalisation is approved, the applicant will normally need to attend a citizenship ceremony before applying for their first British passport.

Applicants should also consider whether their case is fully prepared before selecting priority processing. A rushed or incomplete application may still be delayed and could place the applicant’s £500 priority fee at risk.

How WestBridge Business Immigration can assist

WestBridge Business Immigration can assess eligibility for naturalisation, identify potential risks and prepare the application and supporting evidence.

This can include advice on:

excessive or borderline absences;

the qualifying residence period;

previous immigration issues;

good character concerns;

self-employment, tax or financial history;

supporting documents; and

whether priority processing is appropriate in the circumstances.

Applicants considering the priority service should ensure that the application is complete and accurate before submission, as the faster processing option does not remove the possibility of further enquiries or refusal.