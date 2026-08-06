How Can Employers Prepare For A Mock Sponsor Licence Audit To Prevent Revocation?

Key Points

Sponsor licence compliance is now a live governance risk, not a one-off HR task.

Home Office revocations have more than doubled in recent published periods.

UKVI can conduct announced, unannounced, remote or on-site compliance checks.

Most audit failures arise from record gaps, salary issues, role drift or late SMS reporting.

Sponsored worker changes must usually be reported within 10 working days.

A mock sponsor licence audit helps employers find and fix compliance risks before UKVI intervenes.

What is a mock sponsor licence audit?

A mock sponsor licence audit is an internal compliance review designed to simulate the type of assessment UK Visas and Immigration may carry out during a sponsor compliance check.

For the full urgent-response framework, see our Sponsor Licence Suspension and Urgent Compliance: An Employer Guide

The purpose is to review whether the business can demonstrate that it has been meeting its sponsor duties. This includes right to work checks, sponsored worker records, salary compliance, role accuracy, absence monitoring, reporting deadlines, and the management of key personnel on the Sponsor Management System.

A mock audit is not simply a document tidy-up exercise. It should test whether the company’s HR systems, payroll records, line management processes and SMS reporting records all tell the same story.

For employers who rely on sponsored workers, this matters because sponsor licence revocation can immediately disrupt recruitment, existing workers, business continuity and future hiring strategy.

Why has sponsor licence audit risk increased?

Sponsor licence compliance risk has increased because the Home Office is taking a stricter, more data-led approach to enforcement.

Recent Home Office data shows a significant increase in licence revocations. Between July 2024 and June 2025, 1,948 sponsor licences were revoked, more than double the previous 12-month figure. The Home Office has also highlighted improved data and intelligence sharing across government agencies such as the HM Revenue and Customs and law enforcement as a reason more employers are being identified for rule breaches.

This means employers should not assume that compliance concerns will only arise during a physical visit. UKVI may identify concerns through payroll data, Sponsor Management System records, Companies House information, right to work data, worker reports, previous applications or inconsistencies across government systems.

A mock audit helps employers move from reactive compliance to active control. Instead of waiting for the Home Office to find a problem, the business identifies and resolves gaps internally.

What does UKVI check during a sponsor licence audit?

UKVI may check whether the sponsor still meets the requirements of the licence and whether its HR systems are capable of meeting sponsor duties.

A compliance officer may assess whether:

The business has a genuine operating or trading presence.

Sponsored workers are doing genuine eligible roles.

The roles match the occupation codes and job descriptions on the Certificates of Sponsorship.

Sponsored workers are being paid correctly.

Right to work checks were completed and retained.

Absences, salary changes, work location changes and role changes were reported on time.

The organisation has suitable HR systems to monitor sponsored workers.

Key personnel are suitable, available and managing the licence properly.

The company can produce required records quickly.

The most important point is consistency. The Certificate of Sponsorship, employment contract, payslips, HR system, manager description and worker interview answers should all align.

How should employers prepare personnel files for a mock sponsor licence audit?

Employers should begin by reviewing sponsored worker personnel files.

For larger sponsored populations, a sensible starting point is to test a sample of files, such as 10% of sponsored workers across different teams, locations, job types and visa dates. For small sponsors with only a few sponsored workers, it is better to review every sponsored worker file.

Each file should be checked for completeness, accuracy and consistency.

A strong sponsored worker file should include:

A right to work check completed before employment started.

A copy or record of the worker’s online right to work check.

The worker’s current immigration status evidence.

The assigned Certificate of Sponsorship details.

The signed employment contract.

A job description matching the CoS and SOC code.

Salary records, including payslips and payroll reports.

Working hours records where relevant.

Absence records.

Current residential address, phone number and email address.

A comprehensive history of a worker’s contact details, including past changes.

Evidence of how the worker was recruited.

Evidence of any required qualification or professional registration.

Evidence that the worker has been given information about their UK employment rights.

The file should not simply contain documents. It should show a clear compliance paper trail: who the worker is, why the role was eligible, what they are paid, where they work, what they do, and how the sponsor monitors them.

What is role drift and why does it matter?

Role drift happens when a sponsored worker’s actual duties gradually move away from the role described on their Certificate of Sponsorship.

This can happen naturally in growing businesses. A worker may take on more senior duties, move into a different team, start managing people, cover another role, or become responsible for a new area of the business. Internally, this may look like progression. From a sponsor compliance perspective, it may be a reportable change or even require a new application.

During a mock audit, employers should compare three things:

The job description used for sponsorship.

The SOC code and role description on the CoS.

The worker’s actual day-to-day duties.

The best way to test this is to interview the sponsored worker and their line manager separately. Ask each person to describe the role in practical terms. If the answers no longer match the sponsored role, the employer should review whether an SMS report, sponsor note, new CoS or change of employment application is required.

Role drift is especially risky where the worker has moved into a different occupation code. In this case, a simple SMS report would not suffice as the change of circumstances would be considered too major. In that case, the worker may need a new Certificate of Sponsorship and a successful change of employment application before starting the new role.

How should employers test salary and payroll compliance?

Salary compliance should be tested against the Certificate of Sponsorship, the Skilled Worker salary rules and the worker’s actual payroll records.

Employers should not only check annual salaries. For Skilled Worker sponsorship, salary compliance can also depend on pay periods, working hours and whether pay has dropped below the level stated on the CoS.

During the mock audit, HR and payroll should review:

The salary stated on the CoS.

The salary stated in the employment contract.

The worker’s actual gross pay.

The worker’s working hours.

Any unpaid leave, reduced pay or salary sacrifice arrangements.

Any deductions or repayments connected to immigration costs.

Whether the salary still meets the applicable threshold and going rate.

At least the last three months of payslips should be checked, but a stronger mock audit should review 12 months of payroll history where possible.

Employers should pay particular attention to workers close to the minimum salary threshold. A small payroll error, reduction in hours, unpaid leave period or salary deduction can create a sponsor compliance issue.

Another point of scrutiny would be pay periods. This is especially important for employers that remunerate their sponsored workers visa hourly rate. Where the worker is paid at a frequency of monthly or less, the salary paid to the worker over any 3-month period must be at least equal to a quarter of the required annual salary.

What is the 10-working-day reporting rule?

Many sponsored worker changes must be reported through the Sponsor Management System within 10 working days.

This includes key worker changes such as:

The worker does not start the sponsored role on time.

The worker is absent without permission for more than 10 consecutive working days.

The worker’s salary is reduced from the level stated on the CoS.

The worker’s job title, core duties or role changes significantly.

The worker’s normal work location changes.

The employer stops sponsoring the worker.

The worker resigns, is dismissed, is made redundant or leaves earlier than expected.

The danger for employers is that these changes often begin with line managers, not the immigration or HR team. A manager may approve a location change, role expansion or working pattern update without realising it creates an SMS reporting obligation.

A mock audit should therefore test not only whether reports were submitted, but whether managers know when to escalate changes.

How should employers pressure-test absence tracking?

Absence tracking should be tested by comparing HR absence records with SMS reporting records.

The mock audit should review at least the previous 12 months of absence data for all sponsored workers, including sickness absence, unpaid leave, authorised leave, unauthorised absence, extended travel and no-show periods.

The key questions are:

Was the absence authorised or unauthorised?

Did the absence last more than 10 consecutive working days without permission?

Was the worker absent without pay or on reduced pay for more than four weeks in a calendar year?

Was the absence reported through SMS where required?

Did payroll reflect the absence correctly?

Was the worker’s salary still compliant?

The weakness is rarely the absence itself. The real risk is usually the reporting chain. If the line manager records an absence in one system but HR compliance never receives the information, the sponsor can miss the reporting deadline.

A strong mock audit should therefore test the escalation process, not just the absence spreadsheet.

What governance checks should be made for SMS access?

Employers should review who has access to the Sponsor Management System and whether those users are still appropriate.

The mock audit should confirm:

Who is the Authorising Officer.

Who is the Key Contact.

Who are the Level 1 users.

Whether at least one Level 1 user is active and trained.

Whether SMS users are still employed by the business.

Whether any former employees still have access.

Whether access is too concentrated in one person.

Whether SMS actions match internal approval records.

Over-reliance on one Level 1 user creates risk. If that person resigns, is on leave, becomes ill or leaves the company suddenly, the business may struggle to make urgent reports within the required deadline.

A practical approach is to maintain at least two trained Level 1 users, with clear internal controls around who can submit reports, assign CoS and approve changes.

Compliance officers may additionally investigate whether Level 1 users have shared their Sponsor Management System login credentials with unauthorised individuals, a practice that represents a significant breach of sponsor obligations.

Action Plan: The Corporate Trigger Strategy

How can managers avoid accidental sponsor licence breaches?

Most sponsor licence failures are not deliberate. They happen because managers make ordinary business decisions without realising those decisions have immigration consequences.

A sponsored worker may move to a new site. Their duties may expand. Their salary may change. They may take unpaid leave. They may resign earlier than expected. Each of these events can trigger sponsor reporting duties.

To reduce this risk, employers should give managers a simple escalation protocol. The aim is to make sure line managers know which changes must be flagged to HR or the compliance lead before they become sponsor licence breaches.

Trigger area What managers should escalate When to escalate Absence 10 or more consecutive unauthorised working days, unexplained absence, or a sponsored worker failing to start work on the agreed date Within 24 hours Role and location Changes to job title, core duties, reporting line, work location, home-working status, or client-site arrangements Within 24 hours Salary and employment status Salary changes, pay period changes, reduced hours, unpaid leave, resignation, dismissal, redundancy, or early contract termination Within 24 hours

Once a manager flags one of these changes, the compliance lead can assess whether the update must be reported through the Sponsor Management System within the required Home Office deadline.

Once a manager flags an item, the central compliance lead can assess whether an SMS report, sponsor note, new CoS, legal review or payroll correction is required.

This protocol should be part of manager onboarding and refreshed at least annually.

What should a mock sponsor licence audit include?

A practical mock audit should cover five core areas.

Audit area What to check Why it matters Worker files RTW checks, CoS, employment contract, job description, contact details, pension details Proves basic record-keeping compliance Role accuracy SOC code, duties, job title, worker interview Identifies role drift and wrong-code risk Salary and payroll Payslips, working hours, CoS salary, deductions, business bank statements, RTI submissions Finds underpayment and pay-period issues Absence monitoring Attendance records, leave records, SMS reports Tests reporting deadlines SMS governance Key personnel, Level 1 users, audit trail Prevents access and control failures

The audit should produce a written action list. Each issue should be given an owner, deadline and risk rating.

What physical or digital documents should be ready for an unannounced visit?

An employer should be able to produce core sponsor compliance documents quickly.

A strong audit pack should include:

[ ] A master list of all sponsored workers.

[ ] Copies or summaries of active Certificates of Sponsorship.

[ ] Right to work check records for sponsored workers.

[ ] Employment contracts and current job descriptions.

[ ] Salary records, payslips and payroll reports.

[ ] Absence records or access to relevant HR platform records.

[ ] Current contact details for each sponsored worker.

[ ] SMS report history and sponsor notes.

[ ] Organisational chart showing key personnel.

[ ] Evidence of trading presence, such as lease, Companies House records or business premises evidence.

[ ] Evidence that HR staff and managers have received sponsor compliance training.

[ ] Evidence that sponsored workers received information about their UK employment rights.

[ ] Internal reporting procedure for absences, salary changes, role changes and work location changes.

[ ] Copies of previous Home Office correspondence.

The goal is not only to have the documents somewhere in the business. The goal is for the right person to access the right records quickly during a visit.

Real-Time Scenario: The unnoticed promotion

A sponsored worker joins as a Marketing Executive. Over time, they begin managing a team, setting strategy and holding budget responsibility. Their internal title becomes Marketing Manager, but the CoS is never reviewed.

During a Home Office-style mock audit, the worker describes their role as managerial. Their line manager confirms the promotion. Payroll shows a salary increase, but there is no SMS report and no review of whether the SOC code is still correct.

This creates a role drift risk. The employer should urgently assess whether the role remains within the same occupation code, whether the change should have been reported, and whether a new CoS or change of employment application is required.

Real-Time Scenario: The payroll dip

A sponsored worker is paid close to the minimum Skilled Worker salary threshold. One month, an unpaid leave adjustment reduces their gross pay. Payroll expects the annual salary to average out by the end of the year, so no escalation is made.

A mock audit identifies that the worker’s salary fell below the required level in a relevant pay period. HR then reviews whether the salary reduction was permitted, whether the worker’s sponsorship remains compliant, and whether any SMS reporting or legal action is required.

This shows why payroll should be part of sponsor compliance. Immigration compliance cannot sit only with HR.

Real-Time Scenario: The missing Level 1 user

The business has one Level 1 user. That person leaves the company but is not removed from the SMS immediately. A sponsored worker resigns two weeks later, and the business struggles to submit the report on time.

A mock audit would identify this governance weakness before it becomes a live breach. The employer should remove former users promptly, appoint appropriate replacements and maintain at least two trained users where possible.

How often should employers carry out a mock sponsor licence audit?

Employers should carry out a mock sponsor licence audit at least once a year.

Higher-risk sponsors should audit more frequently. This includes employers with:

A large sponsored workforce.

Multiple sites or branches.

High staff turnover.

Hybrid or remote working patterns.

Frequent salary changes.

Workers paid close to minimum thresholds.

Recent mergers, acquisitions or restructuring.

Previous Home Office queries or compliance concerns.

A quarterly mini-audit can also be useful. This does not need to review every file. It can focus on new joiners, leavers, salary changes, work location changes and SMS reports from the previous quarter.

FAQ: Mock Sponsor Licence Audit

What is a mock sponsor licence audit?

A mock sponsor licence audit is an internal review that tests whether an employer is meeting its sponsor duties before a Home Office compliance visit takes place.

Can the Home Office conduct an unannounced sponsor licence visit?

Yes. UKVI compliance checks may be announced or unannounced, and employers should be ready to provide records when requested.

What is the most common sponsor licence audit failure?

Common failures include missing right to work records, inaccurate job descriptions, salary discrepancies, unreported absences, role drift and late SMS reporting.

What is role drift in sponsor licence compliance?

Role drift occurs when a sponsored worker’s actual duties change over time and no longer match the role described on the Certificate of Sponsorship.

Do salary changes need to be reported on the SMS?

Salary reductions from the level stated on the CoS usually need to be reported. Some changes may also require a new CoS or further immigration advice.

How quickly must sponsored worker changes be reported?

Many sponsored worker changes must be reported within 10 working days through the Sponsor Management System.

Should employers interview workers during a mock audit?

Yes. Worker and manager interviews help test whether the CoS, job description and actual duties are aligned.

How many files should a mock audit review?

For larger sponsors, reviewing a risk-based sample can be appropriate. Smaller sponsors should usually review every sponsored worker file.

What happens if a sponsor licence is revoked?

If a sponsor licence is revoked, the employer loses the right to sponsor workers. Sponsored workers may also have their permission shortened or cancelled.

Final Thoughts

A mock sponsor licence audit is one of the most practical ways to reduce the risk of suspension or revocation.

It allows employers to identify weak points before they become Home Office findings. It also helps HR, payroll, line managers and key personnel understand that sponsor compliance is a shared responsibility.

The safest approach is to treat sponsor licence compliance as an ongoing business control. Records should be accurate, salary should be monitored, changes should be escalated quickly, and SMS reporting should be supported by clear internal processes.

If your business relies on sponsored workers, a mock audit can help protect your licence, your workforce and your operational continuity.

Need help preparing for a Home Office sponsor licence audit?

WestBridge Business Immigration can review your sponsored worker files, SMS records, payroll evidence and internal reporting systems before UKVI identifies an issue.

Related cornerstone guide

Read the complete guide: sponsor licence suspension urgent compliance employer guide