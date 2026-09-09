Layovers And Transiting Through A UK Airport — A Guide To Transit Visas

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Passing through a UK airport while on the way to another country is called ‘transiting’. Although it is equally referred to by travellers as a layover. There are two types of transiting that you need to be alert to: ‘airside’ — you do not pass through UK border control before you leave on your connecting journey

‘landside’ — you do pass through UK border control, but come back through it and leave the UK within a short amount of time (usually 24 hours).

Types of transit visa The visa you need depends on whether you’re going through UK border control when you arrive in the UK. If you’re not going through UK border control, apply for a Direct Airside Transit visa if you’ll be changing flights in the UK. However, If you’re going through UK border control but leaving within 48 hours, apply for a Visitor in Transit visa. If you are staying longer than 48 hours or intend to frequently pass through the UK over a period of six months, then you will need to apply for a Standard Visitor visa instead of a Visitor in Transit visa.

Direct Airside Transit visa You may not have to apply for a visa. What you need to do depends on your nationality and whether you need to enter the UK. Check if you need to apply for a visa. A Direct Airside Transit visa costs £41.50. This may change slightly depending on which country you’re in. Documents you need You must have a current passport or other valid travel document. If you’re not a national of the country you’re travelling to, you need to provide evidence that you’re allowed to enter that country, such as a: residence permit

green card

valid visa You may need to explain why you’re going there, provide details of where you are staying and evidence of onward travel such as: a flight booking email

a ticket or boarding pass, either printed or on your phone

confirmation from a travel agent You’ll need to go to an appointment at a visa application centre for your biometrics appointment where you will have your fingerprints and photo (biometric information) taken. Make sure you have your passport with you which will be returned to you on the same day. You’ll get an email when the Home Office has made a decision on your application normally within three weeks of application. This will explain what you need to do next. Bring your visa and documents with you when you travel through the UK.

Is an ETA required when transiting through a UK airport? If you are transiting through a UK airport, you do need an ETA if you are from an ETA-eligible country. Here are the key points: For a Direct Airside Transit visa, if you stay in the international transit area and do not pass through UK Border control, you do not need an ETA. BUT, if you are a visitor in transit and pass through UK Border control, even if just collecting baggage or changing terminal, you will need an ETA. If you are a visa national, remember you will need a visa in addition to the ETA. Make sure to check the specific requirements based on your nationality and the type of transit you will be undertaking.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.