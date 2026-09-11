Our immigration experts provide a complete guide to the UK High Potential Inpidual visa, covering eligibility, application costs, visa duration, work rights and some frequently asked questions.

The High Potential Inpidual visa (HPI) is for recent graduates of from some of the world's top ranked universities, allowing successful applications to enter the UK without a job offer.

In this article, we'll explain the key criteria for the route answer all the most popular questions.

What is a High Potential Inpidual visa?

The high potential inpidual visa is for recent graduates of eligible leading global universities, allowing successful applicants to enter the UK without a job offer.

The visa applies to graduates who wish to work (including voluntary work or self-employment) or look for work whilst in the UK.

Applications can be made for this visa either from within or outside of the UK but may only apply once and cannot do so if they have already been granted a graduate visa.

If eligible, an applicant’s partner and children may also apply to join them or stay in the UK, but they will be required to make separate applications.

High Potential Inpidual visa applications are capped at 8,000 applications per year, with the year running from 1 November to 31 October.

Who is eligible for a High Potential Inpidual visa?

To be eligible for this visa, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be 18 or over and apply for the visa within five years of receiving their qualification from an eligible university.

Have graduated from an eligible leading global university named on UKVI’s global universities list (UK universities are not eligible).

An applicant’s qualification must be the equivalent of a UK bachelors or postgraduate degree, or a UK doctorate or PhD.

To check if their qualification is eligible applicants must apply to Ecctis, the UK visas and nationality service.

Unless they have been in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months, applicants must demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to support themselves in the UK and also meet the English language requirement (CEFR B2 in reading, writing, speaking and listening).

An applicant’s partner and children will have to show that they are also able to support themselves whilst they are in the UK if they wish to join them.

How long is the application process?

Applications for a High Potential Inpidual visa need to be made online. Applicants need to verify their identity and provide the required documentation. A decision on the visa should then be made within three weeks if the applicant is outside the UK or eight weeks if they are in the UK.

How long does a High Potential Inpidual visa last?

How long a High Potential Inpidual visa lasts depends on what qualification the applicant has. It will usually be:

Two years from the date of decision if the applicant has the equivalent to a UK bachelors or postgraduate degree, or;

Three years from the date of decision if they have a doctoral or PhD qualification.

How much does a High Potential Inpidual visa cost?

The visa application fee is £880 to apply.

The fee for Ecctis to check a qualification is valid is £210 if applying from outside the UK, or £252 if applying from the UK.

The Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) is currently £1,035 per year, or £776 per year for under 18s.

Applicants must also show they can support themselves in the UK and will usually need to show that they have at least £1,270 in their bank account (unless exempt).

Does a high potential inpidual visa count towards ILR (Indefinite Leave to Remain)?

Any time spent in the UK on the High Potential Inpidual visa does not count towards the qualifying period for Indefinite Leave to Remain and this visa does not lead to settlement.

Read our guides to other types of visa

Can I go to university on a High Potential Inpidual visa?

Those in the UK on a High Potential Inpidual visa can study, but only if their course is not eligible for a Student visa.

If their course that is eligible for the student route, they will need to apply for a Student visa instead. If they already hold a Student visa, they may be able to extend it to continue their studies, subject to the relevant requirements.

Can I sponsor a friend on a high potential inpidual visa?

Sponsorship of a friend is not available on a High Potential Inpidual visa. An applicant’s partners and children can apply to join them if they are eligible.

What are the benefits of a High Potential Inpidual visa?

High Potential Inpidual visas offer some key benefits for both the visa holder and their potential employer:

HPI visa holders can work in any job except as a professional sportsperson or coach, look for work, be self-employed, or do voluntary work. They can also study, but only if the course is not eligible for a student visa.

There are no minimum salary or skills requirements and applicants do not require a job offer or sponsorship to qualify for a HPI visa. This benefits employers as they will be able to recruit graduates from top global universities without a sponsor licence or sponsorship costs and responsibilities.

The route allows employers to access a wider and more perse pool of talented candidates, strengthening recruitment processes and the workforce.

Are there any drawbacks of a HPI visa?

The high potential inpidual visa can be an attractive option for those looking to work in the United Kingdom, but there are also some challenges to consider: