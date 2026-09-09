A Guide To The UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

Travelling to the UK? In this guide, our immigration experts explain the Electronic Travel Authorisation, who needs one, how to apply and how much it costs.

Since February 2026, many visitors travelling to the UK have been required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before they travel. If you arrive without the correct travel documentation, you may be refused boarding by your airline.

What is an Electronic Travel Authorisation?

An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is a digital permission to travel to the UK. It is not a visa and does not guarantee entry into the UK. Instead, an ETA allows you to board your flight or other transport to the UK. Permission to enter the UK is still decided by a Border Force officer when you arrive.

As part of the UK's move towards a more secure and streamlined digital immigration system, eligible travellers who do not require a visa must obtain an ETA before travelling, unless they already hold valid UK immigration permission.

Who needs an ETA?

Most visitors travelling to the UK from countries that do not require a visa will need to apply for an ETA before travelling. This includes eligible nationals from:

EU countries

Australia

Canada

Japan

the United States

a number of other visa-exempt countries.

Who does not need an ETA?

You do not need an ETA if you already have permission to live, work or study in the UK, or if you are exempt from immigration control. British citizens and Irish citizens do not need an ETA, and people who hold a valid UK visa or other form of UK immigration permission are also exempt from the requirement.

What if you're a dual British citizen?

If you hold British citizenship as well as another nationality, you do not need an ETA because you already have the right of abode in the UK. However, you'll need to be able to prove your British citizenship when travelling with either a valid British passport, or a valid foreign passport containing a Certificate of Entitlement (CoE) confirming your right of abode.

If you travel using only your foreign passport without a valid CoE, you could experience delays or even be refused boarding by your airline.

If you're planning to travel to the UK, it's worth checking that your British passport is still valid well in advance of your trip. If you need to renew your passport or apply for a Certificate of Entitlement, allow sufficient time before travelling, particularly if you're applying from outside the UK.

How do you apply?

You can apply for an ETA using the UK ETA app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The application fee is £20.

Although many applications are approved quickly, the Home Office recommends applying at least three working days before travelling to allow time for any unexpected delays.

Key things to remember

Before travelling to the UK: