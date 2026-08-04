Migration Advisory Committee Recommends Slimmed-down Temporary Shortage List

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has published its second stage report on the Temporary Shortage List (TSL), recommending 28 occupations for inclusion for 18 months from 1 January 2027 and proposing separate treatment for dancers and musicians. This article summarises the main recommendations and the practical implications for sponsors.

The report was published on 23 July 2026 and a link to it is here.

Background to the MAC's TSL review

The TSL was introduced in July 2025 to coincide with changes to the Skilled Worker Immigration Rules that increased the skill level for sponsorship from A-Level equivalent (level 3 on the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF))to degree level (level 6 on the RQF). The current list is due to expire on 31 December 2026.

The purpose of the TSL is to allow time-limited sponsorship of RQF level 3 to 5 occupations:

In which there are long-term skills shortages in the UK;

That are crucial to the delivery of the Industrial Strategy and building of critical infrastructure; and

For which there is a credible sector workforce strategy, or 'Jobs Plan' to reduce reliance on immigration.

The Home Secretary commissioned the MAC to conduct a full review of the TSL in July 2025. The first stage of the review was published on 9 October 2025 and identified 82 occupations for potential inclusion on the list. See our analysis of the first stage report here.

Stage two examines which occupations should progress to inclusion on the final list. Of the 82 originally identified, 46 received a 'Jobs Plan' from sector-owning government departments and were taken forward for consideration.

The MAC's main recommendations

In the stage 2 review, the MAC has recommended that 28 occupations are included on the TSL for a limited period of 18 months.

These cover medium-skilled roles in advanced manufacturing; clean energy; digital and technology; and foundational industries/critical infrastructure.

No occupations were judged to have a strong enough Jobs Plan to justify inclusion for three years, even though this was the default period identified at stage one of the review. The 18-month period is expected to run from 1 January 2027 to 30 June 2028.

Amongst the roles recommended for inclusion are Engineering technicians, Data Analysts, Database administrators and web content technicians.

Eighteen occupations are recommended for exclusion from the future list, of which seven were judged not to be in shortage and a further seven failed due to the quality of the Jobs Plans.

Roles such as Marketing associate professionals, Sales accounts and business development managers, and Financial and accounting technicians are recommended for exclusion from the TSL, meaning workers in these professions would no longer be eligible for sponsorship in the Skilled Worker route.

See here for a full list of occupational recommendations.

Separate treatment for creative sector roles

The MAC identified Dancers and choreographers and Musicians as requiring separate treatment because migration into these occupations is part of a long-term strategy for employers to attract exceptionally talented individuals from around the world rather than an attempt to meet skills shortages.

The MAC therefore recommends that access to the Skilled Worker visa category should be available applicants who meet the following criteria, without the need for recourse to the TSL:

Skilled classical ballet dancers or contemporary dancers who meet the standard required by internationally-recognised UK ballet or contemporary dance companies; and

Skilled orchestral musicians who meet the standard required by internationally-recognised UK orchestras.

This change would in fact make Skilled Worker access more limited than is currently the case for musicians because the entire occupation is treated, wrongly in the MAC's view, as RQF level 6 under the current Immigration Rules. Since the objective skill level of the Musicians occupation is RQF level 3-5, the MAC recommends that Skilled Worker route access should be limited to genuine RQF level 6 roles where the above criteria are met.

For highly skilled dancers and musicians, the Global Talent route may be available in many cases. For shorter engagements, the Creative Worker route may be suitable. The MAC recommends that in the long-term, the Home Office should consider which routes are most suitable for workers in these occupations.

What happens next?

The Home Office will decide which of the MAC's recommendations it will implement ahead of the current TSL's expiry on 31 December 2026. Although it is open to the Home Office to reach different conclusions on which occupations to include and for how long, it typically follows the MAC's guidance. We can therefore expect a significantly slimmed-down TSL from 1 January 2027, for these either to be removed or extended for a further 18 months from 1 July 2028.

It is less predictable whether occupations on the TSL will remain eligible for settlement under the Skilled Worker route, and what the salary requirements for these occupations will be. The MAC has suggested that if settlement availability is retained, its recommendations on salary thresholds for TSL roles should be revised upwards.

Sponsors should review their current workforce and pipeline and consider what impact the anticipated changes from 1 January 2027 may have on recruiting workers in the medium-skilled roles currently eligible under the TSL or the Immigration Salary List (which is due to be superseded by the revised TSL). Where appropriate, sponsors should consider making Skilled Worker applications now under the current arrangements and offering sponsorship for the maximum time allowed.