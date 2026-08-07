Skilled Worker Dependants: A Complete UK Planning Guide

Skilled Worker dependants at a glance
A dependant application should be planned alongside the main Skilled Worker application, not treated as an afterthought. Eligibility can depend on the sponsored worker’s route, occupation, immigration history, timing and whether the family member is applying from inside or outside the UK.
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The family relationship must be evidenced through the documents required for the application.
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Restrictions can apply to dependants of workers in certain roles or on certain lists.
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A dependant’s application is linked to the main applicant but is still an application in its own right.
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Children and partners may be treated differently in limited circumstances, including cases involving a child born in the UK or sole responsibility.
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Rules and transitional provisions can change, so the position should be checked at the date of application.
Who can usually apply as a dependant?
The Skilled Worker dependant route is designed for eligible partners and children of the main applicant. The family member must satisfy the relevant relationship and immigration requirements, and the evidence should tell a clear, consistent story about the family unit and the main applicant’s permission.
The existing article UK Skilled Worker Dependent Visa New Rules for 2026 should be used as a supporting update, while this cornerstone explains how to approach the wider planning process.
Restrictions for care and medium-skilled roles
The current Insights coverage highlights specific restrictions for care workers, senior care workers and workers sponsored under the Temporary Shortage List. In some cases, new applicants cannot bring dependants, while transitional rules may protect people who already held continuous permission before a relevant change.
Do not assume that a job title alone answers the question. Check the occupation code, the date permission was granted, the route used and any transitional provision that may apply to the family member.
Student-to-Skilled Worker family planning
A person who was previously in the UK as a Student may need to meet additional conditions before applying as the dependant partner of a Skilled Worker. Existing site content identifies course completion and, for some doctoral students, a minimum period of study as important issues to check.
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Confirm the previous Student route and the course connected to the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies.
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Check whether the course has been completed or whether a doctoral-study condition applies.
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Review the timing of the main applicant’s switch and the dependant’s application.
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Keep evidence that the family’s immigration history is consistent across applications.
Evidence and application planning
A strong dependant application is organised around the relationship, the main applicant’s status and the family’s practical circumstances. The exact evidence depends on the relationship and application route, so the document list should be built from current official guidance rather than copied from an old application.
For wider family sponsorship considerations, continue with our Sponsoring Family Members to Work in the UK: Key Considerations
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Passports and current immigration documents.
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Evidence of the relationship and, where relevant, shared residence or parental responsibility.
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The main applicant’s visa, CoS or immigration status details.
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Evidence for any child-specific or sole-responsibility issue.
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A clear timeline showing the family’s immigration history and intended dates.
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Translations or additional explanations where documents are not in English or Welsh.
Timing matters
Family applications can be affected by the main applicant’s grant, travel plans, visa expiry, route changes and changes to the dependant rules. A family should decide early whether applications will be made together or separately, and should understand the consequences of a delayed or refused application before making travel or employment commitments.
Work, study and practical life in the UK
A dependant’s permission may give them practical flexibility, but the conditions should be checked from the grant of permission rather than assumed from the main applicant’s visa. Employers, education providers and family members should keep the dependant’s own status evidence up to date.
For the practical work and business question, continue with our Can Tier 2 Dependent Start Business in UK
Common mistakes
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Assuming every Skilled Worker can bring dependants.
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Relying on a general family visa checklist without checking route-specific restrictions.
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Ignoring the date a worker first obtained continuous permission.
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Failing to explain a change in relationship, residence or parental responsibility.
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Submitting inconsistent dates or names across family documents.
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Treating a child’s position as identical to a partner’s position.
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Planning travel or work before the dependant’s own permission is confirmed.
Family planning checklist
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Main applicant’s route and occupation code checked.
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Relevant dependant restriction reviewed.
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Transitional rules and grant dates checked.
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Relationship evidence assembled.
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Child-specific evidence reviewed where applicable.
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Application timing agreed with the main applicant’s permission.
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Current official guidance checked immediately before submission.
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Specialist advice obtained where the family history is complex.
Frequently asked questions
Can every Skilled Worker bring a partner and children?
No. Restrictions can apply to particular occupations, lists and transitional situations. The main applicant’s route and immigration history must be checked before the family relies on dependant eligibility.
Are dependant applications automatic once the main applicant is approved?
No. Each dependant must make an application and satisfy the relevant requirements. The family relationship and the dependant’s own documents still need to be assessed.
What is the safest approach where the rules are changing?
Map the family’s dates and route history, identify any transitional provision and check the latest official guidance before submitting. A short specialist review can prevent a family from relying on an outdated rule.
For child-specific evidence and planning, see our Child Dependant Visa UK: Requirements & Practical Guide
Final takeaway
Skilled Worker dependant planning is a route-and-timing exercise. The strongest applications begin by checking eligibility, restrictions and transitional rules, then build a consistent evidence file around the family relationship and the main applicant’s permission.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]