Skilled Worker Dependants: A Complete UK Planning Guide

Skilled Worker dependants at a glance

A dependant application should be planned alongside the main Skilled Worker application, not treated as an afterthought. Eligibility can depend on the sponsored worker’s route, occupation, immigration history, timing and whether the family member is applying from inside or outside the UK.

The family relationship must be evidenced through the documents required for the application.

Restrictions can apply to dependants of workers in certain roles or on certain lists.

A dependant’s application is linked to the main applicant but is still an application in its own right.

Children and partners may be treated differently in limited circumstances, including cases involving a child born in the UK or sole responsibility.

Rules and transitional provisions can change, so the position should be checked at the date of application.

Who can usually apply as a dependant?

The Skilled Worker dependant route is designed for eligible partners and children of the main applicant. The family member must satisfy the relevant relationship and immigration requirements, and the evidence should tell a clear, consistent story about the family unit and the main applicant’s permission.

The existing article UK Skilled Worker Dependent Visa New Rules for 2026 should be used as a supporting update, while this cornerstone explains how to approach the wider planning process.

Restrictions for care and medium-skilled roles

The current Insights coverage highlights specific restrictions for care workers, senior care workers and workers sponsored under the Temporary Shortage List. In some cases, new applicants cannot bring dependants, while transitional rules may protect people who already held continuous permission before a relevant change.

Do not assume that a job title alone answers the question. Check the occupation code, the date permission was granted, the route used and any transitional provision that may apply to the family member.

Student-to-Skilled Worker family planning

A person who was previously in the UK as a Student may need to meet additional conditions before applying as the dependant partner of a Skilled Worker. Existing site content identifies course completion and, for some doctoral students, a minimum period of study as important issues to check.

Confirm the previous Student route and the course connected to the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies.

Check whether the course has been completed or whether a doctoral-study condition applies.

Review the timing of the main applicant’s switch and the dependant’s application.

Keep evidence that the family’s immigration history is consistent across applications.