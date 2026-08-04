Life In The UK Test: What Is It And When Is It Required?

1. Introduction to the Life in the UK Test

The Life in the UK Test is generally required where an adult applies for indefinite leave to remain or naturalisation as a British citizen and the relevant route requires knowledge of life in the United Kingdom. It is not required for every settlement category, and applicants should check the rules applying to their particular route before booking the test.

The test was introduced for citizenship applications in 2005 and for settlement applications in 2007. It assesses knowledge drawn from the official Life in the United Kingdom: A Guide for New Residents.

2. Who Is Exempt From the Life in the UK Test?

Under the current rules, a person will ordinarily be exempt from the knowledge of life requirement if, on the date of application, they:

are under 18;

are aged 65 or over;

have already passed the Life in the UK Test; or

have a physical or mental condition that prevents them from meeting the requirement.

For settlement applications, Appendix KOL UK also contains a limited exemption for certain applicants on the partner, parent or adult dependent child routes who qualify for the corresponding English-language exemption after 15 years under Appendix English Language.

Where an exemption is sought because of a long-term physical or mental condition, medical evidence will be required. GOV.UK provides an exemption form for a qualified medical professional to complete, and current relevant medical reports should normally be included. The precise exemption and evidence requirements should be checked for the application being made.

3. Booking the Life in the UK Test

There is only one official government booking service. The test must be booked online at least three days in advance and currently costs £50. There are more than 30 test centres in the UK, and applicants can choose a centre when booking.

To book, the test taker will need an email address, a debit or credit card and an accepted form of identification. The booking details must exactly match the identity document or digital identity evidence used.

Applicants with an eVisa should normally use a UKVI share code. If an eVisa cannot be accessed, an expired biometric residence permit or biometric residence card may currently be accepted where the test is taken no later than 24 months after the expiry date shown on the card or by 31 December 2026, whichever is sooner. This is a time-limited arrangement and should be checked immediately before booking.

Other accepted documents currently include a valid passport, a valid EEA or Swiss identity card and a valid photographic travel document. Emergency travel documents are not accepted. The same original identity evidence used to book must be available on the test day, unless identity is verified digitally through an eVisa.

If a person does not have an accepted form of identification, they should contact the Home Office at nationalityenquiries@homeoffice.gov.uk. Booking support is available from the Life in the UK Test helpline.

4. What Happens at the Test?

The test is taken on a computer. The test taker has 45 minutes to answer 24 questions based on the official handbook. Children and other family members cannot be brought into the test centre.

The test taker must bring the same original identification document used to make the booking, unless their identity is being checked through an eVisa. A photograph will be taken at the centre to confirm identity. A person who cannot prove their identity, brings the wrong document or refuses to have their photograph taken will not be permitted to sit the test and will not receive a refund.

A score of 75% or more is required to pass.

5. After Passing the Life in the UK Test

After passing, the test taker receives a unique reference number. This number must be included in the relevant settlement or citizenship application so that the Home Office can verify the result.

People who took the test before 17 December 2019 received a letter containing a test reference ID. If that letter has been lost, the applicant should explain this in the settlement or citizenship application.

A test pass does not expire. A person who passed the test for settlement will not normally need to take it again when later applying for naturalisation.

6. Preparing for the Life in the UK Test

The test is based on the official Life in the United Kingdom: A Guide for New Residents. The official materials are available in book, eBook and audio formats, and official practice resources are also available.

There is no prescribed period of study. The amount of preparation required will depend on the individual, but applicants should allow enough time to work through the official material before booking.

7. What Happens if You Fail the Test?

A person who fails may rebook the test as many times as necessary. A new booking must be made and the fee paid each time.

Applicants should allow sufficient time before the expiry of their immigration permission or their intended application date. Repeated attempts do not extend existing immigration permission and do not excuse a late settlement application.

8. Cancelling or Rearranging a Test

A booking can be cancelled or rearranged through the Life in the UK account. A refund is normally available where the test is cancelled at least three days, or 72 hours, before the appointment. You can request a refund if the test centre cancels the test. A refund will not normally be given where the person cancels or rearranges within three days, brings the wrong identification, arrives late, is ill, fails to bring the required documents or refuses to have their photograph taken.

9. Cheating and Deception

Cheating in the Life in the UK Test is treated seriously. Test centres are required to report suspected cheating, attempts to obtain false results and interference with staff.

Using a false test result or deception in a settlement or citizenship application can have serious consequences. Depending on the circumstances, these may include refusal, cancellation or revocation of immigration status, deprivation of British citizenship and possible prosecution. Any allegation must be considered on its own facts and under the legal framework applicable to the decision.

10. Review and Reform of the Life in the UK Test

The Government stated in its May 2025 immigration white paper that it intends to refresh the Life in the UK Test and how it operates. In a parliamentary answer published on 13 July 2026, the Home Office confirmed that the test is being reviewed so that it better reflects the knowledge needed for everyday life in the UK. The aim is to make it clearer and more relevant.

The current test contract expires in 2027. The Government has said that any changes will be announced in due course and that transitional arrangements will be put in place so applicants receive sufficient notice. Until changes are implemented, applicants should prepare for and take the test under the current arrangements.

11. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance with a settlement or British citizenship application, including whether the Life in the UK Test is required or whether an exemption may apply, contact Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form.

12. Frequently Asked Questions: Life in the UK Test

What is the Life in the UK Test?

The Life in the UK Test assesses knowledge of British traditions, customs and life in the United Kingdom. It is generally required for adult settlement and naturalisation applications where the relevant rules impose the knowledge of life requirement.

Does every ILR applicant need to take the Life in the UK Test?

No. The requirement depends on the settlement route and the applicant’s circumstances. Some routes do not require it, and age, medical and limited route-specific exemptions may apply.

Who is exempt from the Life in the UK Test?

A person is ordinarily exempt if they are under 18, aged 65 or over, have passed the test before, or have a physical or mental condition that prevents them from meeting the requirement. Certain route-specific exemptions may also apply.

How much does the Life in the UK Test cost?

The current fee is £50. The fee should be checked on the official GOV.UK booking page before booking.

Can I use an eVisa to book the Life in the UK Test?

Yes. A person with an eVisa should normally obtain a UKVI share code and use it as evidence of identity when booking.

Can I use an expired BRP for the Life in the UK Test?

An expired BRP or BRC may currently be accepted if the test is taken within 24 months of the card’s expiry date or by 31 December 2026, whichever is sooner. This temporary arrangement should be checked before booking.

How many questions are in the Life in the UK Test?

There are 24 questions and 45 minutes are allowed. A score of at least 75% is required to pass.

Does a Life in the UK Test pass expire?

No. Once passed, the test does not expire and will not normally need to be retaken for a later citizenship application.

Can I retake the test if I fail?

Yes. There is no limit on the number of attempts, but a new booking and fee are required each time.

Is the Life in the UK Test changing?

The Government has confirmed that it is reviewing and plans to refresh the test. No replacement test has yet been implemented, and applicants should continue to follow the current official arrangements.