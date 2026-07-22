New UK Nationality Priority Service: Faster Decisions For Straightforward Citizenship Applications

The Home Office has launched a new nationality priority service this month, which introduces an option to pay for a faster decision on straightforward nationality applications. This article provides details of the new service and when it is likely to be suitable.

What is the new nationality priority service?

The newly-launched service allows priority processing of British citizenship by naturalisation and under a range of citizenship registration routes for an additional fee of £500.

You can opt to use this service if you have a straightforward citizenship application and would like a faster decision, but you don't already qualify for priority treatment under existing policy.

How fast is 'priority'?

If you are eligible, you should normally expect to receive a decision within 30 working days of the date you submit your biometrics.

This timeframe provides a significant potential reduction to the six-month standard that applies to most citizenship applications.

Importantly:

The 30-working-day timeframe is a service standard, not a guarantee.

It runs from biometric submission, not from the date the online form is submitted or the fee is paid.

Which applications may fall outside the 30-day timeframe?

The Home Office makes clear that some applications may still take longer, even where the priority fee has been paid. In particular, the priority service standard may not be met if your application:

Requires enhanced scrutiny;

Involves external checks;

Triggers national security or identity enquiries; or

Is particularly complex on its facts.

In practice, this means that if you have a more complicated immigration history, criminality issues, or if there are security concerns or other complex circumstances, you shouldn't assume that paying for priority processing will deliver a quick outcome.

Can I upgrade an existing citizenship application to priority?

A key limitation of the service is that citizenship applications that have already been submitted can't be upgraded to a priority service application. You should therefore take care to decide whether the service may be beneficial to you before submitting your application.