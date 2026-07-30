Do You Need A Sponsor Licence For Remote Workers Based In The UK?

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Key Points
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UK immigration requirements depend principally on where the worker is physically carrying out their work.
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A person working remotely from within the UK must have immigration permission allowing them to undertake that work.
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A sponsor licence is not needed where the worker already has an independent right to work in the UK.
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A sponsor licence may be needed where a UK-based remote worker requires Skilled Worker sponsorship.
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Describing a role as remote does not remove the employer’s right to work or sponsorship obligations.
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Ordinary hybrid working by a sponsored worker does not usually need to be reported to UKVI.
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Permanent or full-time remote working by a sponsored worker must usually be reported through the Sponsor Management System.
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Sponsors must be able to monitor remote workers and show that they are carrying out the sponsored role.
What is the core rule for remote workers and UK visas?
The core rule is that a person working from within the UK must have immigration permission allowing them to undertake that work.
Remote working does not remove immigration obligations. A worker sitting at home in Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds or London is still working in the UK, even if they never attend the employer’s office.
This means that an employer cannot avoid right to work or sponsor licence duties simply by describing a role as remote.
If the worker does not already have an independent right to work in the UK, the employer may need a sponsor licence and the worker may require sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route or another appropriate immigration category.
The key questions are:
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Where is the worker physically carrying out the role?
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Which business are they working for?
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What immigration permission do they hold?
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Does that permission allow the proposed work?
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Does the employer need to sponsor them?
Do employers need a sponsor licence for a remote worker based in the UK?
An employer may need a sponsor licence where a remote worker is based in the UK and does not already have an independent right to work. A person living in the UK may require Skilled Worker sponsorship if they do not hold another form of immigration permission allowing them to undertake the role.
A sponsor licence allows an employer to sponsor qualifying workers under routes such as Skilled Worker. Without the appropriate sponsor licence, the employer cannot assign a valid Certificate of Sponsorship.
Remote status does not change this rule.
A fully remote job can still be a sponsored job where:
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The worker will carry out the role from within the UK.
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The employer is a UK business.
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The role is genuine.
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The role meets the applicable skill and salary requirements.
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The worker meets the immigration requirements.
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The employer can comply with its sponsor duties.
The fact that the role can be carried out from home does not mean that the worker can undertake it without UK work permission.
When is a sponsor licence not needed for a UK-based remote worker?
A sponsor licence is not needed where the worker already has an independent right to undertake the proposed work in the UK.
This may include:
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British citizens.
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Irish citizens.
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People with settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme.
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People with pre-settled status who retain the relevant right to work.
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Holders of Indefinite Leave to Remain.
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Holders of Graduate permission.
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Holders of spouse or partner permission with work rights.
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Holders of Youth Mobility Scheme permission.
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Dependants whose immigration permission allows the proposed work.
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Holders of another immigration status permitting employment.
In these circumstances, the employer’s main immigration obligation is to complete and retain a compliant right to work check before employment begins.
The employer should not assume that a person has unrestricted work rights simply because they are already living in the UK.
The right to work check should confirm:
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The person’s immigration status.
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Whether they are permitted to undertake the proposed work.
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Whether there are restrictions on the work they can perform.
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Whether their permission is time-limited.
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Whether a follow-up check will be required.
Can a fully remote role be sponsored under Skilled Worker?
Potentially, yes.
A role does not become ineligible for Skilled Worker sponsorship simply because it is performed remotely.
However, the employer must still show that:
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The role is genuine.
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The vacancy has not been created mainly to facilitate immigration permission.
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The duties correspond with the occupation code selected.
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The role meets the applicable skill level.
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The salary meets the relevant threshold and going rate.
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The worker will be employed by the sponsor.
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The sponsor retains responsibility for the worker.
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The sponsor can properly supervise and monitor the worker.
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The arrangement does not involve prohibited labour supply to another organisation.
The Home Office may examine a fully remote arrangement more carefully where it is not obvious why the worker needs to be based in the UK.
The sponsor should therefore be prepared to explain:
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Why the worker is required to live and work in the UK.
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How the worker interacts with the UK business.
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Who supervises the worker.
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How performance is monitored.
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How the sponsor knows that the worker is carrying out the sponsored duties.
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Why the role is not being performed from overseas.
A fully remote role is not automatically unsuitable for sponsorship, but the commercial and operational rationale should be clear.
Do sponsored workers have to work from the employer’s office?
No. A sponsored worker does not always have to work from the sponsor’s office.
Sponsored workers may work under hybrid or remote arrangements, provided that:
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The sponsored role remains genuine.
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The role continues to meet the skill and salary requirements.
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The worker is carrying out the duties described on their Certificate of Sponsorship.
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The sponsor can effectively monitor the worker.
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The worker’s normal work locations are properly recorded.
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Relevant changes are reported to UKVI.
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The arrangement does not involve the worker being supplied to another organisation in breach of the sponsor guidance.
A sponsored worker may divide their time between:
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Their home.
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The employer’s office.
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A client site.
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Another regular work location.
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A co-working space, where appropriate.
However, the sponsor should know where the worker normally works and should retain an accurate record of the worker’s working pattern.
Does hybrid working need to be reported to UKVI?
Ordinary hybrid working does not usually need to be reported to UKVI.
For example, if a sponsored worker works three days from the office and two days from home, the sponsor will not normally need to report each home-working day.
However, the employer should keep a record of the worker’s normal working pattern.
The sponsor should be able to explain:
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The worker’s principal office location.
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How often they attend the office.
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How often they work from home.
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Whether they work at any client sites.
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How attendance and absence are monitored.
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Who supervises the worker.
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How the employer confirms that the worker is carrying out the sponsored role.
A report may be required where:
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The worker’s principal office changes.
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The worker begins regularly working at a new client site.
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The worker moves to another regular work location.
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The worker changes from hybrid working to permanent remote working.
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The work location information previously provided to UKVI is no longer accurate.
Does full-time remote working need to be reported?
Yes. Where a sponsored worker moves to permanent or full-time remote working, with little or no requirement to attend the employer’s premises or a client site, the sponsor must normally report the arrangement through the Sponsor Management System.
This is because the worker’s normal work location has materially changed.
The report should explain that the worker is now working remotely on a permanent or full-time basis.
The sponsor should also retain records showing:
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The worker’s normal work address.
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Their working pattern.
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Their current contact details.
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How attendance is monitored.
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How their duties are supervised.
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How performance is reviewed.
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Who manages the worker.
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Why the role is being undertaken from within the UK.
This matters because the Home Office may ask why the worker needs to be sponsored to work in the UK if the role can apparently be performed entirely remotely. The sponsor should therefore be prepared to explain why the worker is required to be based in the UK and how the arrangement remains consistent with the sponsored role.
What if a sponsored worker works from a co-working space?
A co-working space can create sponsor compliance issues if it becomes a regular or permanent work location.
If the worker only occasionally uses a co-working space as part of ordinary working flexibility, it may not amount to a reportable change.
However, if the co-working space becomes the worker’s principal or regular work location, the employer should assess whether it must be reported through the Sponsor Management System.
The sponsor should also consider:
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Whether it can properly supervise and monitor the worker.
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Whether the location is being used regularly.
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Whether the worker is working alongside or for another business.
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Whether the worker is being directed by a third party.
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Whether the arrangement resembles a client-site placement.
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Whether the worker’s normal work-location records remain accurate.
For fully remote sponsored workers, the business should retain the worker’s normal work address and ensure that their residential address, telephone number and other contact details remain current.
Can a sponsored worker work from a client site?
A sponsored worker may be able to work from a client site, but the arrangement must not amount to the sponsor supplying the worker to fill a role with another organisation.
The sponsor must retain responsibility for the worker and the sponsored role.
The employer should consider:
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Who directs and supervises the worker.
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Which organisation determines the worker’s duties.
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Whether the worker is filling a vacancy within the client’s organisation.
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Whether the sponsor retains responsibility for performance management.
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Whether the worker is delivering a genuine service or project on behalf of the sponsor.
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Whether the client location has been properly recorded.
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Whether the arrangement complies with the restrictions on supplying workers to third parties.
Calling a placement remote, outsourced or project-based does not determine whether it is compliant. The Home Office will look at the substance of the arrangement.
How should employers monitor remote sponsored workers?
Employers must be able to monitor sponsored workers even where the role is performed remotely.
This does not require disproportionate or invasive surveillance. It requires a reasonable HR and management system through which the sponsor can demonstrate that it continues to supervise the worker and comply with its duties.
For remote sponsored workers, employers should be able to show:
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Where the worker normally works.
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How working hours are recorded.
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How attendance is monitored.
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How absences are reported.
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Who manages and supervises the worker.
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How duties and performance are reviewed.
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How the employer confirms that the sponsored role is being performed.
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How salary and working hours are checked.
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How contact details are updated.
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How immigration expiry dates are monitored.
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How unauthorised absence is escalated.
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How relevant changes are identified and reported to UKVI.
Remote workers should remain integrated into the employer’s normal HR and management systems.
A sponsored worker should not become invisible to the sponsor’s compliance processes simply because they do not regularly attend an office.
What attendance records should sponsors keep for remote workers?
There is no single attendance system that every sponsor must use.
The appropriate system will depend on the size and nature of the business, the worker’s role and the working arrangement.
Possible records may include:
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Electronic timesheets.
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HR attendance records.
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Login or access records.
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Diary records.
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Project-management systems.
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Regular management meetings.
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Team meeting attendance.
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Work-allocation records.
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Performance reviews.
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Absence-reporting records.
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Records of office attendance.
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Records of client-site attendance.
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Remote-working agreements.
The system should be proportionate and reliable.
The sponsor should be able to use its records to show that the worker:
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Remains employed.
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Is attending work as expected.
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Is carrying out the sponsored role.
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Is working the agreed hours.
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Is being properly supervised.
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Has not disappeared from contact.
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Has not moved to an undisclosed work location.
Can the Home Office question why a sponsored role is remote?
Yes.
The Home Office may ask why a worker needs to be sponsored to work in the UK where the role can apparently be carried out from anywhere.
This does not mean that a fully remote role cannot be sponsored. However, the sponsor should be able to explain the business rationale.
Relevant factors may include:
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The worker needs to work UK hours.
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The role requires regular attendance at meetings or events.
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The worker must visit clients or business premises.
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The role involves access to UK-based systems or facilities.
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The worker works closely with a UK-based team.
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The role requires knowledge of the UK market.
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The worker needs to be available for in-person duties when required.
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Data, security or regulatory requirements make overseas working unsuitable.
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The employer has operational reasons for requiring UK residence.
A vague statement that the employee is simply preferred to be in the UK may be less persuasive than a clear explanation tied to the duties and business model.
Remote worker compliance matrix
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Worker scenario
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Is UK work permission needed?
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Is a sponsor licence needed?
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Main compliance point
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UK-based remote worker with ILR, settled status or unrestricted work rights
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The right to work must be established
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No
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Complete and retain a compliant right to work check
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UK-based remote worker requiring Skilled Worker sponsorship
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Yes
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Yes
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Sponsor licence and valid Certificate of Sponsorship required
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Sponsored worker following an ordinary hybrid pattern
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Already held through sponsorship
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Already sponsored
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Usually no report for individual home-working days, but retain records
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Sponsored worker moving to permanent full-time remote working
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Already held through sponsorship
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Already sponsored
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Report the remote-working arrangement through the SMS
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Sponsored worker regularly working from a new client site
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Already held through sponsorship
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Already sponsored
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Assess reporting and third-party working requirements
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Sponsored worker regularly using a co-working space
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Already held through sponsorship
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Already sponsored
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Consider whether it is a reportable regular work location
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Worker carrying out a UK role remotely without suitable permission
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Yes
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Potentially
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Do not allow work to begin until the right to work is established
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Remote worker with time-limited independent permission
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Yes, subject to conditions
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No sponsorship while permission remains suitable
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Complete follow-up checks where required
What should be included in a remote-worker immigration policy?
A remote-worker immigration policy should explain how the business manages immigration compliance when employees work away from the office.
The policy should cover:
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Right to work checks for all UK-based workers.
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How employees must report changes to their work location.
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Rules for sponsored workers moving to hybrid working.
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Rules for sponsored workers moving to full-time remote working.
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Approval requirements for co-working spaces.
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Approval requirements for regular client-site working.
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Manager escalation responsibilities.
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Sponsor Management System reporting.
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Attendance and absence monitoring.
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Payroll and working-hours checks.
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Contact-detail updates.
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Record-keeping requirements.
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Overseas-working requests by UK employees.
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Restrictions on supplying sponsored workers to third parties.
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Procedures for reviewing whether a remote sponsored role remains genuine.
The policy should be practical and understandable to managers.
Managers should understand that moving from office-based to fully remote work is not always merely a flexible-working issue. For a sponsored worker, it may also be an immigration reporting and compliance issue.
What records should employers keep for remote workers?
Employers should keep records showing that each UK-based worker has the right to undertake their work and that sponsored workers are being properly monitored.
For remote and hybrid workers, useful records include:
[ ] Right to work check evidence.
[ ] Current residential address.
[ ] Current telephone number and email address.
[ ] Employment contract.
[ ] Certificate of Sponsorship information, where applicable.
[ ] Normal work-location details.
[ ] Hybrid or remote-working agreement.
[ ] Line manager and reporting arrangements.
[ ] Attendance records.
[ ] Absence records.
[ ] Payroll records.
[ ] Working-hours records.
[ ] Performance and supervision records.
[ ] SMS reports for sponsored workers, where applicable.
[ ] Evidence of changes to work locations.
[ ] Records of office attendance.
[ ] Records of client-site attendance.
[ ] Records relating to the use of co-working spaces.
[ ] Evidence explaining why a fully remote sponsored role must be based in the UK.
The objective is to create a clear audit trail.
If UKVI asks where a sponsored worker works, what duties they undertake and how they are monitored, the employer should be able to answer promptly and provide supporting evidence.
Real-Time Scenario: UK-based remote worker with independent status
A software engineer lives in Bristol and works fully remotely for a UK employer. She holds Indefinite Leave to Remain.
The employer does not need a sponsor licence to employ her.
However, it must still carry out and retain a compliant right to work check before her employment starts.
Her remote status does not remove the need for a right to work check. Sponsorship is unnecessary because she already has an independent right to work in the UK.
Real-Time Scenario: UK-based remote worker needing sponsorship
A marketing analyst is living in the UK and wants to work remotely for a UK company. He does not have immigration permission allowing him to undertake the role.
The fact that the position is remote does not resolve the immigration issue.
Because he will be working for a UK business while physically present in the UK, the employer must establish whether he requires Skilled Worker sponsorship or permission under another route.
If Skilled Worker sponsorship is required, the employer must:
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Hold the appropriate sponsor licence.
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Assign a valid Certificate of Sponsorship.
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Ensure that the role is eligible.
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Pay the required salary.
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Complete a compliant right to work check.
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Monitor the worker in accordance with its sponsor duties.
Real-Time Scenario: Sponsored worker moves to full-time home working
A sponsored project manager was originally sponsored to work from the employer’s Manchester office.
Following a restructure, the employer closes that office and the worker moves to permanent home working.
This is not simply ordinary hybrid working. The worker’s normal work location has materially changed.
The employer should report the full-time remote-working arrangement through the Sponsor Management System and retain records showing:
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The worker’s normal work address.
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Their new working pattern.
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How they are supervised.
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How attendance is monitored.
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Why the role continues to be based in the UK.
Real-Time Scenario: Sponsored employee works entirely remotely from the outset
A technology company wishes to sponsor a software developer who will work permanently from home in the UK.
The role may still qualify for Skilled Worker sponsorship if the applicable requirements are met.
However, the company should be prepared to explain:
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Why the worker needs to be based in the UK.
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How the worker will be supervised.
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How working hours will be monitored.
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How the worker will interact with the UK team.
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How the company will confirm that the sponsored duties are being performed.
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Whether the worker will ever attend the office, clients or other work locations.
The company should record the home-working arrangement accurately and ensure that the relevant work location is reflected during the sponsorship process.
Real-Time Scenario: Sponsored worker begins working from a client site
A sponsored business analyst is employed by a consultancy and begins working four days each week at a client’s premises.
The sponsor should assess whether the client site must be reported as a regular work location.
It should also ensure that the worker remains employed, managed and supervised by the sponsor and is not simply filling a vacancy within the client’s organisation.
The fact that the worker remains on the sponsor’s payroll will not by itself make the arrangement compliant if the client is effectively directing and controlling the role.
Real-Time Scenario: Remote worker becomes difficult to contact
A sponsored employee works permanently from home and stops attending team meetings or responding to their manager.
The employer cannot ignore the issue simply because the employee is remote.
It should follow its normal absence and disciplinary procedures, attempt to contact the worker, retain records of those attempts and assess whether a report to UKVI is required.
A sponsor must be able to identify and respond to unauthorised absence even where the employee does not attend a physical workplace.
FAQ: Sponsor Licences and Remote Workers
Do you need a sponsor licence for a remote worker in the UK?
You may need a sponsor licence if the worker will perform their role for your business while physically based in the UK and does not already have an independent right to work.
The fact that the role is remote does not remove the need for appropriate immigration permission.
Does remote work count as work in the UK?
Yes. Where a person performs a role while physically present in the UK, they must have immigration permission allowing them to undertake that work.
Working from home does not place the role outside the UK immigration system.
Do you need to sponsor a remote worker who has ILR?
No. A person with Indefinite Leave to Remain does not need Skilled Worker sponsorship.
However, the employer must still complete and retain a compliant right to work check.
Can a fully remote role qualify for Skilled Worker sponsorship?
Potentially, yes.
The role must meet the applicable sponsorship requirements, and the sponsor must be able to explain how it will supervise the worker and why the role is genuinely based in the UK.
Do you need to report hybrid working for a sponsored worker?
Usually not.
Ordinary hybrid working does not normally need to be reported, but the sponsor should retain a record of the worker’s normal working pattern.
Changes to the worker’s principal office, regular client site or other normal work location may need to be reported.
Do you need to report full-time remote working for a sponsored worker?
Yes.
Where a sponsored worker moves to permanent or full-time remote working with little or no workplace attendance, the sponsor should report the arrangement through the Sponsor Management System.
Can a sponsored worker work from home?
Yes.
A sponsored worker can work from home where the arrangement is genuine, the sponsor can effectively monitor the worker and any required changes have been reported.
Can a sponsored worker work from a co-working space?
Potentially, yes.
However, if the co-working space becomes a regular or principal work location, the sponsor should assess whether it must be reported and whether the worker can be properly monitored there.
Can a sponsored worker work from a client site?
Potentially, yes.
However, the sponsor must retain responsibility for the worker. The arrangement must not amount to supplying the worker to fill a role within the client’s organisation.
Why might UKVI question a fully remote sponsored role?
UKVI may ask why the worker needs to be based in the UK if the role can be performed entirely online.
The sponsor should be prepared to explain the genuine commercial and operational reasons why the role is based in the UK.
What happens if a remote worker changes address?
The sponsor should ensure that it retains the worker’s current residential address and contact details.
It should also consider whether any change to the worker’s normal work location must be reported through the Sponsor Management System.
Must remote sponsored workers be monitored?
Yes.
Sponsors must be able to monitor attendance, absence, work location and performance, regardless of whether the worker attends an office.
Final Thoughts
Remote working has changed how businesses recruit and manage employees, but it has not removed UK immigration compliance requirements.
The most important point is that a person working remotely from within the UK must have immigration permission allowing them to undertake that work.
A UK company cannot avoid right to work or sponsorship obligations simply by making a role home-based.
Where a worker already has an independent right to work, sponsorship will not be required, although the employer must still complete a compliant right to work check.
Where the worker requires sponsorship, a fully remote role may still qualify under Skilled Worker. However, the sponsor must be able to show that the role is genuine, explain why the worker needs to be based in the UK and demonstrate that the employee is being properly supervised and monitored.
Sponsors must also distinguish between ordinary hybrid working and permanent full-time remote working. Hybrid working may not need to be reported, but a move to permanent remote working ordinarily should be.
The safest approach is to incorporate remote working into the organisation’s immigration compliance procedures. Right to work checks, work-location records, Sponsor Management System reporting, attendance monitoring and third-party working arrangements should all be considered before a remote arrangement is approved.
Need help reviewing remote-worker sponsorship risks?
WestBridge Business Immigration can assess whether a UK-based remote worker requires sponsorship, whether a remote role is suitable for Skilled Worker sponsorship and whether changes to working arrangements must be reported through the Sponsor Management System.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]