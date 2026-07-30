Do You Need A Sponsor Licence For Remote Workers Based In The UK?

Key Points

UK immigration requirements depend principally on where the worker is physically carrying out their work.

A person working remotely from within the UK must have immigration permission allowing them to undertake that work.

A sponsor licence is not needed where the worker already has an independent right to work in the UK.

A sponsor licence may be needed where a UK-based remote worker requires Skilled Worker sponsorship.

Describing a role as remote does not remove the employer’s right to work or sponsorship obligations.

Ordinary hybrid working by a sponsored worker does not usually need to be reported to UKVI.

Permanent or full-time remote working by a sponsored worker must usually be reported through the Sponsor Management System.

Sponsors must be able to monitor remote workers and show that they are carrying out the sponsored role.

What is the core rule for remote workers and UK visas?

The core rule is that a person working from within the UK must have immigration permission allowing them to undertake that work.

Remote working does not remove immigration obligations. A worker sitting at home in Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds or London is still working in the UK, even if they never attend the employer’s office.

This means that an employer cannot avoid right to work or sponsor licence duties simply by describing a role as remote.

If the worker does not already have an independent right to work in the UK, the employer may need a sponsor licence and the worker may require sponsorship under the Skilled Worker route or another appropriate immigration category.

The key questions are:

Where is the worker physically carrying out the role?

Which business are they working for?

What immigration permission do they hold?

Does that permission allow the proposed work?

Does the employer need to sponsor them?

Do employers need a sponsor licence for a remote worker based in the UK?

An employer may need a sponsor licence where a remote worker is based in the UK and does not already have an independent right to work. A person living in the UK may require Skilled Worker sponsorship if they do not hold another form of immigration permission allowing them to undertake the role.

A sponsor licence allows an employer to sponsor qualifying workers under routes such as Skilled Worker. Without the appropriate sponsor licence, the employer cannot assign a valid Certificate of Sponsorship.

Remote status does not change this rule.

A fully remote job can still be a sponsored job where:

The worker will carry out the role from within the UK.

The employer is a UK business.

The role is genuine.

The role meets the applicable skill and salary requirements.

The worker meets the immigration requirements.

The employer can comply with its sponsor duties.

The fact that the role can be carried out from home does not mean that the worker can undertake it without UK work permission.

When is a sponsor licence not needed for a UK-based remote worker?

A sponsor licence is not needed where the worker already has an independent right to undertake the proposed work in the UK.

This may include:

British citizens.

Irish citizens.

People with settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme.

People with pre-settled status who retain the relevant right to work.

Holders of Indefinite Leave to Remain.

Holders of Graduate permission.

Holders of spouse or partner permission with work rights.

Holders of Youth Mobility Scheme permission.

Dependants whose immigration permission allows the proposed work.

Holders of another immigration status permitting employment.

In these circumstances, the employer’s main immigration obligation is to complete and retain a compliant right to work check before employment begins.

The employer should not assume that a person has unrestricted work rights simply because they are already living in the UK.

The right to work check should confirm:

The person’s immigration status.

Whether they are permitted to undertake the proposed work.

Whether there are restrictions on the work they can perform.

Whether their permission is time-limited.

Whether a follow-up check will be required.

Can a fully remote role be sponsored under Skilled Worker?

Potentially, yes.

A role does not become ineligible for Skilled Worker sponsorship simply because it is performed remotely.

However, the employer must still show that:

The role is genuine.

The vacancy has not been created mainly to facilitate immigration permission.

The duties correspond with the occupation code selected.

The role meets the applicable skill level.

The salary meets the relevant threshold and going rate.

The worker will be employed by the sponsor.

The sponsor retains responsibility for the worker.

The sponsor can properly supervise and monitor the worker.

The arrangement does not involve prohibited labour supply to another organisation.

The Home Office may examine a fully remote arrangement more carefully where it is not obvious why the worker needs to be based in the UK.

The sponsor should therefore be prepared to explain:

Why the worker is required to live and work in the UK.

How the worker interacts with the UK business.

Who supervises the worker.

How performance is monitored.

How the sponsor knows that the worker is carrying out the sponsored duties.

Why the role is not being performed from overseas.

A fully remote role is not automatically unsuitable for sponsorship, but the commercial and operational rationale should be clear.

Do sponsored workers have to work from the employer’s office?

No. A sponsored worker does not always have to work from the sponsor’s office.

Sponsored workers may work under hybrid or remote arrangements, provided that:

The sponsored role remains genuine.

The role continues to meet the skill and salary requirements.

The worker is carrying out the duties described on their Certificate of Sponsorship.

The sponsor can effectively monitor the worker.

The worker’s normal work locations are properly recorded.

Relevant changes are reported to UKVI.

The arrangement does not involve the worker being supplied to another organisation in breach of the sponsor guidance.

A sponsored worker may divide their time between:

Their home.

The employer’s office.

A client site.

Another regular work location.

A co-working space, where appropriate.

However, the sponsor should know where the worker normally works and should retain an accurate record of the worker’s working pattern.

Does hybrid working need to be reported to UKVI?

Ordinary hybrid working does not usually need to be reported to UKVI.

For example, if a sponsored worker works three days from the office and two days from home, the sponsor will not normally need to report each home-working day.

However, the employer should keep a record of the worker’s normal working pattern.

The sponsor should be able to explain:

The worker’s principal office location.

How often they attend the office.

How often they work from home.

Whether they work at any client sites.

How attendance and absence are monitored.

Who supervises the worker.

How the employer confirms that the worker is carrying out the sponsored role.

A report may be required where:

The worker’s principal office changes.

The worker begins regularly working at a new client site.

The worker moves to another regular work location.

The worker changes from hybrid working to permanent remote working.

The work location information previously provided to UKVI is no longer accurate.

Does full-time remote working need to be reported?

Yes. Where a sponsored worker moves to permanent or full-time remote working, with little or no requirement to attend the employer’s premises or a client site, the sponsor must normally report the arrangement through the Sponsor Management System.

This is because the worker’s normal work location has materially changed.

The report should explain that the worker is now working remotely on a permanent or full-time basis.

The sponsor should also retain records showing:

The worker’s normal work address.

Their working pattern.

Their current contact details.

How attendance is monitored.

How their duties are supervised.

How performance is reviewed.

Who manages the worker.

Why the role is being undertaken from within the UK.

This matters because the Home Office may ask why the worker needs to be sponsored to work in the UK if the role can apparently be performed entirely remotely. The sponsor should therefore be prepared to explain why the worker is required to be based in the UK and how the arrangement remains consistent with the sponsored role.

What if a sponsored worker works from a co-working space?

A co-working space can create sponsor compliance issues if it becomes a regular or permanent work location.

If the worker only occasionally uses a co-working space as part of ordinary working flexibility, it may not amount to a reportable change.

However, if the co-working space becomes the worker’s principal or regular work location, the employer should assess whether it must be reported through the Sponsor Management System.

The sponsor should also consider:

Whether it can properly supervise and monitor the worker.

Whether the location is being used regularly.

Whether the worker is working alongside or for another business.

Whether the worker is being directed by a third party.

Whether the arrangement resembles a client-site placement.

Whether the worker’s normal work-location records remain accurate.

For fully remote sponsored workers, the business should retain the worker’s normal work address and ensure that their residential address, telephone number and other contact details remain current.

Can a sponsored worker work from a client site?

A sponsored worker may be able to work from a client site, but the arrangement must not amount to the sponsor supplying the worker to fill a role with another organisation.

The sponsor must retain responsibility for the worker and the sponsored role.

The employer should consider:

Who directs and supervises the worker.

Which organisation determines the worker’s duties.

Whether the worker is filling a vacancy within the client’s organisation.

Whether the sponsor retains responsibility for performance management.

Whether the worker is delivering a genuine service or project on behalf of the sponsor.

Whether the client location has been properly recorded.

Whether the arrangement complies with the restrictions on supplying workers to third parties.

Calling a placement remote, outsourced or project-based does not determine whether it is compliant. The Home Office will look at the substance of the arrangement.

How should employers monitor remote sponsored workers?

Employers must be able to monitor sponsored workers even where the role is performed remotely.

This does not require disproportionate or invasive surveillance. It requires a reasonable HR and management system through which the sponsor can demonstrate that it continues to supervise the worker and comply with its duties.

For remote sponsored workers, employers should be able to show:

Where the worker normally works.

How working hours are recorded.

How attendance is monitored.

How absences are reported.

Who manages and supervises the worker.

How duties and performance are reviewed.

How the employer confirms that the sponsored role is being performed.

How salary and working hours are checked.

How contact details are updated.

How immigration expiry dates are monitored.

How unauthorised absence is escalated.

How relevant changes are identified and reported to UKVI.

Remote workers should remain integrated into the employer’s normal HR and management systems.

A sponsored worker should not become invisible to the sponsor’s compliance processes simply because they do not regularly attend an office.

What attendance records should sponsors keep for remote workers?

There is no single attendance system that every sponsor must use.

The appropriate system will depend on the size and nature of the business, the worker’s role and the working arrangement.

Possible records may include:

Electronic timesheets.

HR attendance records.

Login or access records.

Diary records.

Project-management systems.

Regular management meetings.

Team meeting attendance.

Work-allocation records.

Performance reviews.

Absence-reporting records.

Records of office attendance.

Records of client-site attendance.

Remote-working agreements.

The system should be proportionate and reliable.

The sponsor should be able to use its records to show that the worker:

Remains employed.

Is attending work as expected.

Is carrying out the sponsored role.

Is working the agreed hours.

Is being properly supervised.

Has not disappeared from contact.

Has not moved to an undisclosed work location.

Can the Home Office question why a sponsored role is remote?

Yes.

The Home Office may ask why a worker needs to be sponsored to work in the UK where the role can apparently be carried out from anywhere.

This does not mean that a fully remote role cannot be sponsored. However, the sponsor should be able to explain the business rationale.

Relevant factors may include:

The worker needs to work UK hours.

The role requires regular attendance at meetings or events.

The worker must visit clients or business premises.

The role involves access to UK-based systems or facilities.

The worker works closely with a UK-based team.

The role requires knowledge of the UK market.

The worker needs to be available for in-person duties when required.

Data, security or regulatory requirements make overseas working unsuitable.

The employer has operational reasons for requiring UK residence.

A vague statement that the employee is simply preferred to be in the UK may be less persuasive than a clear explanation tied to the duties and business model.

Remote worker compliance matrix