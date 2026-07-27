Parent Of A Child Student Visa Application Guide 2026

Parents seeking to accompany their child studying at an independent UK school face specific visa requirements and restrictions. Understanding the eligibility criteria, financial thresholds, and application process is essential for those considering this immigration route. What are the key requirements and limitations that parents must navigate when applying for this specialized visa category?

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If your child is coming to the UK to study at an independent fee-paying school and you wish to accompany or join your child, this guide will set out what you need to know when applying for a Parent of a Child Student Visa. This route has replaced the Parent of a Tier 4 Child route.

1. How to Apply for a Parent of a Child Student Visa

In order to apply for a Parent of a Child Student visa you must apply online using the specified application form. For an application to be valid, you will need to pay a visa application fee and Immigration Health Surcharge. The current application fee is £726 for an application made outside the UK and £1,407 for an application to extend in the UK. The Immigration Health Surcharge usually costs £1,035 per year for this route. You will also need to provide your biometrics and a passport or travel document establishing your nationality and identity.

Your application must not fall for refusal under Part Suitability, which includes suitability requirements relating to personal and immigration history.

2. Child Student Requirements

To qualify for this visa, the Child Student must be aged between 4 and 11 on the date of application and has, or is at the same time applying for, entry clearance or permission to stay as a Child Student. Planning the timing of the application is critical because if your application is decided after your child turns 12, your application will be refused.

The Child Student must attend an independent fee-paying school, which must not be a state school or academy. Find out more about the Child Student Visa here.

3. Requirements for a Parent of a Child Student Visa

To be eligible for a Parent of a Child Student visa, you will need to demonstrate that:

You are aged 18 or over on the date of application;

You are the parent of a child who has, or is at the same time applying for, entry clearance or permission to stay as a Child Student;

You intend to live with the Child Student during your stay in the UK;

You have sufficient funds without access to public funds;

You do not intend to make the UK your main home and must have sufficient funds to maintain your main home outside the UK.

4. Parent of a Child Student Visa Financial Maintenance Requirement

When applying at the same time as the Child Student for either entry clearance, or permission to stay where both of you have been in the UK with permission for less than 12 months on the date of application, you will satisfy the financial requirement if the Child Student meets the financial requirement applicable to their application.

If you are not applying at the same time as the Child Student and you have not been in the UK with permission for 12 months or longer, you must demonstrate that you have funds of at least £1,560 for each month of intended stay in the UK up to a maximum of 9 months. You must also have funds of £625 per month of intended stay for each additional child under your care in the UK, up to a maximum of 9 months. Any other children accompanying you should also have permission on the Child Student route, unless there are compelling or compassionate circumstances.

The funds must have been held for a 28 day period ending no more than 31 days before the date of your application.

You may also rely on funds held by your partner who is outside the UK.

If you are applying for permission to stay and have been in the UK with permission for 12 months or more on the date of application, you will meet the financial requirement and will not need to show funds.

5. Switching Into the Parent of a Child Student Route

If you are applying for permission to stay, you must be in the UK on the date of application and must not have, or have last been granted permission as a Visitor, a Short-term Student or outside the Immigration Rules.

6. How Long a Parent of a Child Student Visa Is Granted For

If your application for a Parent of a Child Student visa is successful, the period of permission granted will be in line with that granted to the Child Student or when the Child Student turns 12, whichever is sooner.

7. Parent of a Child Student Visa: What You Can and Cannot Do

If you are granted permission under this route, you will be prohibited from undertaking work , including self-employment, business activity and remote work. You will also not be allowed to study or have recourse to public funds.

8. Can the Other Parent Visit the Child in the UK?

Only one parent is allowed to be in the UK under the Parent of a Child Student route. The other parent must not be living in the UK or seeking to relocate to the UK. The other parent may consider using the Visit route to visit the Child Student if they are a national of a country listed in the UK’s Visa National List or apply for the UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for certain non-visa nationals.

9. Other Factors to Consider Before Applying

If you are applying for entry clearance as a Parent of a Child Student, you must provide a valid medical certificate confirming that you have undergone screening for active pulmonary tuberculosis and that tuberculosis is not present if Appendix Tuberculosis applies. In broad terms, Appendix Tuberculosis applies where you are applying to come to the UK for more than 6 months and have been continuously present in a listed country or countries for 6 months or more, including a period of any length within the 6 months before the date of application.

10. Contact our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance with a Parent of a Child Student visa application, contact our immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below. Our immigration barristers can advise on the eligibility requirements, financial evidence and supporting documents for your application.

11. Frequently Asked Questions: Parent of a Child Student Visa

Who can apply for a Parent of a Child Student visa?

You can apply if you are the parent of a child who has, or is applying for, entry clearance or permission to stay as a Child Student, and you meet the requirements of the route. How old must my child be for me to apply as a Parent of a Child Student? The Child Student must be aged between 4 and 11 on the date of application and must have, or be applying for, permission as a Child Student. Can both parents come to the UK under the Parent of a Child Student route? No. Only one parent is allowed to be in the UK under the Parent of a Child Student route. The other parent must not be in the UK or seeking to relocate to the UK. How much money do I need for a Parent of a Child Student visa? If you need to show funds, you must usually demonstrate at least £1,560 for each month of intended stay in the UK, up to a maximum of 9 months. Additional funds may be required for each additional child under your care in the UK. Do I need to show funds if I have already been in the UK with permission for 12 months? If you are applying for permission to stay and have been in the UK with permission for 12 months or more on the date of application, you will meet the financial requirement and will not need to show funds. Can I work on a Parent of a Child Student visa? No. If granted permission under this route, you will be prohibited from undertaking work, including self-employment, business activity and remote work. How long will a Parent of a Child Student visa be granted for? Permission will be granted in line with the Child Student’s permission or until the Child Student turns 12, whichever is sooner.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.