Certificate Of Sponsorship Administration: A Complete Employer Guide

Certificate of Sponsorship administration at a glance

A Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) is an electronic record created through the Sponsor Management System. It connects a sponsored worker, a genuine role and the sponsor’s immigration responsibilities. It is not a paper certificate, and assigning one is not a substitute for checking that the wider visa requirements are met.

A Defined CoS is generally used for a Skilled Worker applying from outside the UK and must be requested before it is assigned.

An Undefined CoS is generally used for an eligible applicant applying from inside the UK, subject to the sponsor’s allocation.

The role, occupation code, salary, hours and work location must describe the real job being offered.

The safest time to identify an error is before the CoS is assigned, not after a visa application has been submitted.

Defined and Undefined CoS: what is the difference?

The first decision is whether the worker is applying from outside the UK or is eligible to apply from inside the UK. That decision influences whether the sponsor requests a Defined CoS or uses an Undefined CoS allocation. The distinction should be checked against the worker’s current immigration position and intended application route rather than assumed from the job title.

Once the route decision is clear, continue with our Defined vs Undefined CoS: Which, When & How to Assign

For a practical comparison, see our existing guides on Defined versus Undefined CoS and Defined CoS salary requirements.

For the detailed salary analysis, see our Defined Certificate of Sponsorship (DCoS) Salary Requirements

The pre-assignment review

A CoS should be treated as the output of a documented compliance review. Before assignment, the sponsor should be able to explain why the vacancy is genuine, why the selected occupation code reflects the duties, and how the proposed salary has been calculated.

Match the job description and daily duties to the selected occupation code.

Check the applicable salary threshold and the occupation’s going rate in the guidance in force at the date of application.

Separate guaranteed basic pay from discretionary bonuses, overtime, commission and non-cash benefits.

Confirm the worker’s name, date of birth, nationality and passport details.

Check that the sponsor licence and Sponsor Management System organisation details are current.

Keep a written record of the calculation and approval decision.

Salary, going rates and permitted discounts

Most Skilled Worker salary assessments involve more than one test. The sponsor will usually need to consider the general salary requirement, the going rate for the occupation and any permitted discount or exception. The correct calculation depends on the route, occupation, hours, applicant circumstances and the Immigration Rules in force at the time.

Where an application relies on new entrant status, a relevant PhD, the Immigration Salary List or another concession, the sponsor should record the legal basis and obtain specialist advice where the position is not straightforward.

Allocation, timing and start dates

CoS planning is also a resourcing issue. Employers should allow time for allocation requests, Defined CoS requests, visa preparation and any correction work. A rushed assignment can create a chain of problems if the role, salary or start date later needs to be explained.

Build CoS requirements into the recruitment timetable.

Track allocation balances and priority requests through the Sponsor Management System.

Check the CoS start date against notice periods, visa processing and the worker’s intended arrival.

If the worker cannot start as expected, assess whether a report or further action is required.

Keep evidence of decisions, correspondence and changes in a central sponsor file.

Ongoing administration after assignment

Assigning a CoS does not end the sponsor’s duties. Employers must continue to monitor the sponsored role and report relevant changes through the Sponsor Management System within the applicable deadline. HR, payroll and line managers therefore need a shared process rather than separate records that can drift apart.

Common CoS administration mistakes

Choosing an occupation code because the title sounds familiar rather than because the duties match.

Relying on total remuneration instead of identifying what pay is guaranteed and countable.

Assigning a certificate before the worker’s application route has been confirmed.

Failing to reconcile the CoS, contract, payroll and actual working arrangements.

Leaving reporting decisions to one person without a documented escalation route.

Employer checklist

Route and location of application confirmed.

Correct CoS type selected.

Genuine vacancy and occupation code evidenced.

Salary calculation checked against current guidance.

Worker identity and passport details verified.

Start date and timing reviewed.

Reporting and record-keeping owner appointed.

Frequently asked questions

Is a CoS the same as a visa?

No. A CoS is a sponsorship record issued by the sponsor through the Sponsor Management System. The worker must still meet the relevant visa requirements and submit the appropriate application.

What should an employer do if the salary calculation is uncertain?

Pause the assignment and document the issue. Check the latest Immigration Rules and sponsor guidance, then obtain specialist advice where the role, occupation code or concession is not clear.

Final takeaway

Good CoS administration is a repeatable control system: identify the correct route, match the role to the occupation code, calculate salary carefully, plan the timeline and keep the records aligned after the worker starts. That process protects both the recruitment plan and the sponsor licence.