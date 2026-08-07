Right-to-work compliance at a glance

A right-to-work check is an employer control designed to verify that an inpidual is permitted to do the work in question in the UK. It should be completed before employment begins, using the correct route for the person’s documents and immigration status.

For the step-by-step online route, continue with our How to Conduct a Home Office Online Right to Work Check

The check must be completed consistently and without selecting people because of nationality, ethnicity, accent or appearance.

An online check may be required for people whose status is held digitally, while other workers may require a manual document check.

A share code gives an eligible person a route to an online status record; it is not, by itself, a complete employer process.

Time-limited permission requires a reliable follow-up system.

Employers should retain clear evidence of what was checked, when it was checked and who completed the check.

What is the purpose of a right-to-work check?

The purpose is to establish a lawful excuse against the civil consequences of employing someone who does not have permission to do the work. A check does not remove every future immigration risk: an inpidual’s status, conditions or circumstances may change, and the employer must respond to information that comes to light later.

The existing guide to UK Right to Work Checks explains why a correct check is a continuing compliance protection rather than a one-time formality.

Which checking route should an employer use?

The correct route depends on the documents and status available to the worker. Some inpiduals can use the Home Office online service. Others may present documents for a manual check. Employers should not ask every worker for the same evidence if the law provides different routes, but they should apply their policy consistently to everyone.

Identify whether the inpidual is eligible for an online check.

If an online check is used, confirm that the photograph and identity details correspond to the person presenting for work.

If a manual check is required, inspect the original documents or follow the permitted process for the relevant document type.

Record the date of the check and the date any follow-up is required.

Do not rely on an expired document or an old screenshot when the current checking route is available.

Share codes and online status

Share codes can help eligible workers demonstrate their immigration status through the Home Office online service. The employer should use the employer-facing checking service, review the result carefully and save the evidence generated by the check. The worker’s own view of their status is not a replacement for the employer record.

For the practical share-code process, see our How to Generate a Share Code to Prove Your UK Immigration Status

The existing share-code article can support this section without making every compliance article repeat the same step-by-step process.

Follow-up checks and ongoing monitoring

Where permission is time-limited, the initial check should create a follow-up task. The task needs an owner, a date, an escalation route and evidence that the follow-up was completed. A spreadsheet that is not reviewed is not a control system.

Record the expiry or follow-up date shown by the checking service or documents.

Give HR and the worker enough time to prepare for the follow-up.

Repeat the check through the correct route rather than assuming the original evidence remains current.

Escalate any change, restriction or failed check before allowing the person to continue working.

Keep the original and follow-up evidence together in the personnel record.

Sponsor-specific considerations

A sponsor’s compliance position can be affected by right-to-work failures involving sponsored workers and, in some circumstances, other workers employed by the organisation. HR records, payroll, contracts, absence records and Sponsor Management System records should tell the same story.

Avoiding discrimination

Right-to-work compliance and fair recruitment are not competing objectives. The same process should be used for all candidates at the appropriate stage, and the reason for any additional check should be based on the person’s documents or status rather than assumptions about their background.

Do not ask only foreign-looking candidates for evidence.

Do not treat an accent, name or nationality as evidence of immigration status.

Train recruiters and line managers not to make promises about work permission.

Use a written policy and audit whether it is being followed in practice.

Give workers a clear route to raise errors in their status or check record.

Employer audit checklist

Pre-employment check completed before work begins.

Correct online or manual route used.

Identity matched to the person presenting for work.

Evidence saved in an accessible personnel record.

Follow-up date diarised for every time-limited case.

Recruitment and HR staff trained on consistent application.

Contractor, agency and related-organisation arrangements reviewed.

Exceptions and failed checks escalated promptly.

Policy tested through periodic internal audits.

Frequently asked questions

Is a share code enough on its own?

No. The employer must use the appropriate Home Office checking service, confirm the result relates to the inpidual and retain the evidence produced by the check.

Do right-to-work checks guarantee lawful working forever?

No. A check protects the employer only within the scope of the lawful excuse created by the correct process. Time-limited permission, changed conditions and information received later may require further action.

For the broader employer checklist, see our UK Right to Work Checks: Full Guide for Employers

What should an employer do when a follow-up check raises a problem?

Escalate the matter immediately, preserve the evidence and obtain specialist advice before deciding whether the person can continue working. Do not ignore a discrepancy or rely on an outdated check.

October 2026 and future changes

The Insights collection includes coverage of announced October 2026 changes to the right-to-work scheme. Because implementation details and official guidance can change, employers should check the current Home Office position before updating their process or relying on a future rule.

For the announced future changes, continue with our Right to Work Checks: October 2026 Changes and What to Know

Final takeaway

A defensible right-to-work programme is built from consistency: the right check, at the right time, recorded clearly, followed up when required and applied without discrimination. Treat it as an operating system shared by recruitment, HR, payroll and sponsor compliance—not as a document filed once and forgotten.