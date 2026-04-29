Employer Toolkit For Certificate Of Sponsorship

If you hold a sponsor licence in the UK, understanding how a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) works is essential to avoid delays, refusals, and compliance risks.

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If you hold a sponsor licence in the UK, understanding how a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) works is essential to avoid delays, refusals, and compliance risks.

Many employers search for “CoS UK requirements” expecting a list of documents required for the application. In practice, the process is based on accurate SMS entries, correct role classification, and audit-ready records.

This guide explains how the CoS process works in practice—what the Home Office actually assesses, and where sponsors most commonly face issues.

What Is a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS UK)?

A Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) is not a physical document or certificate. It is an electronic record that contains details about the worker a sponsor is sponsoring and the job they will be doing.

By assigning a CoS, a sponsor confirms that:

The role is genuine

The worker meets the relevant immigration requirements

The business is authorised to sponsor under the correct visa route

Sponsor duties will be met throughout the employment

CoS UK Process: Request vs Assignment

Understanding the difference between these two stages is critical for managing risk.

Defined CoS (Workers Outside the UK)

A Defined CoS must be requested from the Home Office before it can be assigned.

Process:

Submit role details via SMS

Home Office reviews the request

Approval is granted or further information may be requested

Processing times:

Defined CoS for overseas skilled workers are usually approved by the UK Home Office within one working day. However, this is typically the case only for straightforward applications. If further information or checks are required, the process may take 10 to 15 working days or longer.

Common issue:

If the job description is vague or does not clearly align with the selected SOC code, the Home Office may:

Request further information

Delay approval

Refuse the request

Undefined CoS (Workers Inside the UK)

An Undefined CoS is assigned from your annual allocation.

Assigned directly from your annual allocation if you are given one automatically. No prior Home Office approval is required.

If you are not given an allocation or you run out of COS, you can request additional COS through the SMS. These must be approved by the Home Office before they can be assigned.

Requests for Undefined CoS for workers already in the UK currently take around 4–18 weeks under standard processing, with many cases experiencing delays of 16–18 weeks. If priority services are available, processing may be reduced to around 5 working days.

CoS Assignment

Once a CoS is available, it can be assigned to the worker through the SMS.

At this stage, the sponsor is confirming that:

All information entered is accurate

The role and salary meet immigration requirements

The business is compliant with sponsor duties

CoS Requirements UK: What Sponsors Must Get Right

The Home Office is assessing the credibility of the role and the accuracy of the data, not simply checking paperwork.

1. Genuine Vacancy and Role Alignment

You must be able to demonstrate:

The role genuinely exists within your business

Duties align with the selected SOC code

The position reflects real business need

Supporting records typically include:

Detailed job description

Evidence of how the role fits within the organisation

Organisational structure (where relevant)

2. Salary Compliance

As of April 2026, a Skilled Worker’s salary must usually meet both:

the general salary threshold of £41,700 per year ; and

the relevant occupation’s going rate,

with the higher requirement applying.

In most cases:

Only guaranteed basic gross pay counts

Working hours must be clearly defined

Going rates are based on a 37.5-hour week and must be pro-rated accordingly

Important exceptions

Lower salary thresholds may apply where permitted under immigration rules, including:

New entrants to the labour market

Roles requiring a relevant PhD (including STEM PhDs)

Jobs listed on the Immigration Salary List

Certain health, care, and education roles

Some transitional arrangements

Sponsors must ensure the correct salary option is applied based on the worker’s circumstances.

3. Consistency Across Records

The information entered on the SMS must match internal documentation, including:

Employment contract

Job title and duties

Salary and working hours

Work location

Any discrepancies can trigger Home Office scrutiny during an audit.

4. Worker Verification (Pre-Assignment Checks)

Before assigning a CoS, sponsors should verify:

Identity (passport)

Immigration status and right to work in the UK (if the worker is already in the UK)

Contact details

These checks form part of wider sponsor duties and should not be overlooked.

Immigration Skills Charge (ISC)

Sponsors must pay:

CoS assignment fee: £525

Immigration Skills Charge (ISC): £480 per year (small sponsors) £1,320 per year (medium or large sponsors)



These costs must be paid by the employer and cannot be passed to the worker.

Proof of payment should be retained for compliance purposes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.