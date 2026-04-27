Skilled Worker Or Service Supplier Visa For Construction Work?

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Are you a skilled construction worker looking to work in the UK?

The UK offers two visas for skilled workers seeking to plug the gaps within the construction industry: the Skilled Worker and Service Supplier programs. Since 2020, the construction industry has seen a 40% decline in European Union (EU) workers, thus unlocking opportunities for foreign nationals looking to emigrate.



However, it can be challenging for those unfamiliar with the British immigration framework to understand the differences between these two visas and which one to apply for. In this guide, we explore both types of visa and how to apply for the correct one.

Understanding the Skilled Worker visa

Eligible applicants with a Skilled Worker visa can use it to live and work in the UK for an initial five-year period if they already have a job offer from a sponsor approved by the Home Office. Since peaking in 2023, the number ofSkilled Worker visas issued has fallen to its lowest since 2021, with just 11,733 in Q3 2025.

Key requirements of this visa include:

Minimum salary threshold of £41,700 per year (lower for certain high-shortage trades).

The role must have an RQF Level 6 skill level.

Since January 8th 2026, applicants must prove an English proficiency level of at least B2.

Applicants must provide a valid Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) from their employer.

Applicants may bring both their partners and children, but they must meet maintenance requirements.

Note that you are eligible to change employers or extend your visa, but the same requirements that applied to your initial visa still apply. Following the five-year visa period, you may apply for permanent residency (indefinite leave to remain) status.

Understanding the Service Supplier visa

The UK Service Supplier visa is one route of the Global Business Mobility program. It’s a temporary visa designed for overseas workers to come to the UK to provide services. This is the visa multinational companies use to send staff to the UK.

Note that you can either be an overseas employee or a self-employed professional, which is why it can be used in the construction industry.

The key requirements of the Service Supplier visa are:

Applicants must have a minimum of 12 months of experience working for an overseas employer, or they must be self-employed professionals.

Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent qualification (RQF Level 6).

Work must be covered by an active international trade commitment between the UK and another country.

The proposed job role must be within an eligible occupation.

Applicants must have at least £1,270 in savings, or sponsors must commit to providing maintenance.

You may also bring your partner and any children under 18 if you are approved for this visa. Note that, unlike the Skilled Worker visa, the Service Supplier visa offers no path to permanent residency. It can be extended up to a maximum cumulative stay of five years in a six-year period.

The role of a visa when applying for UK construction work

Your visa is your legal authorisation to work in any role in the UK. No employer is allowed to hire you without being able to confirm that you have a valid visa.

In all cases, you must already have a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) from a licensed UK employer to get hired by a UK-based construction company, if applying for a Skilled Worker visa. The only other alternative is the Service Supplier visa, where you’ll have to be an employee of an overseas construction company or show proof that you’re a self-employed professional.

Without a valid visa, you are breaking UK law and could be detained or deported, with employers facing enormous fines and potential legal action. Note that in 2025,immigration enforcement raids reached their highest numbers on record, underlining the importance of obtaining legal work status.

Which visa type do you need for UK construction work?



The best visa type to apply for if you’re looking to come to the UK to participate in the construction industry is the Skilled Worker visa. It’s the primary immigration route and replaces the old Tier 2 (General) system for skilled tradespeople.

Although the Service Supplier visa is another route into the British construction trade, only the Skilled Worker visa offers a long-term path for people looking to stay in the UK. The Service Supplier visa only allows a stay of six or twelve months, depending on the specific trade agreement. In contrast, the Skilled Worker visa offers an instant five-year period of stay.

Additionally, at the end of your Skilled Worker visa duration, you can either extend it or apply for permanent residency.

Why following the correct visa process is important for working in the UK

Avoid anyone who claims to be able to fast-track your entry into the UK. Following the correct visa process is essential not only for avoiding scams, but also for ensuring legitimate legal status. A valid visa guarantees:

Your right to enter, live, and work in the UK.

Avoiding criminal penalties.

Protection against exploitation through UK employment law.

Potential path to a permanent right to stay in the country.

A chance to bring your spouse and children as dependents.

Access to benefits, including the National Health Service (NHS).

It’s also worth mentioning that a previous history of not following your visa conditions or working illegally can result in future visa rejections.

How to apply for the right visa for UK-based construction work

Confronting the British immigration system is complicated even after you’ve received a job offer or assignment from a valid UK employer. To make things even harder, the UK is currently in the process of transitioning to an eVisa system.

That’s why you need professional support from a visa expert who’s based in the UK and who actually understands the process of applying for these skilled tradespeople visa classes. The first step is understanding the requirements of the visa you want to apply for and whether you meet them.



Next, you’ll need to go through the process of applying for the visa itself, including providing the correct documentation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.