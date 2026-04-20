Understanding Referees For British Citizenship By Descent For People Outside The UK

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Applying for British citizenship by descent from another country can feel confusing, especially when it comes to including two referees in your application. Referees are people who confirm your identity and support your application. This article explains the referee requirement in simple language and focuses on how it works for people living outside the UK.
Why Referees Are Needed
When you apply for British citizenship by descent, two referees are required. Their role is to confirm your identity, sign your application form, and show that the information you provide is genuine. This helps keep the citizenship process fair and secure. If your referees do not meet the rules, your application can be delayed or refused.
General Requirements for Referees
Both referees must:
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Be aged 18 or over
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Have known the applicant personally for at least three years
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Not be related to the applicant by birth or marriage
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Not be the applicant’s legal representative or agent
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Be individuals of good character and standing in the community
Types of Referees
1. First Referee
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Must be a British citizen holding a valid British passport
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Should be a person of good standing who can reliably confirm the applicant’s identity
2. Second Referee
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Must meet the general requirements above
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Can be of any nationality
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Should be a professional person or someone respected in the community, such as a teacher, doctor, civil servant, accountant, engineer, or community leader
Syed Raza Mehdi, a Solicitor (England and Wales) commented: “The referee requirements in British citizenship applications are not merely procedural formalities; they form a critical safeguard within the Home Office’s identity verification framework.”
Applicants Living Outside the UK
Applicants living abroad may face difficulty finding two British passport holders. In such cases:
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One referee must normally be a British passport holder
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The second referee can be a citizen of the country of residence, provided they meet the general requirements
Exception Where No British Referee Is Available
If a British passport holder cannot reasonably be found, both referees may be citizens of the country of residence or a Commonwealth country. In this situation, the referees must:
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Meet all standard requirements
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Be persons of professional standing or good character
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Have known the applicant personally for at least three years
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Be able to confirm the applicant’s identity reliably
This exception ensures that applicants abroad are not disadvantaged while maintaining the integrity of the application process.
Who Cannot Act as a Referee?
Referees must not include:
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Family members or relatives
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Spouse or partner
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Solicitor or immigration adviser
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Anyone who does not know the applicant personally, using unsuitable referees may result in delays or refusal.
Practical Guidance for Choosing Referees
When selecting referees:
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Ensure they know the applicant personally, not just through social media or photographs
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Confirm they are willing and able to verify identity
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Provide accurate contact details
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Ensure they are available if contacted to confirm their declaration
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Both referees must sign the declaration verifying the applicant’s identity and photograph.
Conclusion
In conclusion, applicants must provide two referees, with at least one normally being a British passport holder. The second referee can be a local professional or person of good standing, and if no British referee is available abroad, both may be local citizens as long as they meet all criteria. Referees must have known the applicant personally for at least three years and cannot be related. Ensuring these requirements are met helps the application proceed smoothly and without delays.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]