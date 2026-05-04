As a worker looking to enter the UK as a construction worker, it’s important that you understand all of your options, specifically which visas you are eligible for based on your skills and experience.

As experts in UK-inbound immigration, Latitude Law is here to help you understand the primary visa route for UK construction work, as well as other options you may also want to consider.

The primary visa route for UK construction work

For UK-based construction work, the primary visa route is the Skilled Worker visa. This visa type requires that you have a job offer from an approved sponsor, which meets minimum salary requirements.

Minimum salary requirements vary based on whether or not your specific role is on the ‘immigration salary list (ISL)’. The general salary threshold on this visa type is £41,700, though many specific roles and trades in the construction sector actually fall on the ISL as shortage roles.

For example, as a bricklayer, stonemason, carpenter, joiner, roofer and as many more professions, the salary threshold your sponsor is required to meet is only £33,400, or the ‘going rate’ for that role.

Whilst this might sound like bad news, lower salary requirements mean it is actually easier for you to get sponsored in your specific trade. Get in touch with Latitude Law today to discuss your trade and find out how you can achieve a successful visa application at the first attempt.

Other visa options for UK construction immigration

Whilst the Skilled Worker route is the main one for UK construction immigration, there are other options available. These include the Global Business Mobility visa, Scale-Up Worker visas, the Youth Mobility Scheme, and a Graduate visa. Whether or not you are eligible for any of these options depends entirely on your situation, expertise, and role:

Global Business Mobility (GBM) - This visa option is suitable for established individuals transferring within multinational companies. This may be as an expansion worker (senior managers setting up a UK based branch), a senior or specialist worker (managers, engineers).

- This visa option is suitable for established individuals transferring within multinational companies. This may be as an expansion worker (senior managers setting up a UK based branch), a senior or specialist worker (managers, engineers). Scale-Up Worker visa - An option if you have a job offer from a fast growing UK business.

- An option if you have a job offer from a fast growing UK business. Youth Mobility Scheme - The youth mobility scheme allows young people, typically 18-30, from certain countries to live and work in the UK for two to three years.

- The youth mobility scheme allows young people, typically 18-30, from certain countries to live and work in the UK for two to three years. Graduate visa - Recent graduates from a UK university are able to work in specific construction roles for up to two years initially. ration options for the UK construction industry

The primary immigration route for the construction industry in the UK is the Skilled Worker visa. To get a job in this sector as a skilled worker, you need an eligible job offer from a Home Office-approved UK sponsor, who will provide you with a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS).

Your job must be a construction-based job on the eligible occupations list. Such roles include:

Bricklayers and masons

Roofers, roof tilers and slaters

Carpenters and joiners

Plasterers

Product managers and directors in construction

This is not an exhaustive list of all the eligible occupations, so we’d recommend consulting the eligible occupations list linked above to find your specific trade/job role.

To be eligible for a Skilled Worker visa, your role must meet a minimum salary threshold (unless it is on the immigration salary list), and you need to meet the English language requirement.

How to know which visa is the right one for you

Understanding the right visa for yourself in the construction industry involves doing lots of research based on what each specific route offers, and how you might qualify for it. A specialised immigration lawyer can support you with this process.

You should also consider whether your long term goal is to achieve indefinite leave to remain (ILR). If so, you’ll ideally want to seek a Skilled Worker visa or Scale-Up Worker visa.

Starting the visa process to work in construction in the UK

For most visa types for construction work in the UK, starting the process involves gathering a number of documents, receiving a job offer, achieving your certificate of sponsorship (CoS), and more:

Choose your visa type Secure a job offer and get a CoS (if applicable) Check eligibility based on skill level requirements, salary, and English language requirements. Gather documents such as your certificate of sponsorship, English test results, TB certificate (if applicable), and proof of funds. Apply online through the UK government website.

Whilst this is the general process, there are always many nuances and small details during an application for a UK construction visa, and gathering all of the required documents, information and funds can be difficult.

As a result, we’d always recommend working alongside a UK inbound immigration specialist to optimise your application before you apply.

Your options after construction visa rejection

If your construction visa application is unsuccessful the first time around, you still have options.

The first step is always to read your refusal letter carefully, as it should detail the exact reason for denial. If the reason it states is an easy fix, then your best option is to amend any mistakes, provide stronger evidence where possible, and reapply for the visa.

However, if you believe that a mistake was made in refusing your initial application, such as misinterpretation of evidence, or a calculation error regarding sufficient funding, you may request an administrative review. Note: this is not an option if you plainly failed to meet any criteria.

The main thing is not to rush a re-application or review request. Understand exactly why you were denied and, if you haven’t already at this point, seek the support of experts such as the Latitude Law team. We’ll help you choose the right course of action, ensuring that you don’t waste any more time, money, and effort on an unsuccessful application.