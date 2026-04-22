Rose Carey Comments For Citywealth On Residents Leaving The Gulf

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Tens of thousands of residents have left the Gulf amid escalating tensions, with many British and international families temporarily returning to the UK while the situation unfolds.
Rose Carey comments for Citywealth, read the full article here.
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