Rose Carey Comments For Citywealth On Residents Leaving The Gulf

Tens of thousands of residents have evacuated the Gulf region as tensions escalate, with British and international families seeking temporary refuge in the UK. This analysis examines the immigration and legal implications for those displaced by the unfolding crisis.

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Tens of thousands of residents have left the Gulf amid escalating tensions, with many British and international families temporarily returning to the UK while the situation unfolds.

Rose Carey comments for Citywealth, read the full article here.

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