Don't Wait To Apply For British Citizenship In 2026 (Video)

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If you already have indefinite leave to remain (ILR) and you're thinking about British citizenship, the latest Home Office data should change your timeline. Citizenship applications hit 92,651 in Q1 2026 (up 24% year on year) — but the processing backlog has nearly doubled in twelve months, from around 60,000 to 118,327 cases. The longer you wait, the longer the queue ahead of you.

In this video, immigration solicitor Gary McIndoe (Latitude Law, nearly 30 years' experience) explains the surge in Skilled Worker ILR and BN(O) settlement applications, why the backlog is growing, and what it means if you're planning to naturalise.