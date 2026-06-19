Don't Wait To Apply For British Citizenship In 2026 (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
If you already have indefinite leave to remain (ILR) and you're thinking about British citizenship, the latest Home Office data should change your timeline. Citizenship applications hit 92,651 in Q1 2026 (up 24% year on year)...
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If you already have indefinite leave to remain (ILR) and you're thinking about British citizenship, the latest Home Office data should change your timeline. Citizenship applications hit 92,651 in Q1 2026 (up 24% year on year) — but the processing backlog has nearly doubled in twelve months, from around 60,000 to 118,327 cases. The longer you wait, the longer the queue ahead of you.
In this video, immigration solicitor Gary McIndoe (Latitude Law, nearly 30 years' experience) explains the surge in Skilled Worker ILR and BN(O) settlement applications, why the backlog is growing, and what it means if you're planning to naturalise.
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