Changes To The Hong Kong BN(O) Adult Child Visa Route

1. Overview of the Hong Kong BN(O) Adult Child Visa Route

The Hong Kong BN(O) Adult Child Visa is an immigration route for adult children aged 18 or over of a BN(O) Status Holder, to live, work and study in the UK.

This article considers the 2026 changes to the Hong Kong BN(O) Adult Child route, including the expanded date-of-birth eligibility, current requirements and settlement position.

The route is now open to adult children of BN(O) Status Holders who are aged 18 or over and were born on or after 1 July 1979. On 9 February 2026, the government announced that the BN(O) Adult Child route would be expanded to allow adult children who were under 18 at the time of Hong Kong’s handover to China in 1997.

2. BN(O) Status and Registration Before the 1997 Handover

BN(O) Status is a form of British nationality, created prior to Hong Kong’s handover to China in 1997. A person who was a British Dependent Territories citizen by virtue, wholly or partly, of a connection with Hong Kong must have applied to be registered as a British National Overseas. An application had to be made in the 10 years preceding the handover: between 1 July 1987 and 30 June 1997 inclusive, save that children born between 1 January 1997 and 30 June 1997 could be registered after the handover until 31 December 1997. BN(O) Status is also not attainable by descent, therefore those who did not register in time or were born on or after the handover were not able to obtain BN(O) Status.

3. Development of the Hong Kong BN(O) Visa and Adult Child Route

The Appendix Hong Kong British National Overseas BN(O) route was introduced in January 2021, allowing BN(O) Status Holders and eligible family members to come to the UK on a pathway to settlement.

When first launched, the then BN(O) Household Member route was primarily designed for the adult children of BN(O) Status Holders, born on or after 1 July 1997, who lived with their BN(O) Status Holder parents. In addition to meeting the general requirements, applicants had to show they normally lived with the BN(O) Status Holder and were applying at the same time to relocate to the UK.

This structure created an obvious disparity between siblings who were close in age. Some children could apply independently because they were eligible to be registered as BN(O) Status Holders in their own right, while younger siblings, born on or after 1 July 1997, could not access the route independently.

On 30 November 2022, the route was amended to allow the children of BN(O) Status Holders to apply independently. They no longer needed to be part of the same household or apply at the same time as the BN(O) Status Holder. At that stage, however, eligibility remained limited to those born on or after 1 July 1997.

While these changes widened access, a gap remained. Certain individuals, who were children and had not been registered as BN(O) Status Holders in their own right before the handover, still had no eligibility under the route.

4. Implementation of the 2026 BN(O) Adult Child Changes

The route has now been expanded and renamed the BN(O) Adult Child route, allowing adult children of BN(O) Status Holders who are aged 18 or over and born on or after 1 July 1979 to apply independently. The government has stated:

“The route’s expansion closes a gap in eligibility that has led to unfair outcomes within families, with some children able to resettle and others not.”

The relevant Statement of Changes has now been published, and the changes to Appendix Hong Kong British National Overseas took effect on 8 April 2026.

The current rules retain validity, suitability, financial, ordinary residence and TB requirements for the BN(O) Adult Child route. Under the current rules, an applicant must not only be the adult child of a BN(O) Status Holder, but must also be aged 18 or over, have been born on or after 1 July 1979 and:

Make a valid application;

Not fall for refusal under Part Suitability ;

; Hold a valid TB test certificate, where required;

Meet the financial requirement; and

Meet the ordinary residence requirement, which generally means being ordinarily resident in Hong Kong if applying from outside the UK, or in Hong Kong, the UK, the Bailiwick of Jersey, the Bailiwick of Guernsey or the Isle of Man if applying from within the UK.

The expansion of the route does not remove the need to satisfy the general requirements of Appendix Hong Kong British National (Overseas). Applicants should therefore consider both their family relationship to the BN(O) Status Holder and the practical evidence needed to show that the remaining requirements are met.

5. Documents and Evidence for a BN(O) Adult Child Application

Applicants should prepare evidence carefully before submitting a BN(O) Adult Child application. The documents required will depend on the applicant’s circumstances, but are likely to include:

a current passport or other valid travel document;

evidence of the parent-child relationship, such as a birth certificate or other reliable official records;

evidence that the relevant parent is, or was, a BN(O) Status Holder;

evidence of ordinary residence in Hong Kong, the UK, the Bailiwick of Jersey, the Bailiwick of Guernsey or the Isle of Man;

evidence that the applicant can be adequately maintained and accommodated in the UK, where required; and

a tuberculosis test certificate, if the applicant is applying from a country where this is required.

For evidence of ordinary residence, relevant evidence may include tenancy agreements, utility bills, employment records, tax documents, school or university records, medical records, bank statements or other documents showing where the applicant normally lives. Temporary absences, or periods spent working or studying outside Hong Kong, the UK, the Bailiwick of Jersey, the Bailiwick of Guernsey or the Isle of Man, may require careful analysis to assess whether ordinary residence has been maintained.

Applicants should check the current Home Office guidance and Appendix Hong Kong British National (Overseas) before applying, as evidential requirements may vary depending on the application type and individual circumstances. Applicants may also wish to seek advice on their specific circumstances from our immigration barristers before submitting an application.

6. Application Fees, Immigration Health Surcharge and Financial Planning

Applicants should factor in the application fee and Immigration Health Surcharge when planning a BN(O) Adult Child application. At the time of writing, the application fee is £206 for 2 years and 6 months, or £285 for 5 years. The Immigration Health Surcharge is £2,587.50 per adult for 2 years and 6 months, or £5,175 per adult for 5 years. Lower IHS rates apply to children under 18.

The total cost will depend on the length of permission applied for and the number of family members applying. These costs should be considered separately from the financial requirement under the route and from wider relocation costs, including accommodation, travel and initial living expenses.

Current application fee and Immigration Health Surcharge rates should be checked before publication and before any application is submitted, as fees can change.

7. Length of Permission and Conditions for BN(O) Adult Child Visa Holders

A successful BN(O) Adult Child applicant may be granted permission for either 30 months or 5 years, subject to the current Immigration Rules and the period of permission applied for. The Hong Kong BN(O) routes permit work and study in the UK and are routes to settlement.

Permission will normally be subject to conditions. These may include no access to public funds, subject to any successful application to vary that condition, and compliance with the terms of the grant. Visa holders should also ensure that they maintain lawful residence and comply with the conditions of their permission, as breaches or gaps in lawful status may affect any future application for settlement on the Hong Kong BN(O) route.

8. Can Family Members Apply With a BN(O) Adult Child?

A BN(O) Adult Child applicant may be able to apply with, or be joined by, eligible family members under the BN(O) Adult Child route. This may include a dependent partner and dependent children. In exceptional circumstances, adult relatives with a high degree of dependency may also be able to apply under the Hong Kong BN(O) route.

Each family member must meet the relevant validity, suitability, relationship, financial, ordinary residence and tuberculosis requirements, where these apply. Careful consideration should be given to the position of partners, children and other relatives, particularly where they are not applying at the same time, have different immigration histories, or need to rely on evidence of dependency.

Applicants should check the current Immigration Rules and Home Office guidance before applying, and may wish to seek advice on their specific circumstances from our immigration barristers.

9. Settlement in the UK Under the Hong Kong BN(O) Adult Child Visa Route

The Government’s earned settlement consultation has closed and the Government is analysing feedback. Under the Immigration Rules and current Home Office guidance at the time of review, the BN(O) route continues to provide a five-year pathway to settlement. Applicants must still meet the relevant settlement requirements, including the qualifying period, continuous residence, suitability, English language and Knowledge of Life in the UK requirements where applicable.

10. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance regarding an application for a Hong Kong BN(O) Adult Child Visa, contact our barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below. Our immigration barristers can advise on eligibility, supporting evidence and the wider requirements under the route.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

Who can apply under the Hong Kong BN(O) Adult Child route following the 2026 changes?

Under the current BN(O) Adult Child route, adult children of BN(O) Status Holders who are aged 18 or over and were born on or after 1 July 1979 can apply independently of their BN(O) parent. Eligible family members may also apply in line with the route rules.

Who was previously eligible under the BN(O) Adult Child route?

Before the 2026 expansion and renaming, the route was limited to adult children of BN(O) Status Holders who were born on or after 1 July 1997. Changes in November 2022 also allowed eligible children to apply independently, without being part of the same household or applying at the same time as the BN(O) Status Holder.

Why was the BN(O) Adult Child route expanded?

The Government has stated that the expansion is intended to close a gap in eligibility that led to unfair outcomes within families, where some siblings were able to resettle in the UK and others were not.

Can eligible adult children apply independently of their BN(O) parent?

Yes. The route has now been expanded and renamed the BN(O) Adult Child route, allowing adult children of BN(O) Status Holders who are aged 18 or over and born on or after 1 July 1979 to apply independently.

Does the expansion change the existing BN(O) route requirements?

The expansion changed the age and date-of-birth eligibility for this cohort and the terminology used in the Rules. Other core validity, suitability, financial, ordinary residence and TB requirements continue to apply.

What are the current ordinary residence requirements for BN(O) Adult Child applicants?

Under the current rules, applicants must meet the ordinary residence requirement. In broad terms, those applying from outside the UK must be ordinarily resident in Hong Kong, while in-country applicants must be ordinarily resident in Hong Kong, the UK, the Bailiwick of Jersey, the Bailiwick of Guernsey or the Isle of Man.

When did the 2026 BN(O) Adult Child changes take effect?

The changes to Appendix Hong Kong British National Overseas took effect on 8 April 2026.

Does the BN(O) route still lead to settlement in the UK?

Yes. Under current Immigration Rules and Home Office guidance, the BN(O) route continues to provide a five-year pathway to settlement, subject to meeting the relevant settlement requirements.