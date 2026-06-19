Immigration And Football: Significant GBE Criteria Changes For 2026/27

The headline change is the introduction of a new paragraph 6, which applies across all role categories. It has the most impact on non-playing staff roles.

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The FA has released the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria for the 2026/27 season, which takes effect when the summer transfer window opens on 15 June 2026. While the core eligibility rules remain largely unchanged, the FA clearly has a focus on strengthening procedural and compliance requirements. Clubs should familiarise themselves with the new rules. If you work in football recruitment or administration, here's what you need to know.

Extensions and transfers are locked to original criteria

The headline change is the introduction of a new paragraph 6, which applies across all role categories. It has the most impact on non-playing staff roles.

An application for an Extended GBE or to transfer a GBE may only be made under the GBE criteria pursuant to which the individual was originally endorsed. Where an individual seeks an extension or transfer in respect of a different role (for example, as a Manager), the individual must satisfy the full requirements of the applicable GBE criteria for that role.

Here's an example of how this works in practice:

A person endorsed as a Professional Development Coach is promoted into a new role as First-Team Coach. Their application will be assessed under the full GBE criteria applicable to the new role. If they don't meet the criteria for the new role, an application needs to be made to an Exceptions Panel.

From an immigration perspective, a person sponsored under the International Sportsperson (ISP) route, who wanted to switch roles but who doesn't meet the GBE criteria for the new role, can no longer be assessed by the Relevant Interested Parties (e.g. a representative of the relevant league, the League Managers Association and the FA).

Clubs and individuals will need to plan coach development and transitions well in advance and ensure the right criteria can be met before applications are submitted.

Re-application under different criteria is not allowed in the same transfer window

A new restriction prevents clubs from re-applying for a GBE under different criteria categories after a rejection in the same transfer window. Previously, a rejected application as an Assistant Manager would not prevent a subsequent application under Performance Manager or Youth Non-Playing Staff criteria. This means it's important to get it right first time, otherwise you'll need to wait several months for the next transfer window to open.

There is a discreet exception to the rule where the individual's circumstances may have changed, for example, they have gained new qualifications or achievements that make them eligible to reapply.

Men's league bandings restructured

The league banding tables for men's players have been restructured. This is most relevant for recruitment teams as player calculations will have changed (positively & negatively). This also applies to coaching experience when calculating Top League experience.

Club Old Banding (2025/26) New Banding (2026/27) Campeonato Brasileiro Série A Band 3 Band 2 (promoted) Turkish Super Lig Band 2 Band 3 (demoted) Japanese J1 League Band 5 Band 4 (promoted) Slovenian PrvaLiga Band 5 Removed (falls to Band 6)

ESC criteria: new restrictions and transition arrangements

The Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) criteria is now limited to players born on or after 1 January 2003. However, there is a one‑day special rule for 15 June 2026 only:

If a club submits an ESC transition application on that exact day,

They are allowed to use the old 2025/26 debut criteria to prove the player is eligible.

After 15 June, clubs must use the new 2026/27 rules, which are stricter.

Clubs should ensure they are ready to submit on opening day if they wish to take advantage of this window.

ESC place allocations remain unchanged (four for Premier League/Championship, two for League One/Two).

Timing and practical steps

The effective date has moved from 1 June to 15 June, aligning with the summer registration window. Clubs should:

Review all pending and planned GBE applications against the new criteria immediately; Ensure that any planned extensions or role transitions are assessed under the correct criteria; Recalculate points for any players from leagues whose banding has changed; Prepare ESC transition applications for submission on 15 June if the transitional provision applies.

The underlying qualification and experience thresholds for non-playing staff (managers, assistant managers, directors of football, and performance managers) remain unchanged. The Exceptions Panel process also continues as before.

Although the substantive requirements for GBE's remain the same, it's clear the FA is tightening procedural compliance. Clubs, and sponsor licence holders in particular, should make sure they're aware of the changes and take action now ahead of the transfer window opening on 15 June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.