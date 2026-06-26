Defined Certificate Of Sponsorship (DCoS) Salary Requirements

A Defined Certificate of Sponsorship (DCoS) is required when sponsoring a Skilled Worker applying from outside the UK.

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At a Glance

A Defined Certificate of Sponsorship (DCoS) is required when sponsoring a Skilled Worker applying from outside the UK.

Salary and occupation codes are the most closely scrutinised elements of a DCoS request.

Employers must usually satisfy both the Skilled Worker salary threshold and the occupation's going rate.

Only guaranteed gross basic pay can normally be counted towards salary requirements.

Incorrect salary calculations can delay recruitment and result in refused applications.

Sponsors should verify salary eligibility and occupation code compatibility before assigning a Certificate of Sponsorship.

Why Salary Calculations Matter

Many sponsorship applications fail not because the candidate is unsuitable, but because the salary has been calculated incorrectly.

The Home Office uses salary requirements to ensure overseas recruitment reflects genuine labour market demand and that migrant workers are not employed below the expected rate for their occupation.

For sponsors, this means that choosing the correct salary is not simply a payroll decision—it is a compliance requirement.

A seemingly small error can create delays, additional costs, and visa refusals.

What Is a Defined Certificate of Sponsorship?

A Defined Certificate of Sponsorship (DCoS) is an electronic sponsorship record requested through the Sponsor Management System (SMS) for Skilled Worker applicants who are applying from outside the UK.

Unlike an Undefined Certificate of Sponsorship, which can be assigned directly to eligible in-country applicants, a DCoS must first be approved by the Home Office.

Only once approval is granted can the certificate be assigned to the overseas worker. It is important to note that once approved, the job details of a DCoS cannot be changed significantly, and changes must be done by adding a sponsor note.

You can learn more about sponsorship requirements in our guide to Sponsor Licences and Certificates of Sponsorship.

Understanding the Salary Assessment Process

When assessing a DCoS request, the Home Office generally reviews three key elements:

1. The Skilled Worker Salary Threshold

Most Skilled Worker applications must meet a minimum salary threshold under the Immigration Rules.

The applicable threshold depends on factors such as:

Occupation

Experience level

New entrant status

Relevant PhD qualifications

Immigration Salary List eligibility

2. The Occupation's Going Rate

Each SOC 2020 occupation code has an associated going rate.

The going rate reflects the typical salary level expected for that occupation within the UK labour market.

3. The Higher Figure Usually Applies

In most cases, sponsors must pay whichever requirement is higher:

The applicable salary threshold; or

The occupation's going rate.

Example Scenario

A business wishes to sponsor a Marketing Manager under the Skilled Worker route.

The occupation's going rate is £50,100 per annum, based on SOC 2432.

Although the general Skilled Worker threshold may be lower (£41,700 per annum), the sponsor must normally offer at least £50,100 because the going rate exceeds the standard threshold.

Failing to meet the required figure could result in the DCoS request being questioned or the visa application being refused.

What Counts Towards Salary?

The Home Office does not simply look at total remuneration.

Only certain forms of pay are considered when assessing salary compliance.

Usually Counted

Guaranteed basic salary

Contractually guaranteed allowances (where permitted by the rules)

Usually Not Counted

Discretionary bonuses

Overtime payments

Commission payments

One-off incentives

Non-cash benefits

Sponsors should always verify the latest Home Office guidance before relying on allowances as part of the salary calculation.

Common Salary Discounts and Exceptions Certain applicants may qualify under alternative salary arrangements. New Entrants Workers who are early in their careers may benefit from reduced salary requirements (70% of the going rate) in specific circumstances. Examples include: Recent graduates

Graduate Visa holders switching routes

Individuals under certain age thresholds

Regulated professional training programmes PhD-Related Roles Applicants holding relevant doctoral qualifications may qualify for salary reductions (90% of the going rate) where permitted by the Immigration Rules. Applicants holding PhD in STEM subjects are subjected to higher reduction (80% of going rate) under the Immigration Rules. Immigration Salary List Occupations Some occupations appearing on the Immigration Salary List may benefit from alternative salary calculations. You can explore the latest eligible occupations in our guide to the Immigration Salary List. DCoS Compliance Review Checklist Before submitting a request, sponsors should confirm: Position and Occupation Correct SOC 2020 code selected

Job description aligns with occupation duties

Vacancy represents a genuine role Salary Assessment Going rate verified

Applicable salary threshold confirmed

Salary calculations documented

Employment contract and payslips (if any) reflects declared salary Sponsor Compliance Sponsor Licence remains active

Organisation details are up to date in SMS

Recruitment records retained

Supporting evidence available if requested, documents demonstrating how the intended sponsor candidate is the most suitable person for the role is especially important A Real-World Example Hiring Overseas Talent for a Growing Business A technology company identified a highly skilled software specialist living overseas. The candidate met the experience and English language requirements, and the business was ready to proceed quickly. Before requesting the DCoS, the HR team reviewed the occupation code and salary requirements. During the review, they discovered that the proposed salary was below the occupation's going rate. Correcting the salary before submission prevented delays and helped ensure the sponsorship process progressed smoothly. Frequently Asked Questions How long does a DCoS application usually take? Many Defined Certificate requests are processed within a few working days, although processing times can vary depending on Home Office workloads and whether additional checks are required. Can I increase a salary after assigning a DCoS? Yes. Sponsors can generally increase a salary, although reporting obligations may apply. What happens if the salary is below the required level? The DCoS request may be queried or refused, and the subsequent visa application may not meet Skilled Worker requirements. Does every overseas worker require a DCoS? No. DCoS requirements apply specifically to Skilled Worker applicants applying from outside the UK. Where can I find the latest going rates? The latest going rates are published within the Immigration Rules and Skilled Worker guidance issued by the Home Office. Further Reading For a deeper understanding of sponsorship compliance, you may also find these resources useful: Sponsor Licence Application Guide

Skilled Worker Visa Requirements

Immigration Salary List Explained

Certificates of Sponsorship: Defined vs Undefined

Sponsor Licence Compliance Duties Final Thoughts Recruiting overseas talent often involves significant investment, tight timelines, and commercial pressure. Salary calculations can appear straightforward at first glance, but the interaction between salary thresholds, going rates, occupation codes, and immigration concessions frequently creates complexity. Taking time to review salary eligibility before submitting a Defined Certificate of Sponsorship request can help avoid unnecessary delays and protect your organisation's compliance position. If you are unsure whether a role meets Skilled Worker salary requirements, obtaining specialist immigration advice before assigning a Certificate of Sponsorship can save both time and cost later in the process. Need assistance with DCoS applications, salary calculations, or Sponsor Licence compliance? Contact WestBridge Business Immigration for tailored corporate immigration support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.