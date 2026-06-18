UK Immigration Salary List (ISL): Eligibility, Discounts And Rules

Understanding the UK Immigration Salary List (ISL) is crucial for employers sponsoring foreign workers under the Skilled Worker visa route. This comprehensive guide breaks down eligibility requirements...

WestBridge Business Immigration, a London-based law firm with more than a decade of experience, advises businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals on compliant and efficient immigration outcomes. The firm specialises in tailored guidance to navigate the complexities of the UK immigration system.

Quick Overview

The Immigration Salary List (ISL) contains selected occupations facing labour shortages in the UK.

Eligible roles may benefit from reduced Skilled Worker salary requirements.

Employers must still meet the applicable going rate for the occupation.

Eligibility depends on the correct SOC 2020 occupation code.

Not every job within a listed occupation qualifies.

The list is reviewed and updated periodically by the UK Government.

Why the Immigration Salary List Matters

Recruiting international talent has become increasingly important for many UK businesses.

From construction firms struggling to source skilled tradespeople to laboratories seeking specialist technicians, some sectors face persistent workforce shortages that cannot be filled quickly through domestic recruitment alone.

The Immigration Salary List was introduced to help address these gaps by allowing certain occupations to benefit from lower salary thresholds under the Skilled Worker route.

For employers, this can widen the recruitment pool.

For overseas workers, it can create sponsorship opportunities that might otherwise be unavailable.

However, inclusion on the list does not guarantee visa approval. Sponsorship, salary compliance, and immigration eligibility requirements must still be satisfied.

How to Check Whether Your Job Is Eligible

Eligibility is determined by the nature of the role and the duties you will be carrying out, rather than the job title alone. Job titles can vary significantly between employers, so the Home Office assesses whether a role is eligible by considering the actual responsibilities of the position and matching them to the relevant occupation code.

When assessing eligibility, it is important to review the job description and main duties to ensure they align with an eligible occupation code.

Step 1: Identify Your SOC Code

The UK immigration system uses SOC 2020 (Standard Occupational Classification) codes to categorise occupations.

Two people with similar job titles may fall under completely different SOC codes depending on their duties and level of responsibility.

The first step is therefore to identify the correct occupation code using official guidance and job descriptions.

Step 2: Review Current Immigration Rules

Once the SOC code has been identified, compare it against the latest Immigration Salary List published within the Immigration Rules.

The list is updated periodically and can change following recommendations from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC).

Step 3: Check Any Role-Specific Restrictions

Some occupation codes are only partially eligible. In these cases, only certain job functions, specialisms, or locations within the occupation may qualify.

For example, occupation code 2111 – Chemical Scientists is only eligible where the role is in the nuclear industry and based in Scotland. A Chemical Scientist working outside the nuclear industry or elsewhere in the UK would not qualify under this occupation code for ISL concessions.

Always check the full occupation code description and any accompanying notes before concluding that a role is eligible.

Step 4: Confirm Salary Requirements

Being on the ISL does not automatically mean a lower salary can be offered.

In most cases, the employer must still pay whichever is higher:

The discounted Skilled Worker salary threshold (£33,400 per year); or

The applicable going rate for the occupation code.

The going rate is usually expressed as both an annual salary and an hourly rate. The salary offered must meet both requirements, meaning it must satisfy the relevant annual salary threshold and the minimum hourly rate.

Example

2112 – Biological Scientists

The going rate is £40,300 per year based on a 37.5-hour working week, or £20.67 per hour, whichever is higher.

As the going rate is higher than the discounted ISL threshold of £33,400, the employer must pay at least £40,300 per year (and meet the hourly rate requirement).

2142 – Graphic and Multimedia Designers

The going rate is £33,400 per year based on a 37.5-hour working week, or £17.13 per hour, whichever is higher.

As the annual going rate is the same as the discounted ISL threshold, an employer offering a 37.5-hour working week may pay a salary of £33,400 per year, provided the hourly rate requirement is also met.

Important

All going rates are based on a standard working week and must be pro-rated if the contracted weekly working hours differ. For example, if an employee works more or fewer than 37.5 hours per week, the annual salary requirement must be adjusted accordingly while still meeting the applicable hourly rate.

However, reducing the weekly working hours does not allow an employer to pay less than the discounted Skilled Worker salary threshold. Even where the pro-rated going rate falls below £33,400, the salary must still meet the minimum discounted Skilled Worker threshold of £33,400 per year (unless a different salary rule applies under the Immigration Rules).

Occupations Commonly Associated with the Immigration Salary List

The Immigration Salary List (ISL) contains a limited number of occupations that qualify for reduced salary thresholds under the Skilled Worker route. Eligibility may apply to all jobs within an occupation code or only to specific roles, industries, or locations. Applicants and sponsors should always check the latest version of Appendix Immigration Salary List before relying on any occupation code.

Occupation Category Examples of Eligible Occupations SOC Code(s) Care Services Residential, day and domiciliary care managers and proprietors 1232 Science & Research Chemical scientists (nuclear industry, Scotland only) 2111 Biological scientists 2112 Archaeologists 2115 Creative & Digital Graphic and multimedia designers 2142 Musicians; Dancers and selected performing arts occupations Various Technical & Laboratory Laboratory technicians (with 3+ years' experience) 3111 Construction & Skilled Trades Selected construction and engineering trades (e.g., bricklayers, masons, roofers) Various Agriculture & Fishing Fishing boat masters (Scotland only) 1212

Important: Some occupations on the ISL are subject to additional restrictions. For example, Chemical Scientists (SOC 2111) are only eligible where the role is in the nuclear industry and based in Scotland, while Laboratory Technicians (SOC 3111) must have at least three years' related on-the-job experience.

As the Immigration Salary List is amended periodically through changes to the Immigration Rules, employers and applicants should always verify the current list and any occupation-specific conditions before assigning a COS or submitting a visa application.

Recent Immigration Policy Changes

UK immigration policy has undergone significant reform since 2024. Salary thresholds for Skilled Workers have increased substantially, and the Government has signalled its intention to reduce reliance on overseas recruitment in certain sectors.

As a result, the Immigration Salary List is considerably narrower than the former Shortage Occupation List and is subject to regular review. Occupations may be added to or removed from the list following recommendations by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) and subsequent changes to the Immigration Rules.

It is also important to note that some occupations on the Immigration Salary List are subject to removal dates specified within the Immigration Rules. Employers and workers should therefore not assume that an occupation's inclusion on the list is permanent.

Before assigning a COS or submitting a visa application, it is advisable to check the latest version of Appendix Immigration Salary List to confirm that the occupation remains eligible and to identify any applicable restrictions or removal dates.

What Employers Need to Consider

The Immigration Salary List can reduce recruitment costs, but it does not remove sponsor compliance obligations.

Employers must still:

✔ Hold a valid Sponsor Licence

✔ Assign a valid Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS)

✔ Demonstrate the role is genuine

✔ Maintain sponsorship records

✔ Meet salary and reporting requirements

Sponsor compliance failures can result in licence suspension or revocation regardless of whether a role appears on the ISL.

Preparing a Sponsorship Application

Employer Checklist

□ Correct SOC code identified

□ Immigration Salary List eligibility confirmed

□ Going rate reviewed

□ Certificate of Sponsorship prepared

□ Sponsor Licence remains active

□ Recruitment records maintained

Worker Checklist

□ Passport valid

□ Qualifications available where required

□ English language requirement met

□ Salary offer confirmed

□ Sponsorship details reviewed before application

Common Questions

Does inclusion on the ISL guarantee a Skilled Worker visa?

No. Applicants must still meet all Skilled Worker requirements, including sponsorship, English language requirements, and salary rules.

What happens if my occupation is removed from the list?

Existing visa holders are generally unaffected until they need to extend or change their immigration permission. Future applications may need to satisfy standard salary thresholds.

Can employers rely solely on a job title?

No. Home Office assessments focus on the actual duties of the role and the correct SOC code.

Does the ISL remove the need for a Sponsor Licence?

No. Sponsorship remains mandatory under the Skilled Worker route.

How often is the list reviewed?

The Government may review the list at any time, often following recommendations from the Migration Advisory Committee.

Final Thoughts

For both employers and migrant workers, the Immigration Salary List can create valuable sponsorship opportunities that might otherwise be financially difficult to achieve.

However, the rules are increasingly complex and subject to change. A role's eligibility depends on more than its title, and salary calculations often require careful analysis of occupation codes, going rates, and sponsorship requirements.

Before making recruitment decisions or submitting a visa application, it is worth confirming that the occupation remains eligible under the latest Immigration Rules.

If you are unsure whether a role qualifies—or if you need help identifying the correct SOC code—professional immigration advice can help avoid costly mistakes and delays.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.