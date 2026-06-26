How To Apply For A Digital Technology Global Talent Endorsement In The UK

1. Understanding the Digital Technology Global Talent Visa

The Digital Technology Global Talent visa is an excellent route for individuals who have the potential to be, or are, leaders in their field and wish to broaden their career opportunities in the UK digital technology sector. It is open to both technical and business applicants within tech sectors and sub-sectors, such as cyber, fintech and AI.

For most applicants who are not relying on an eligible prize, applying for the visa involves a two stage process: firstly, obtaining endorsement from Tech Nation; and secondly, using this endorsement to apply for the visa. However, the evidential requirements for endorsement are quite detailed, and the Tech Nation Guidance can be complex at times.

This article breaks down the different types of evidence Tech Nation wants to see to persuade them that you are a talented or promising individual in the field of digital technology.

For further details on the eligibility requirements for the Global Talent visa in Digital Technology, please refer to our immigration route guide for Global Talent Visas: Digital Technology, as well as our Top 10 FAQs on Tech Nation Endorsement.

2. Restrictions on the Use of AI or Language Tools in Applications

As a preliminary point, the Tech Nation Guidance contains an important note on fraudulent applications, which are strictly prohibited. This is defined as including doctored or forged documents; misrepresentation of professional experience, responsibilities, or job titles; altered timelines of employment or project involvement; false claims regarding contributions to projects or companies; or fabricated letters of support or references. Moreover, in regards to the use of AI, it clearly states that this will not be acceptable to use in any part of your application, as the standard requires every applicant to complete every part of the application themselves and include verifiable evidence. Tech Nation will undertake checks on the information you provide, and if they find you have used AI or similar tools, this may weaken your application or potentially raise concerns regarding the validity of your application.

3. Writing Your Personal Statement for Tech Nation

The personal statement is the opportunity for you to truly convey why you want to come to the UK and what contribution you believe you will make to the digital technology sector. The current Home Office Stage 1 form and Tech Nation guidance should be checked for the exact personal statement prompts and any word or character limit, but applicants should be ready to address:

Why do you want to come to the UK?

What is your planned occupation in the UK?

Which region or city of the UK are you planning to live in?

How will the UK digital technology sector benefit from your work? Examples of this might include the technological advances you will bring, the creation of new markets, the planned growth of a digital technology company, and the activities you will take part in outside of your direct occupation.

You should start the personal statement by explaining your background and the specific achievements you have selected to meet the mandatory and optional criteria. For example, you could briefly explain how you have contributed to cutting-edge digital technology journals beyond your occupation, offering your expertise on the latest tech trends. These criteria are elaborated on below.

4. Demonstrating Your Planned Contributions to the UK Tech Sector

After this, you should outline what your intentions in the UK are if granted a Global Talent visa. Tech Nation wants to see that you have specific plans to contribute to the UK digital technology sector, such as a start-up idea, academic research, collaborations with digital tech firms, mentoring, etc. As such, starting discussions with individuals in the UK sector before submitting your endorsement application might be wise, as it would allow you to describe more concrete contributions.

You will need to include a CV with your career and publication history. The CV is what you will use to evidence your track record over the last 5 years as a leading talent or potential leading talent in the digital technology sector. It is therefore important to structure your CV clearly, with dates, in such a way that conveys your most impressive achievements over the last 5 years. It must be typed, and a maximum of 3 A4 sides of paper.

5. Letters of Recommendation for the Digital Technology Global Talent Visa

You must include letters from three different well-established individuals acknowledged as experts in the technology field from three different organisations. The evidential requirements for the letters are quite strict:

The author must be an established expert in digital technology, as judged by the endorsing body; seniority within a relevant organisation can help demonstrate this – e.g. Vice President of Spotify, Director at Google.

The individual should have detailed knowledge of your work over a period of 12 months or more. They should be able to explain how they know your work – e.g. you worked in a team at this organisation for 2 years, you collaborated on a major project together for a year.

The letter must be about your Global Talent application, so you may not use a reference letter for an employer, for example, as it is not written for the purpose of your Tech Nation endorsement.

Explain how the author knows you – e.g. you know each other through work, academic engagements, you have co-authored papers, etc.

They must know your achievements in the relevant field, they should include a list of your academic and professional achievements to date.

How the author considers you show exceptional talent or promise – explaining why all of your achievements make you a leader or potential leader in the digital technology sector.

How you would benefit from living in the UK.

The contribution you would make to the UK digital economy.

Your future work plans.

Notably, you cannot simply have three identical copies of the same letter written by different authors – the Guidance emphasises that each letter should provide different examples to show your achievements, skills, experience and contribution to the digital technology sector. For example, one letter could address your participation in high profile AI conferences, while the second letter addresses your creation of an innovative product in the field of AI, and the third letter centres on your contributions to the study of the field through academic articles and mentoring. Naturally, there will be some overlap in the letters, but it is vital for each one to have a different focus.

In addition, the letters should be formatted as follows:

Be typed and dated, not handwritten;

Be up to 3 single sides of A4 paper, excluding the author’s credentials and contact details;

Be signed by the author or by someone on behalf of the organisation recommending you;

Include the author’s contact details, including telephone number and email address;

Include the organisation’s logo and registered address, if applicable;

Come with the author’s CV, or other proof of their credentials that the endorsing body will accept.

Ensuring your authors are established experts in digital technology and have a detailed enough knowledge of your work over the last year is crucial. Our immigration barristers would be happy to guide you through this process to ensure that your authors meet the strict evidential requirements set by Tech Nation.

6. Meeting the Tech Nation Evidence Requirements

You are permitted up to 10 pieces of evidence to show that you meet the relevant eligibility criteria:

A minimum of 2 pieces of evidence must show that you meet the mandatory criteria; A minimum of 4 pieces of evidence must show that you meet the optional criteria, with 2 documents used as proof for each of the 2 optional criteria or other necessary skills relied on.

7. Meeting the Mandatory Criteria

Note that the evidence showing that you meet each of the respective criteria must be different. The same piece of evidence cannot be used for more than one criterion. As a reminder, the mandatory criteria for business and tech applicants are as follows:

For ‘Exceptional Promise’, applicants must show that they have been recognised as having potential to be a leading talent in the digital technology field in the last 5 years.

For ‘Exceptional Talent’, applicants must show that they have been recognised as a leading talent in the digital technology sector in the last 5 years.

The Tech Nation Guidance offers numerous examples of how applicants can demonstrate they meet the mandatory criteria.

As an example, a cybersecurity expert could provide evidence showing that:

They led the growth of a non-profit organisation designed to protect humanitarian organisations from cyber attacks in conflict zones, as evidenced by a reference letter from the Director of the organisation;

They won a Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award for their work, as evidenced by the award itself and a letter from the awarding body;

They hold a high salary for their current job as cybersecurity at a major bank, as evidenced by their employment contract with their salary information, including bonuses and equity, and a letter from their employer showing a history of earnings.

8. Meeting the Optional Criteria

For Exceptional Talent, you must show two of the following:

A proven track record for innovation as a founder or senior executive of a product-led digital technology company or as an employee working on a new digital field or concept;

Proof of recognition for work beyond your occupation that contributes to the advancement of the field;

That you have made significant technical, commercial or entrepreneurial contributions to the field as a founder, senior executive, board member or employee of a product-led digital technology company; or

That you have demonstrated exceptional ability in the field by academic contributions through research published or endorsed by an expert.

For Exceptional Promise, you must show two of the following:

Innovation as a founder of a product led digital technology company or as an employee working on a new digital field or concept;

Proof of recognition for work beyond your occupation that contributes to the advancement of the field;

That you have made significant technical, commercial or entrepreneurial contributions to the field as a founder or employee of a product-led digital technology company; or

That you have demonstrated exceptional ability in the field by academic contributions through research endorsed by an expert;

That you are at an early stage of your career.

For example, the cybersecurity expert applying for the ‘Exceptional Talent’ route might choose to provide the following pieces of evidence:

Evidence that an innovative cybersecurity technology they developed led to substantial revenue, in the form of the business’ audited accounts, financial projections and articles of association.

Evidence of several talks given on the main stage at important cybersecurity conferences, showing a significant viewership of 100+ attendees, in the form of a scanned webpage or screenshot of the video or event page clearly showing the hyperlink, rather than a link alone, and a reference letter from the conference organisers explaining why they were asked to speak.

Evidence that they led the development of a high impact digital product in the cybersecurity space, in the form of a letter from their employer and product designs clearly showing their personal contribution to the product.

When demonstrating work beyond your occupation that contributes to the advancement of the field, it is worth noting that this should be unrelated to your employment and undertaken voluntarily. Unusually in the field of technology, there is an emphasis on any mentoring being a “primarily in-person activity”, with applicants needing to check the current Tech Nation guide for the precise treatment of online-only mentoring platforms such as ADPList.

9. Preparing and Uploading Supporting Documents

They may be no longer than three A4 sides in length, each document represents a single piece of evidence, so you may not combine several into one. If a document is longer than this, you must extract/summarise it into the most important parts.

You must include proof of your connection to a technology business if you have been a founder or senior executive in the last five years, and evidence of any commercially successful established businesses, share ownership or businesses dissolved in the last five years where you have been a founder or senior executive. GOV.UK lists this proof separately from the maximum of 10 documents used to show that you meet the eligibility criteria.

The documents must be submitted through the Home Office process: you apply online and are currently asked to provide scanned supporting documents by email after submitting the application, following the Home Office’s instructions and not hard copies. Submitted evidence should not consist of web links or digital files; if you rely on webpage content, provide a scanned copy of the webpage which clearly shows the hyperlink. You should follow the Home Office instructions for identifying and describing each item of evidence. There is no longer a separate Tech Nation application form and portal to fill in – the Home Office now forwards your application and documents to Tech Nation.

To maximise your chances of success in Global Talent Tech Nation, it is essential to properly evidence your talents and accomplishments. Our immigration barristers have a wide range of experience assisting digital technology professionals to pursue their dream careers in the UK, supporting them at every stage. We offer clear advice to help you navigate the complex Tech Nation evidential requirements, and carefully prepare your application to best showcase your achievements.

Please note that the information provided in this article is for general guidance only and is based on the immigration rules and policies in force at the date of publication. Immigration law and Home Office policy can change frequently, and requirements may vary depending on individual circumstances. Legal advice should always be sought in relation to your specific situation.

10. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance with a Digital Technology Global Talent endorsement application, contact our business immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our enquiry form below.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Digital Technology Global Talent visa?

The Digital Technology Global Talent visa is for individuals who are, or have the potential to be, leaders in the digital technology sector. It can support technical and business applicants working in areas such as cyber, fintech and AI.

Do I need a Tech Nation endorsement for the Digital Technology Global Talent visa?

For most applicants who are not relying on an eligible prize, the application involves obtaining endorsement from Tech Nation before applying for the visa. The endorsement stage assesses whether the applicant meets the relevant digital technology criteria.

What should I include in my Tech Nation personal statement?

Applicants should explain why they want to come to the UK, their planned occupation, where they intend to live, and how their work will benefit the UK digital technology sector. Applicants should check the current Home Office Stage 1 form and Tech Nation guidance for the exact prompts and any word or character limit.

What are the CV requirements for a Tech Nation endorsement application?

The CV should set out the applicant’s career and publication history, with clear dates and a focus on achievements from the last 5 years. It must be typed and a maximum of 3 A4 sides of paper.

Who should write the letters of recommendation?

The application must include letters from three different well-established individuals from three different organisations. The authors should be established experts in digital technology and should have detailed knowledge of the applicant’s work.

How many pieces of evidence can I submit for Tech Nation endorsement?

Applicants are permitted up to 10 pieces of evidence. At least 2 pieces must address the mandatory criteria, and at least 4 pieces must address the optional criteria, with 2 documents used as proof for each of the 2 optional criteria or other necessary skills relied on.

Can the same evidence be used for more than one Tech Nation criterion?

The same piece of evidence cannot be used for more than one criterion. Applicants should therefore plan their evidence carefully so that each document supports the relevant mandatory or optional criterion.

How should supporting documents be submitted?

Documents must be submitted through the Home Office process: you apply online and are currently asked to provide scanned supporting documents by email after submitting the application, following the Home Office’s instructions. Submitted evidence should not consist of web links or digital files; if you rely on webpage content, provide a scanned copy of the webpage which clearly shows the hyperlink.