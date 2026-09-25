Can An Overseas Employee Work In The UK As A Visitor?

Key point

A visitor can carry out certain business activities in the UK and may also undertake activities relating to their overseas employment remotely. However, remote work must not be the primary purpose of the visit, and the visitor must not in substance be filling a UK role or using the Visitor route as a substitute for a work route.

The UK Standard Visitor route is often used by overseas employees who need to come to the UK for meetings, internal projects, familiarisation, conferences or other short-term business activities. A recurring question for multinational businesses is whether an overseas employee can continue doing their normal job while physically present in the UK, particularly where they remain employed and paid overseas.

The answer is not simply “yes” or “no”. The Immigration Rules expressly allow some remote work for an overseas employer, but the overall purpose and substance of the visit are crucial. Longer stays, extensive day-to-day work from a UK office, customer-facing activity or arrangements that resemble a temporary UK posting can create immigration risk.

The starting point: visitors cannot use the route to take employment in the UK

A Standard Visitor must remain a genuine visitor and must not undertake prohibited work. The Home Office looks at what the inpidual will actually do in the UK, not merely where the employment contract is held or where salary is paid.

The fact that an inpidual remains employed by an overseas group company is therefore important, but it is not conclusive. The proposed activities must fall within Appendix Visitor: Permitted Activities and the overall arrangements must remain consistent with a genuine visit.

Remote work for an overseas employer is expressly permitted - but only as a secondary activity

Paragraph PA 4(h) of Appendix Visitor: Permitted Activities provides that a visitor may undertake activities relating to their employment overseas remotely from within the UK, provided this is not the primary purpose of the visit.

The Home Office Visit guidance gives examples such as responding to emails, answering telephone calls and taking part in remote meetings. It also tells caseworkers to consider whether the person has genuinely come to the UK for another permitted purpose, rather than specifically to work remotely from the UK.

Why this matters: An employee does not automatically require sponsorship merely because they answer emails, manage an overseas project or continue some overseas duties while visiting the UK. The key question is whether that remote work is incidental or whether it has become the real reason for the stay.

Other business activities that may be relevant

Depending on the facts, several other permitted activities can be relevant to an overseas employee visiting a UK group company:

General business activities - PA 4

A visitor may attend meetings, conferences, seminars and interviews; negotiate and sign deals or contracts; carry out site visits and inspections; gather information for their employment overseas; and be briefed on the requirements of a UK customer, provided work for that customer is carried out outside the UK.

Intra-corporate activities - PA 5.1 and PA 5.2

An employee of an overseas company may advise and consult, troubleshoot, provide training, or share skills and knowledge on a specific internal project with UK employees in the same corporate group. Direct client-facing activity is more restricted and must meet the additional conditions in PA 5.2.

Work-related training - PA 10.2

An overseas employee may receive training from a UK-based company or organisation in work practices and techniques required for their overseas employment where those practices and techniques are not available in their home country.

It is therefore common for one business visit to involve more than one permitted activity. For example, an overseas employee may attend internal meetings, gather information for their overseas role, participate in a specific internal project and continue limited remote work for their overseas employer during the same visit.

When can the Visitor route be appropriate?

The Visitor route is more likely to be appropriate where the evidence shows that the person remains genuinely based overseas and is coming to the UK temporarily for a defined permitted purpose. Helpful factors can include:

The employee remains employed, supervised and remunerated overseas.

The employee is not replacing, covering for or filling a UK-based position.

The main purpose of the trip is a permitted activity, such as meetings, information gathering, a specific intra-group project, knowledge sharing or qualifying training.

Any continuation of ordinary overseas duties is secondary to that main purpose.

The employee’s work remains connected to their overseas role rather than becoming a new UK-specific role.

Customer-facing activity is limited to what is expressly permitted and does not become the delivery of day-to-day services to UK customers.

The length of the stay is credible when compared with the stated business purpose.

When does the position become difficult?

The assessment becomes more difficult where the arrangements start to look less like a visit and more like a temporary relocation of the employee’s normal working location to the UK. Warning signs can include:

A relatively long stay in the UK with no clear business programme or end point.

The employee spending most of their time carrying out their usual day-to-day job from a UK office.

A dedicated UK workstation, UK office pattern and day-to-day integration into the UK operation.

Regular operational support for UK customers or users.

Leading UK customer work, making UK-specific commercial decisions or delivering services directly to UK clients.

The employee effectively being seconded to the UK company or UK branch.

Frequent or successive visits that in practice make the UK the person’s main place of work.

None of these factors necessarily determines the outcome by itself. The Home Office assesses the overall picture. A long visit is not automatically prohibited, and there is no rule stating that only a particular percentage of time may be spent on remote work. However, the longer the stay and the greater the proportion of ordinary productive work undertaken in the UK, the harder it may be to show that remote work is not the primary purpose of the visit.

How businesses can keep a genuine business visit within the Visitor rules

Where a business intends to rely on the Standard Visitor route, the arrangements should be structured and documented consistently with the permitted activities. In practice, businesses should consider the following steps:

Practical step Why it matters Define the primary purpose Record clearly why the employee needs to come to the UK and identify the relevant permitted activity or activities. Prepare a business rationale Explain why the employee’s physical presence is required, why the proposed duration is reasonable and what the business expects the employee to achieve. Prepare a high-level itinerary Set out planned meetings, shadowing, workshops, site visits, project sessions or other relevant activities. The programme may be flexible, but it should support the stated purpose of the visit. Keep overseas employment arrangements intact The employee should continue to be employed, paid and managed overseas unless a particular permitted activity expressly provides otherwise. Limit ordinary remote work Any continuation of the employee’s normal overseas duties should remain secondary to the main permitted purpose of the visit. Control customer-facing work Ensure customer contact remains within the permitted rules. Observation, meetings and certain intra-corporate client activities may be acceptable; routine service delivery or operational work for UK customers may not be. Keep evidence Retain invitation letters, agendas, project descriptions and internal records demonstrating what the visitor actually did in the UK.

The key risk: the Home Office may conclude that sponsorship is required

If the Home Office concludes that the inpidual is in substance coming to the UK to work rather than to undertake permitted visitor activities, entry can be refused or existing permission can be cancelled. The Visit guidance specifically instructs caseworkers to consider whether a visitor is filling a role that should instead be undertaken under a work route.

This can also create a wider compliance issue for the UK business. The Home Office guidance states that where caseworkers have concerns that a UK company is using visitors to undertake work or fill roles and thereby circumventing the work routes, the matter should be recorded and referred to the Sponsor Management team. This is particularly important for businesses that already hold a sponsor licence.

Practical risk warning

If the purpose is essentially to move an employee’s normal job to the UK for a period of time, particularly where the employee will work from the UK office and perform substantial productive duties, businesses should consider whether an appropriate sponsored work route is required instead of relying on Visitor permission.

There is no simple “number of days” or “percentage of work” test

One of the most important points for employers is that the Rules do not set a fixed maximum number of business-visitor days per year or prescribe a percentage of time that may be spent on remote work. The Home Office considers the duration, frequency, purpose and substance of each visit.

The Visit guidance notes that remote workers are likely to stay for less than one month because they are ordinarily employed overseas. A longer stay is not an automatic ground for refusal, but it is likely to prompt closer examination of what the person will actually be doing in the UK and whether remote work has become the primary purpose.

Conclusion

Overseas employees do not automatically require UK work sponsorship whenever they carry out work-related activities during a visit. The Visitor Rules expressly permit a range of business activities and allow remote work connected with overseas employment where that work is not the primary purpose of the visit.

However, businesses should avoid treating the Visitor route as a convenient way to base an overseas employee in the UK while they continue their normal job. The distinction can be finely balanced, particularly for longer intra-group stays. The safest approach is to identify the permitted activity before travel, document the purpose and duration carefully, and assess whether the employee’s proposed activities remain genuinely incidental to a visit or have crossed into work that requires sponsorship.