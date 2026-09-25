Global Talent Expansion: New Opportunities For Researchers And A New Design Industry Pathway

More than 100 new organisations can now support researchers under the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) endorsement, and a new design industry endorsement pathway has been introduced for professionals in disciplines such as graphic design, product design and strategic design. Together, these changes give employers greater access to international talent.

The Global Talent route is one of the most flexible UK immigration routes. An individual can live and work for any employer or be self-employed in the UK for up to 5 years at a time, and may be eligible to apply to settle after 3 or 5 years. Dependent family members can also apply.

In this article, we're focussing on two types of endorsement. Most applicants will need an endorsement before applying for a Global Talent visa, unless they've won an eligible prestigious prize listed in Appendix Global Talent: Prestigious Prizes.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) endorsement expanded

The expansion primarily benefits industries that fall within the eight sectors identified as having the greatest growth under the Industrial Strategy, known as 'IS-8' Sectors:

Advanced Manufacturing

Clean Energy

Creative Industries

Defence

Digital and Technologies

Financial Services

Life Sciences

Professional and Business Services

This includes global organisations such as AstraZeneca and Jaguar Land Rover as well as fast-growing innovators, including Added Value Solutions (AVS), Denroy Plastics and Film Cymru. This opens up new opportunities to work in the UK for overseas specialists from a variety of research disciplines.

The full list of approved research organisations is available here. Further information about the expansion is available in the Government's announcement.

A new design industry endorsement pathway

The new design industry endorsement pathway sits within the 'arts and culture' field of the Global Talent visa. An individual applying using a design industry endorsement will submit an Arts Council England (ACE) application, which is assessed by the Design Business Association (DBA). Applicants must demonstrate that they have either exceptional talent or exceptional promise.

A designer must work within a commercial design setting and/or in the design and production of functional products, services, or systems. Domestic, bespoke, and artistic design are not covered within this pathway, but may still apply under alternative endorsement pathways.

The Design Industry endorsement applies to a broad range of design disciplines, including:

Graphic design

Brand design

Motion Graphics design - Excludes work for Film and TV

Product design and development - Excludes digital product design

Furniture design

Commercial interior design

Service design

A successful Global Talent application requires precise and detailed evidence. This should be well-prepared in advance of applying to prevent delays or rejection.