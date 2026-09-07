Renewing Your British Passport While Living Abroad

Our immigration solicitors explain how the process of renewing a British passport from abroad works, the documents you'll need and how to avoid delays.

If you're living overseas and your British passport is due to expire, you'll usually need to renew it before you travel.

The good news is that most applications can now be completed online, making the process more straightforward than in the past. However, there are still a few practical considerations to keep in mind when renewing your passport from outside the UK.

Here, we explain how the process works and what you should prepare before applying.

How do you renew a British passport from abroad?

Most British passport renewals are completed online through HM Passport Office.

Before you start your application, it's a good idea to make sure you have all the information and documents you'll need, as this will help the process run as smoothly as possible.

Preparing your application

The online application requires a number of details and supporting documents. Before you begin, check that you have everything you need, including your current passport and any other information requested as part of the application.

Passport photo requirements

You'll need to upload a digital passport photograph that meets HM Passport Office's requirements.

To avoid delays, make sure your photograph complies with the official guidance before submitting your application.

Sending your current passport

As part of the renewal process, you'll normally be asked to send your current passport to HM Passport Office. Until your new passport is issued, this means you may be without your existing passport, so it's advisable to avoid making travel plans during this period where possible.

If you're sending your passport internationally, consider using a secure tracked delivery service for added peace of mind.