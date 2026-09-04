Skilled Worker Visa: A Guide For Employers And Employees

Learn all you need to know about the skilled worker visa, in this detailed guide from one of our immigration law experts.

The Skilled Worker visa is the UK's main work visa for overseas nationals who have a job offer from an approved UK employer.

Whether you're an employer looking to recruit overseas talent or an individual planning to work in the UK, understanding the requirements is essential before making an application.

We explain who is eligible, how the application process works and what happens once a visa has been granted.

What is a skilled worker visa?

The Skilled Worker visa allows UK employers with a Home Office sponsor licence to recruit overseas workers into eligible skilled roles.

Introduced in 2021 to replace the Tier 2 (General) visa, it is now the most common route for overseas nationals coming to work in the UK.

Successful applicants are usually granted permission to stay for the length of their Certificate of Sponsorship, up to a maximum of five years at a time. Many applicants are then able to extend their visa or apply for indefinite leave to remain if they meet the relevant requirements.

Who is eligible for a skilled worker visa?

To qualify for a Skilled Worker visa, applicants must satisfy three sets of requirements: validity requirements, which relate to how the application is made; suitability requirements, which consider whether there are any reasons the application should be refused; and eligibility requirements, which cover factors such as sponsorship, the job role, salary and English language ability.

The key eligibility requirements include:

a genuine job offer from a UK employer with a valid sponsor licence;

a valid Certificate of Sponsorship;

a role that appears on the list of eligible occupations;

meeting the required salary threshold for the role;

meeting the English language requirement;

satisfying any financial requirement (where applicable);

providing any additional documents required for the occupation, such as a criminal record certificate or ATAS certificate.

Every application is different and the exact evidence required will depend on the applicant's circumstances.

What salary do you need for a Skilled Worker visa?

The salary requirement depends on the job being offered and the applicant's circumstances. In most cases, applicants must be paid at least the minimum salary threshold or the 'going rate' for their occupation, whichever is higher.

Some applicants may qualify under lower salary thresholds, including certain new entrants to the labour market and those applying for eligible shortage occupations.

Because salary thresholds are regularly reviewed by the Home Office, it is important to check the current requirements before submitting an application.

What documents do you need?

Applicants will normally need to provide documents such as:

a valid passport or travel document;

their Certificate of Sponsorship reference number;

evidence that they meet the English language requirement;

proof of available maintenance funds (where required);

details of the sponsoring employer and the job being undertaken;

any additional documents relevant to their occupation or personal circumstances.

Read our guides to other types of visa

How do you apply for a Skilled Worker visa?

Applications are made online and all applicants must verify their identity either by attending a biometric appointment or, where eligible, using the UK Immigration: ID Check app.

Once submitted, applications are usually decided within around three weeks for applications made from outside the UK or around eight weeks for applications made from within the UK. In some circumstances, priority services may be available.

Can you extend a Skilled Worker visa?

Yes you can, provided you continue to meet the relevant requirements. You can usually apply to extend your Skilled Worker visa before it expires.

Many Skilled Worker visa holders also become eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain after completing the required qualifying period in the UK.

Can you change employer?

Yes, but changing employer will usually require a fresh Skilled Worker visa application. Your new employer must hold a sponsor licence and issue you with a new Certificate of Sponsorship before you begin your new role.

In some cases, a new application may also be needed if your job changes significantly with your existing employer.

Can you sponsor yourself?

Self-sponsorship is possible in some circumstances. This generally involves establishing a UK company which successfully obtains a sponsor licence before sponsoring you for an eligible role within the business.

As sponsor licence applications are subject to strict Home Office requirements, specialist legal advice is strongly recommended before pursuing this route.