The Life in the UK test is a crucial step for individuals applying for British citizenship or Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

The Life in the UK Test is a computer-based test that must be taken as part of an application for British citizenship or indefinite leave to remain (ILR). The test was introduced in 2005 for citizenship applications and 2007 for ILR applications.

Applicants are tested on information in the official handbook for the Life in the UK Test and are advised to study in preparation for the test by learning the material in the book, which covers UK history, the British government, UK geography, and culture and customs. The test allocates 45 minutes to answer the 24 questions and a score of 75% or more is needed to pass.

Following the test, the Life in the UK account will be updated with a unique reference number (URN), which should be used to progress the ILR or citizenship application.

Who is exempt from taking the test?

There is no requirement to take the test if you:

are under 18

are 65 or over

are an Irish citizen

have passed it before, for example, if applying to become a citizen and already passed it as part of a settlement application

have a long-term physical or mental condition in the capacity of either an exemption form or a letter from a doctor confirming the physical or mental condition must be provided.

What is the pass rate for the Life in the UK test?

According to data from the UK government, the average life in the UK pass rate between 2010 and 2024 was 73%. Practice tests are available if necessary.

What happens if you do not pass the exam?

If you answer fewer than 18 questions correctly, you will fail the test. You can rebook the test as many times as you need. You’ll have to pay each time.

Life in the UK test fee and location

You must book your Life in the UK Test online at least three days in advance at a cost of £50. The fee will be refunded if you cancel your test at least three days prior to taking the test.

With over 30 test centres in the UK, you can choose where to take your test when you book.

ID: acceptable documents

You must bring the same ID that you used to book the test. Your photo will also be taken on the day to confirm your ID.

The primary preferred choice of ID is an eVisa, however, if for any reason this cannot be provided you can alternatively use one of the following to book the test:

valid passport

valid travel document with a photo (you cannot use an emergency travel document)

biometric residence permit

biometric residence card

Check the ‘Identification requirements’ document to make sure the ID you have is acceptable.

Useful test tips