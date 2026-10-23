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23 October 2026

Reminder Of Changes To The Sponsorship Management System

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Lewis Silkin

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The UK Home Office is implementing significant changes to the Sponsorship Management System, including the phase-out of Level 2 user access by March 2027 and new procedures for correcting user information for Multi-Factor Authentication purposes. Sponsors must take action to review their user arrangements and ensure continued system access for personnel who manage certificates of sponsorship and worker reporting.
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Level 2 users will lose access to the Sponsorship Management System (SMS) from 8 March 2027. Sponsors should review arrangements for Level 2 users before this date. Further information has also been released on how to correct a user's date of birth for SMS Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) purposes.

These developments have recently been incorporated into the Home Office's SMS user manuals.

Phase-out of Level 2 users

Level 2 users' permissions are limited to creating and assigning certificates of sponsorship (CoS) and reporting worker activity on a CoS they have assigned, or that has been transferred to them by a Level 1 user.

Since 9 September 2026, it's not been possible to appoint new Level 2 users. 

Manual 1 of the Home Office's SMS manuals has recently been updated to confirm that if you're an existing Level 2 user and you need to maintain access to the SMS from 8 March 2027, a Level 1 user must add you as an additional Level 1 user and deactivate your Level 2 account. 

This change forms part of wider changes the Home Office is making to the SMS. Notably, Multi-Factor Authentication is being applied to sponsors' SMS access on a phased basis from 3 September 2026.

Correcting a user's date of birth for SMS Multi-Factor Authentication

Manual 13 confirms that if your date of birth is incorrect on your SMS account and is not corrected before MFA is enabled, you'll need to inform the Home Office using the Sponsor Change of Circumstances form.

To complete the Sponsor Change of Circumstances form for date of birth changes only: 

• In Section A, select 'Update Level 1 User date of birth – for Multi-Factor Authentication purposes only'; 

• Complete Section B with your licence details; 

• In Section C, provide your first name(s), last name, e-mail address and date of birth; and 

• Complete Section G. 

You should send the completed form as an attachment by e-mail to SCOC@homeoffice.gov.uk using the subject line 'DOB change request'.

Need more information? 

If you have any specific queries about these changes or other SMS-related matters, a member of key personnel on your sponsor licence can request assistance from the Home Office's Business Helpdesk at BusinessHelpdesk@homeoffice.gov.uk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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