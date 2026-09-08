Relocating To The UK: A Guide To Your Visa Options

Planning a move to the UK? Learn which visa is right for you and how our immigration solicitors can support your application

If you're planning to relocate to the UK, one of the first things you'll need to consider is which visa is right for you.

The UK offers a range of immigration routes depending on your circumstances. Whether you're moving to join family, start a new job, study or establish a business, each visa has its own eligibility requirements.

Which UK visa do you need?

There is no single visa that allows someone to relocate to the UK simply because they wish to live here. Your eligibility will depend on your reason for coming to the UK and your connection to the country.

Spouse visa

If you're married to, or in a qualifying relationship with, a British or settled person, you may be eligible for a Spouse visa. To qualify, you'll need to meet a number of requirements, including:

your partner meeting the minimum financial requirement

demonstrating that your relationship is genuine and continuing

meeting the English language requirement.

A Spouse visa is usually granted for 2.5 years and can be extended. After five years, you may be eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain.

Skilled Worker visa

If you've secured a job with a UK employer, the Skilled Worker visa may be the most suitable route. If you’re thinking this is the option for you, you will need:

a job offer from a Home Office approved sponsor

a valid Certificate of Sponsorship

a role that meets the required skill level

to satisfy the relevant salary threshold.

Innovator Founder visa

If you're looking to establish an innovative business in the UK, you may be eligible for an Innovator Founder visa. Applicants must have an innovative, viable and scalable business idea that has been endorsed by an approved endorsing body. Financial and other eligibility requirements also apply.

Student visa

If you're coming to the UK to study, you'll usually need a Student visa. To qualify, you'll need a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) from a licensed education provider and must meet the English language and financial requirements. Your visa will normally be granted for the duration of your course.

Temporary Work visas

The UK offers several Temporary Work visa routes for people coming to the UK for specific types of employment. These include:

Charity Worker

Creative Worker

Government Authorised Exchange

International Agreement

Religious Worker

Seasonal Worker.

Each route has its own eligibility requirements and is intended for temporary work rather than long-term settlement.

Youth Mobility Scheme

The Youth Mobility Scheme allows eligible young people from participating countries to live and work in the UK for a limited period. To qualify, applicants must meet the age, nationality and financial requirements. Citizens of some countries can also apply to extend their stay.

UK Expansion Worker visa

If you're establishing a UK branch of an overseas business, the UK Expansion Worker visa may be appropriate. This route allows eligible employees to come to the UK to help establish the business's first UK presence.

How does the visa application process work?

Most UK visa applications are submitted online. After submitting your application, you'll usually need to attend a biometric appointment to provide your fingerprints and photograph. Supporting documents are normally uploaded before your appointment, although some visa application centres also offer document scanning services for an additional fee.

Processing times vary depending on the type of visa and where you're applying from.

Can you settle permanently in the UK?

Many UK visa routes can lead to indefinite leave to remain (ILR), allowing you to live and work in the UK without time restrictions. Once you've obtained ILR, you may become eligible to apply for British citizenship, provided you meet the relevant residence and eligibility requirements.