A Guide To Claiming Benefits On A UK Spouse Visa

Our immigration experts explain which benefits are restricted under 'No Recourse to Public Funds' rules, what you can claim, and how to stay compliant with your immigration conditions.

If you've been granted a UK Spouse visa, your permission to stay will normally be subject to a 'No Recourse to Public Funds' (NRPF) condition. This often leads to confusion about which benefits can and can't be claimed, and whether receiving financial support could affect your immigration status.

Here you’ll find the rules explained and answers to some of the most common questions we’re asked.

What does 'No Recourse to Public Funds' mean?

Most people granted a UK Spouse or Partner visa are prohibited from accessing certain state benefits and housing assistance while they remain subject to immigration control.

The term 'public funds' is defined in paragraph 6 of the Immigration Rules and covers a specific list of benefits.

Which benefits can't you claim?

If your visa is subject to the No Recourse to Public Funds condition, you cannot normally claim benefits such as:

Universal Credit

Child Benefit

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

Housing Benefit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Attendance Allowance

Carer's Allowance

State Pension Credit

Housing and homelessness assistance

Council Tax Reduction and certain other qualifying benefits.

This is not a complete list, so it's important to check whether a payment is classed as a public fund before making a claim.

Which benefits can you claim?

The No Recourse to Public Funds condition does not prevent you from receiving benefits based on your National Insurance contributions.

These may include:

contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

contribution-based Jobseeker's Allowance

Statutory Sick Pay

Statutory Maternity Pay

Maternity Allowance

Retirement Pension

Bereavement Benefits

Guardian's Allowance.

If you're unsure whether a particular benefit is classed as a public fund, you should seek advice before submitting a claim.

Can your British partner claim benefits?

Yes. Your British or settled partner can continue to claim benefits they are entitled to, even if you are subject to the No Recourse to Public Funds condition.

In some cases, benefits are claimed jointly. Where only one member of the couple is subject to immigration control, this does not necessarily prevent the British or settled partner from receiving those benefits.

Can you use the NHS?

Yes. Access to NHS treatment is not considered access to public funds for immigration purposes.

Most UK Spouse visa holders will already have paid the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) as part of their visa application, giving them access to NHS services while they remain in the UK.

Should you claim benefits?

If you're unsure whether you're entitled to a particular benefit, it's always advisable to seek immigration advice before making a claim. Claiming a benefit that's classed as a public fund when you're not entitled to do so could affect your immigration status and future applications.