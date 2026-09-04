A Guide To The UK Standard Visitor Visa

Our immigration solicitors explain who needs a UK Standard Visitor visa, what evidence is required, what you can do while you're in the UK and how to prepare a strong application.

If you're planning to visit family or friends in the UK, you may need a Standard Visitor visa before you travel. Whether you're visiting for a holiday, a family celebration or simply to spend time with loved ones, it's important to understand the requirements before you apply.

Our immigration solicitors explain who can apply, what evidence you'll need and what you can and can't do while you're in the UK.

What is a UK Standard Visitor visa?

A Standard Visitor visa allows eligible individuals to visit the UK for up to six months. To be granted a visa, you'll need to satisfy the Home Office that you are a genuine visitor and intend to leave the UK at the end of your stay.

Who needs a UK Standard Visitor visa?

Whether you need a Standard Visitor visa depends on your nationality. Some visitors must apply for a visa before travelling to the UK, while others may be able to enter without one. If you're unsure whether you need a visa, it's important to check the requirements before making travel arrangements to avoid delays or disruption to your plans.

What do you need to show?

When applying for a Standard Visitor visa, you'll need to demonstrate that you meet the Home Office requirements.

You intend to leave the UK

You must show that you'll leave the UK at the end of your visit and won't remain for longer than six months.

Supporting evidence may include:

proof of employment in your home country

family commitments

financial obligations

property ownership

any other reasons demonstrating your intention to return home.

You won't make the UK your main home

A Standard Visitor visa cannot be used to live in the UK through frequent or successive visits.

Although it's possible to visit the UK multiple times, repeatedly spending lengthy periods in the UK may lead the Home Office to conclude that you're effectively living here. This could result in a future visa application being refused or entry being denied at the UK border.

You can support yourself financially

You'll need to show that you have sufficient funds to cover your visit, including your travel, accommodation and any planned activities.

Evidence may include:

bank statements

proof of income

evidence of savings.

If a family member or friend is contributing towards the cost of your visit, their financial circumstances can also be considered. You'll need to provide evidence of their contribution and explain your relationship with them.

You're visiting for a permitted purpose

If travelling to visit family or friends, it's helpful to provide evidence of the purpose of your visit, such as:

an invitation letter from your host

proof of your relationship

confirmation of where you'll be staying

details of any planned activities.

What can and can't you do on a Standard Visitor visa?

A Standard Visitor visa allows you to visit the UK for a range of permitted activities. However, there are restrictions on what you can do while you're here.

In most cases, you cannot:

work in the UK

study for more than six months

get married or enter into a civil partnership

claim public funds.

If you're travelling to the UK for another purpose, such as work, study or marriage, you may need to apply for a different type of visa.

Read our guides to other types of visa

Travelling with children

If you're travelling with children, each child must submit their own Standard Visitor visa application and be linked to the adult they will be travelling with. You'll also need to show that suitable arrangements have been made for the child's travel, accommodation and care while they're in the UK.

Long-term Standard Visitor visas

If you plan to visit the UK regularly, you may be able to apply for a Standard Visitor visa that's valid for two, five or 10 years.

These are multiple-entry visas, allowing you to visit the UK on several occasions during the validity of the visa. However, each individual visit is normally limited to a maximum stay of six months.

Although there is no mandatory period between visits, frequent or lengthy stays could lead the Home Office to conclude that you're using visitor visas to make the UK your main home. This may result in future visa applications being refused or entry being denied at the border.

Preparing your application

A well-prepared application can help avoid unnecessary delays or refusals.

Before applying, make sure you have:

evidence that you'll return to your home country after your visit

documents demonstrating your financial circumstances

supporting evidence confirming the purpose of your trip.

If your application is refused, the Home Office won't refund your application fee. Although you can submit a new application with additional evidence, there is no guarantee that it will be successful, making careful preparation essential.