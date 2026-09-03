MFA Changes For Sponsor Management System Access

From Thursday 3 September, the Home Office will start introducing multi-factor authentication (MFA) for access to the sponsor management system. If you are a Level 1 user, you will need to enter a one-time passcode sent to your mobile phone or email address, as well as your username and password, each time you log in.

The Home Office are rolling this out in phases over September and October and aim to have enabled MFA on all licences by November. They will email your Key Contact, Authorising Officer and Level 1 users to inform them two weeks before MFA is enabled on your licence.

Be warned – inactive SMS accounts will be deactivated. If this happens and you do not have any active Level 1 users, you may lose your licence.

There are two other important changes happening from Wednesday 9 September:

It will no longer be possible to add new Level 2 users. Existing Level 2 users must be upgraded to Level 1 status before 8 March 2027, otherwise they will lose their accounts (please note that not all Level 2 users may be able to upgrade).

Authorising Officers will start to receive email notifications to alert them to key licence activity, such as adding new Level 1 users or assigning a Certificate of Sponsorship.

There are several key actions sponsors need to take now to minimise potential disruption:

Check details for all Key Personnel are up to date (Key Contact, Authorising Officer and all Level 1 users) on the licence, particularly names, dates of birth, email addresses and mobile telephone numbers. If a Level 1 user does not already have their mobile number registered on the licence they can add it when logging in with MFA for the first time. Each Level 1 user should log into the SMS regularly (at least once a month) using their personal username and password to maintain their accounts and ensure they have access. Remember never to share your password with anyone. Deactivate the accounts for any Level 1 or Level 2 users who have left your organisation, if you have not already done so.

Further information is set out in updated Home Office guidance documents Part 1: apply for a licence, Part 3: sponsor duties and compliance and SMS Manual 13 – MFA User Guide. If you have any questions or concerns, please get in touch with your usual Charles Russell Speechlys contact.

Reminder

On 16 September, our immigration team will be hosting a morning webinar exploring the significant changes to the UK's Right to Work regime coming in from October this year. For more information, or to register your interest, please visit our website.