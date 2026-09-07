A Guide To The Youth Mobility Scheme Visa

Our experts in immigration law explain what the Youth Mobility Scheme visa is, who is eligible to apply and how the application process works in this detailed guide.

The Youth Mobility Scheme visa allows eligible young people from participating countries and territories to live, work and travel in the UK for a limited period.

If you're looking to gain valuable work experience, explore life in the UK or simply enjoy an extended stay, this visa offers a flexible route without the need for employer sponsorship.

Our immigration solicitors explain who can apply, the eligibility requirements and what you need to know before submitting your application.

Who can apply?

The Youth Mobility Scheme visa is open to eligible applicants aged 18 to 30 or 18 to 35, depending on their country or territory of nationality.

To qualify, you'll also need to have at least £2,530 in savings and meet the relevant immigration requirements.

The scheme is currently open to eligible nationals of:

Andorra

Australia

Canada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Japan

Monaco

New Zealand

San Marino

South Korea

Taiwan

Uruguay

Can you work in the UK?

Yes. The Youth Mobility Scheme visa allows you to work in the UK without needing a sponsoring employer, giving you flexibility to take on a wide range of employment opportunities.

However, there are some restrictions, such as you cannot normally:

work as a professional sportsperson

work as a doctor or dentist in training

be self-employed in certain circumstances.

Further guidance on these exceptions is available from the Home Office.

How long can you stay in the UK?

Successful applicants are usually granted permission to stay in the UK for up to two years. During this time, you can live, work and travel in the UK, provided you continue to comply with the conditions of your visa.

Can you extend your visa?

If you're from Australia, Canada or New Zealand, you may be eligible to extend your Youth Mobility Scheme visa by one additional year. Applications for an extension must be made from within the UK.

Read our guides to other types of visa

Can you apply from within the UK?

No. You cannot switch to a Youth Mobility Scheme visa from another immigration category while you're in the UK. Again, applications must normally be made from outside the UK.

Can you bring family members?

No. You cannot apply under the Youth Mobility Scheme if you have children under the age of 18 who live with you or for whom you are financially responsible.

Do you need a Certificate of Sponsorship?

No. The Youth Mobility Scheme is an unsponsored visa route, so you do not need a Certificate of Sponsorship from an employer.

How do you apply?

Depending on your nationality, the application process differs.

Applicants from Hong Kong and Taiwan must first be selected through the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot before submitting a visa application.

Applicants from all other participating countries and territories can apply directly, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.