Reform’s Tough Talk On Right To Work

We are a leading full-service UK law firm, with 1,200 freethinking colleagues all working together to make the future better for our people, planet, clients and communities.

We are a big firm, without the attitude. We get our momentum from our guiding values – smart, bold and together.

We are friendly, straight-talking and use our expertise and integrity to deliver smart legal services and a dynamic, inclusive and rewarding experience.

Because of all this and more, we’re trusted by leading household names such as Aldi, Tarmac, Experian and Lloyds Bank, as well as charities, universities and private individuals, to think beyond the norm and get the best results.

We have been named as Law Firm of the Year at The Legal Business Awards 2024 and consistently rank in the top tier of the Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners guides.

Because we deliver so much for so many, the smartest talent and most selective clients choose Freeths.