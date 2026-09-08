Important UK Immigration Rule Changes From Autumn 2026 – But Nothing Yet On Earned Settlement

On 03 September 2026, the Home Office published Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules HC 584. The changes are broad, but targeted. They do not introduce the overhaul of ‘earned’ settlement at this stage. Instead, they amend a wide range of existing routes and procedural rules, including the EU Settlement Scheme, Skilled Worker, Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse, Appendix Long Residence, Appendix Hong Kong BN(O), Visitor, Student, Child Student, Government Authorised Exchange and religious worker routes.

The most significant practical changes include new provisions for victims of modern slavery on the Skilled Worker route, expanded eligibility for adult dependant children under Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse, changes to Article 8 claims in the Family Returns Process, facilitative changes for the UK’s reassociation with Erasmus+, and important procedural amendments concerning fee waivers, variation applications and biometrics.

This article summarises the main changes and their likely practical impact for applicants, sponsors, education providers, families and advisers.

1. When Do the HC 584 Immigration Rule Changes Take Effect?

Most of the changes take effect on 08 October 2026, but not all. The Statement contains several different commencement dates and transitional provisions. In broad terms:

Date Main Changes Taking Effect Practical Point 8 October 2026 Most changes, including EUSS, Skilled Worker, BN(O), VDA, Start-up, Long Residence, Child Relative (Sponsors with Protection), Visitor, Erasmus+, Family Returns Process, Part 1 and Suitability changes In many, but not all, cases applications made before 8 October 2026 will be decided under the Rules in force on 7 October 2026. 29 October 2026 T2 Minister of Religion and Temporary Work – Religious Worker changes Applications made before 29 October 2026 are protected by transitional wording. 30 November 2026 Student maintenance increases Applications made before 30 November 2026 are protected by transitional wording. 9 December 2026 Removal of expired BRPs as proof of identity/nationality under Appendix EU Applicants relying on Appendix EU identity provisions should check the new evidential position carefully.

Applicants should not assume that every change has the same transitional effect. Some changes made on 8 October 2026 are expressly subject to saving provisions, while others are not. Timing may therefore be important where a person is close to applying, where a route is being varied, or where a change could either improve or worsen their position.

As is normal practice, the Home Office guidance relating to these Rules changes will be updated when the changes take effect, rather than before.

2. Changes to Part Suitability: Frustrating Immigration Controls

The incoming rules amend Part Suitability so that an applicant may be treated as having breached immigration laws if they have previously acted to frustrate immigration controls as set out in SUI 11.7.

SUI 11.4 will read:

SUI 11.4. An applicant will be treated as having breached immigration laws if, aged 18 or over, they:

(a) overstayed their permission, unless an exception in SUI 11.5. or SUI 11.6. applied to that period of overstaying; or

(b) breached a condition attached to their permission, unless entry clearance or further permission has subsequently been granted in the knowledge of the breach; or

(c) were (or still are) an illegal entrant;

(d) used deception in relation to a previous application (whether or not successfully); or

(e) acted to frustrate immigration controls as set out in SUI 11.7.

The Explanatory Memorandum explains that this is intended to ensure that the relevant provisions apply equally to those in the UK and to those applying for entry clearance from overseas. It gives the examples of applicants in the UK who have previously failed to report for bail or absconded from bail or custody.

The practical effect is that previous conduct connected with reporting, bail, custody or removal processes may now have clearer consequences under the suitability framework. Applicants with this type of history will need to address the issue directly, including the factual context, any explanation, the passage of time, evidence of compliance since, and proportionality where relevant.

3. Fee Waiver Requests, Variation Applications and Biometrics

The incoming Rules as amended by HC 584 makes two important procedural changes to Part 1 of the Immigration Rules.

First, where an online application follows a fee waiver request, the date of application will only be treated as the date of the fee waiver request if the subsequent application is made on the same route as the fee waiver request. If an applicant makes a fee waiver request for one route, but then submits an application for permission to stay on another route, the date of application will be the date that later application is submitted, not the earlier fee waiver request date.

Secondly, where an applicant varies a previous application, they must still comply with the biometric enrolment deadline stated for the previous application in order for the application to be valid.

After paragraph 34BB(2), the following will be inserted:

“(2A) Where an application to vary the previous application is made, the applicant must still comply with the requirement to submit biometrics within the period stated for the previous application for the application to be valid.”.

The Explanatory Memorandum makes clear that these changes are aimed at misuse of the fee waiver and variation processes, including attempts to extend section 3C leave by making a human rights application and then varying it to a non-human rights application, or by repeatedly varying applications without enrolling biometrics.

These amendments may be particularly significant for applicants making complex in-country applications close to visa expiry, those considering a “holding” application, and those who need to vary an application after submission. The route selected at the fee waiver stage, the timing of the substantive application, and the biometric deadline may all affect validity and section 3C leave. The amendment at least gives greater certainty as to when variations are possible.

4. Skilled Worker Changes for Victims of Modern Slavery

Appendix Skilled Worker is amended to support Skilled Workers who are identified as victims of modern slavery.

A Skilled Worker who has been referred into the National Referral Mechanism and has received a positive Conclusive Grounds decision during their most recent permission may have their work conditions amended. The amended conditions can permit any work, including self-employment and voluntary work, except work as a professional sportsperson, including as a sports coach.

This is an important protective change. The Skilled Worker route normally ties a worker to a specific sponsored role. The amendment recognises the risk that the sponsorship system can be misused by exploitative employers, and is intended to enable confirmed victims of modern slavery to work for another employer for the remainder of their existing permission.

The wording is permissive: the worker “may” have conditions amended. In practice, affected workers will need to consider how to request the change, how to evidence that the Conclusive Grounds decision was made during their most recent permission, and how the change interacts with any ongoing employment, sponsor reporting or future immigration plans.

5. Article 8 Claims in the Family Returns Process

Appendix FM and Appendix Private Life will be amended so that a person in the Family Returns Process can raise an Article 8 family or private life claim without making a formal valid application, paying a fee or using a specified form. Instead, the claim must be submitted to a member of Home Office staff in the Family Returns Process.

The Explanatory Memorandum states that this process is already operating and that the Rules are being amended to formalise it and provide a legal basis. It also explains that the change aligns families in the Family Returns Process with people in immigration detention, for whom similar provision already exists.

This is a significant procedural safeguard for families facing removal. It does not mean that every Article 8 claim will succeed, nor does it replace ordinary family and private life applications outside the Family Returns Process. However, where a family is already in the removal process, representatives should ensure that any Article 8 claim is clearly framed, evidenced and submitted through the correct Family Returns Process channel.

6. Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse Extended to Adult Dependent Children

Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse is amended to extend protection to adult dependent children whose relationship with their visa sponsor has broken down because of domestic abuse.

The revised route now covers a person aged 18 or over who has, or was last granted, permission as a partner or child in a specified immigration category and whose relevant relationship has broken down permanently due to domestic abuse. The amended relationship requirement expressly covers breakdown of the relationship between the applicant and their parent or their parent’s partner as a result of domestic abuse.

The Explanatory Memorandum links this change to the Northern Ireland High Court decision in JR337 Application for Judicial Review [2026] NIKB 12, where the Migrant Victims of Domestic Abuse Concession was found to be unlawful as applied to an adult child who claimed to be the victim of domestic abuse by the parent on whom they were dependent for permission to remain.

The Home Office estimates that the change may lead to an additional 163 to 447 Appendix VDA grants per year.

This is likely to be one of the most important human-impact changes in HC 584. Adult dependant children whose immigration status depends on a parent or parent’s partner may now have a clearer route to settlement where the relationship has broken down permanently because of domestic abuse. Careful evidence will still be required, including evidence of the previous immigration category, the dependency context, the domestic abuse and the permanent breakdown of the relevant relationship.

7. Erasmus+ Changes to Visitor, Student, Child Student and GAE Routes

A substantial part of HC 584 prepares the Immigration Rules for the UK’s reassociation with Erasmus+ from 2027. The Explanatory Memorandum records that the UK and EU agreed at the May 2025 UK-EU summit that the UK would seek to rejoin Erasmus+, and that agreement on association to Erasmus+ in 2027 was announced on 17 December 2025.

Visitor Route and Erasmus+ Activities

The Visitor route is amended to allow a wider range of Erasmus+ activities. Visitors coming to the UK to study under Erasmus+ must have been accepted onto a course provided by an accredited institution participating in Erasmus+ and must show that they genuinely intend to undertake the activities as part of an Erasmus+ mobility project.

Appendix Visitor: Permitted Activities is also expanded. The changes include permission for visitors to attend workshops and debates, participate in skills competitions, and for artists, entertainers and musicians to attend rehearsals. The requirement that certain training must not be available in the visitor’s home country is removed.

A new Erasmus+ Activities section permits certain visitors to provide or receive training, undertake short traineeships in limited circumstances, undertake job shadowing confined to participative observation, and carry out sports coaching or training assignments, provided the relevant safeguards and eligibility requirements are met.

For schools, universities, charities, sports organisations and other host organisations, the key point is that some Erasmus+ activity will be possible under the Visitor route without sponsorship. However, host organisations may still need to provide evidence confirming that the activity is part of a genuine Erasmus+ project.

Student and Child Student Routes

Appendix Student and Appendix Child Student are amended so that courses undertaken as part of Erasmus+ can meet route requirements even where they would otherwise fall outside the ordinary Student route rules. This includes courses that do not lead to an approved qualification, certain lower-level courses, and courses with work placements that would otherwise be restricted.

The amended Rules also allow a Student or Child Student to study at a State School or Academy where the course is undertaken as part of Erasmus+ at a sponsor participating in that programme.

Student sponsors participating in Erasmus+ should review their CAS processes, course-level checks, work placement arrangements and evidence templates before the changes take effect.

Government Authorised Exchange

Erasmus+ is added to Appendix Government Authorised Exchange schemes. The scheme is for Erasmus+ participants undertaking eligible traineeships, teaching placements and training assignments in the UK, with a maximum period of 12 months, and is administered by IRARA Services Ltd.

The Explanatory Memorandum states that this does not create a new immigration route; Erasmus+ GAE participants will use the existing GAE route and sponsorship framework.

8. Student Maintenance Increases from 30 November 2026

From 30 November 2026, the Student maintenance requirement increases. The monthly figure for study in London increases from £1,529 to £1,570, and the figure for study outside London increases from £1,171 to £1,203. The accommodation offset also increases from £1,529 to £1,570.

The Explanatory Memorandum explains that the maintenance requirement is being increased to align with maintenance loans available to home students for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Students applying on or after 30 November 2026 will need to ensure that their funds meet the increased requirement, unless a relevant exemption applies. Sponsors and advisers should update checklists and financial evidence guidance before the new figures take effect.

9. EU Settlement Scheme Changes

HC 584 makes several changes to Appendix EU and Appendix EU (Family Permit).

Pre-Settled Status and Eligibility Changes

The amendments to Appendix EU address situations where a person with pre-settled status no longer meets the eligibility requirements of the EUSS, but where it would not be proportionate to remove that status. The Explanatory Memorandum explains that the change is intended to allow a small number of such people to remain in scope of the EUSS and qualify for settled status in due course.

Joining Family Member Deadlines

The Rules also amend the EUSS application deadline for first-time joining family member applicants to three months from their latest legal entry to the UK after the end of the transition period. The Explanatory Memorandum states that this is intended to better reflect Withdrawal Agreement requirements.

Where a joining family member previously entered the UK without an EUSS family permit and then made an EUSS application which was rejected or refused, the amended Rules restrict reliance on a later entry unless the applicant can show reasonable grounds for delay or re-enters with an EUSS family permit.

Ayoola and Derivative Rights

The EUSS changes also respond to Ayoola v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2025] EWCA Civ 1519. The Explanatory Memorandum explains that the changes enable a child with pre-settled status, whose EU citizen parent was formerly a worker or self-employed person in the UK, to retain pre-settled status and later qualify for settled status where this is necessary for the child to complete education in the UK. The changes also make provision for the child’s primary carer and certain dependants.

Removal of the EUSS Travel Permit and BRP Proof

The EUSS travel permit route is deleted. The Explanatory Memorandum states that this has been replaced by the ability for an EUSS status holder to use the Update My Details service from outside the UK, including to link their EUSS status to a new passport.

From 9 December 2026, the scope to use a biometric residence permit as proof of identity and nationality under Appendix EU is removed. The Explanatory Memorandum explains that almost all BRPs expired by 31 December 2024, and that there is no benefit in keeping the provision beyond June 2026.

10. Hong Kong BN(O): Dependant Children and Settlement

Appendix Hong Kong British National (Overseas) is amended so that an applicant must have spent a continuous period of five years with permission in the UK on a route to settlement unless they are aged under 18 at the date of application.

The Explanatory Memorandum explains that this removes the requirement for dependent children on the BN(O) route to complete their own five-year continuous residence period before settlement, enabling eligible dependent children to settle alongside their parents where their parents meet the settlement requirements.

This is a helpful and practical change for BN(O) families, particularly where a child joined the route later than their parents or has not yet completed five years’ residence.

11. Long Residence: Variation to Family or Private Life Applications

Appendix Long Residence is amended to align the treatment of varied permission-to-stay applications with existing provisions for settlement applications.

Where a decision maker is not satisfied that the requirements for permission to stay on the Long Residence route are met, but considers that the applicant may meet the requirements for permission to stay as a partner, parent or child under Appendix FM, or under Appendix Private Life, the application may be varied by the Secretary of State to one of those routes. No additional application fee will be required, but the applicant must pay any required Immigration Health Charge. If the Immigration Health Charge is not paid, or a waiver is not requested and granted, the varied application will be rejected as invalid.

This change is important for applicants who do not meet Appendix Long Residence but may have a viable family or private life basis to remain. It also creates a clear risk: once notified of a variation, applicants must deal with the Immigration Health Charge position properly and within any required timescale.

12. T2 Minister of Religion and Temporary Work – Religious Worker Changes

Changes to the T2 Minister of Religion and Temporary Work – Religious Worker routes take effect on 29 October 2026.

For T2 Minister of Religion, HC 584 expressly includes members of religious orders within the route, adjusts the requirement that the role must not mainly involve non-pastoral duties, changes financial maintenance provisions where the applicant is not entitled to be paid the National Minimum Wage, and removes the upper limit on how long an applicant can remain in the route.

For Temporary Work – Religious Worker, the Rules are amended to remove the previous advertising-based resident labour consideration and replace it with requirements focused on whether the role is supernumerary, within a religious order, or based on at least six months’ previous religious duties overseas for the same affiliated faith-based organisation.

Faith-based sponsors should review role descriptions, Certificates of Sponsorship, maintenance arrangements and evidence of overseas affiliation before issuing Certificates of Sponsorship after 29 October 2026.

13. Visitor Route Clarifications for Training, Rehearsals and Entertainment Staff

Separately from Erasmus+, Statement of Changes HC 584 clarifies a number of permitted activities for visitors.

The incoming Rules remove the requirement that certain intra-corporate training must be unavailable in the visitor’s home country. They also permit artists, entertainers and musicians to attend rehearsals, and allow entertainment staff to support permitted activities where they attend the same event as the artist, entertainer or musician and are employed to work for them outside the UK.

These are practical amendments for international business, arts and entertainment mobility. However, the Visitor route remains restrictive: visitors must still comply with the general prohibition on work and must ensure their proposed activity falls within a permitted activity.

14. Child Relative (Sponsors with Protection)

Appendix Child Relative (Sponsors with Protection) is amended to introduce an age requirement into the eligibility section. The Explanatory Memorandum explains that the route is intended for a child under 18 seeking to join or stay with a close relative who has protection status in the UK and is not settled. The change allows decision makers to refuse applications where the applicant is over 18, rather than relying on a validity provision that cannot be operationalised for entry clearance applications for technical reasons.

This is a technical change, but it may affect the way refusals are framed in cases where age is in issue.

15. Closed Route Tidying: Start-Up, Tier 1 Investor and Tier 1 Entrepreneur

HC 584 also removes or updates several historic provisions relating to closed routes.

The Start-up route wording is replaced to state that the route closed on 13 July 2023, and provisions for main applicants are removed. The Explanatory Memorandum notes that main applications have not been possible since April 2023, although dependants remain eligible to apply under the route.

Appendix A is also updated to remove outdated Tier 1 (Investor) entry clearance and extension provisions, following the deadline for main applicants to apply for entry clearance or extension on 17 February 2026, and to remove point-scoring requirements associated with Tier 1 (Entrepreneur) entry clearance and extension applications.

16. What Should Applicants and Sponsors Do Now?

Applicants, sponsors (and representatives!) should review Statement of Changes HC 584 carefully before making applications close to the commencement dates. The following points are particularly important:

Check the relevant commencement date. Most changes take effect on 8 October 2026, but religious route changes, Student maintenance increases and the Appendix EU BRP proof change take effect later.

Check whether transitional wording applies. Some pre-commencement applications will be decided under the previous Rules, but the saving provisions are not identical across all changes.

Review vulnerable-client routes. Victims of domestic abuse, adult dependent children, victims of modern slavery, BN(O) dependent children and some EUSS applicants may benefit from the changes.

Update sponsor processes. Skilled Worker sponsors, Student sponsors, faith-based sponsors and organisations participating in Erasmus+ should review templates, evidence requirements and compliance processes.

Make sure not to rely on outdated guidance after changes. Official guidance will be updated when the Rules changes take effect.

The potentially big incoming changes following the Earned Settlement Consultation are yet to be published. Monitoring developments closely on the front remains important.

17. Contact Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers

Our immigration barristers advise individuals, families, employers, education providers, sponsors and organisations on all aspects of the UK Immigration Rules, including the impact of Statements of Changes and transitional provisions.

For advice on how Statement of Changes HC 584 may affect your application, immigration status, sponsor licence or future immigration strategy, contact our immigration barristers on 0203 617 9173 or complete our online enquiry form below.