Understanding Continuous Residence For UK Settlement

Hiring international talent is a strategic move for many startups and businesses in the UK, especially after securing funding. However, navigating the visa process can be daunting and time-consuming.

Delays in onboarding critical talent can impact project timelines and overall growth. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to accelerate the visa process for international hires to the UK.

1. Understand the UK's Visa System

The UK offers various visa options for international workers. Common visa categories include:

Skilled Worker Visa: For employees with a job offer in an eligible skilled occupation.

Global Talent Visa: For highly skilled individuals in specific fields such as tech, arts, or academia.

Innovator or Startup Visa: For entrepreneurs looking to start a business in the UK.

Temporary Worker Visa (T5): For short-term or internship roles.

Understanding the requirements of each visa category is crucial to selecting the right one for your hire. The Skilled Worker visa is often the fastest and most practical route for most international employees.

2. Obtain a Sponsor Licence

To hire international employees under certain routes such as the Skilled worker visa, your company must hold a Sponsor Licence. Here's how to expedite the process:

Prepare Early: Apply for a Sponsor Licence as soon as you anticipate international hiring needs. The standard processing time is about eight weeks, but opting for the priority service (when available) can reduce this to 10 working days, but is not guaranteed as the Home Office can complete compliance checks.

Ensure Compliance: Submit a complete and accurate application to avoid delays. Highlight your business's legitimacy, job requirements, and adherence to immigration rules.

3. Leverage the Global Business Mobility Route

If you are transferring talent within your organisation, the Global Business Mobility routes may be a faster alternative. This route simplifies intra-company transfers and has fewer requirements than other visa types.

4. Use the Priority and Super Priority Visa Services

The Home Office offers priority and super priority visa services for an additional fee. These services significantly shorten processing times:

Priority Visa: Processed within 5 working days.

Super Priority Visa: Processed within 1 business day.

Encourage your hires to use these services if their visa category permits it. Ensure all required documents are in order to avoid rejection or delays.

5. Streamline Documentation

Delays often arise due to incomplete or incorrect documentation. To avoid this:

Prepare in Advance: Gather necessary documents such as proof of qualifications, Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), and English language proficiency evidence.

Offer Assistance: Consider hiring an immigration lawyer to review and validate documents.

6. Plan for the Certificate of Sponsorship

For a Skilled Worker visa, your company must issue a Certificate of Sponsorship for the candidate. This is a crucial step that can delay the process if not done promptly. To expedite this:

Apply in advance: Anticipate and apply for a sufficient number of CoS allocations during the annual application cycle, or if they are outside of the UK, prepare documents in advance when applying for a CoS as the Home Office can request this information be provided to them within 5 working days.

Use the Priority CoS Service: The Home Office offers a fast-track option for CoS allocations inside the UK, but not for those outside the UK.

7. Stay Updated on Immigration Policies

UK immigration policies frequently change, and staying informed can help you take advantage of new opportunities or avoid pitfalls.

For instance, recent updates have changed the rules for individuals in the health and care sectors. Salary requirements have changed for in demand professions such as engineers and programmers.

8. Engage an Immigration Specialist

Navigating the visa system can be complex. Hiring an immigration law expert can help ensure compliance and speed up the process. Specialists can also handle unexpected challenges, such as refusal appeals or clarifications.

The most common thing I see are businesses not sending the correct information to the Home Office and delays being caused because they want to save money on legal fees. This mostly comes from an assumption that all lawyers are expensive.

If you use a lawyer from the start, the cost is actually lower, because the lawyer can run the process to avoid delays (and for sponsor licences further information requests).

If you get refused this makes the case more complex and this means more work needs to be done, meaning that it costs more.

Hence, it reinforces the myth that lawyers are expensive. To get a good deal on costs and to make sure its being processed in a timely manner, make sure to engage a lawyer from the start.

9. Set Realistic Expectations with Hires

While you can expedite many steps, some delays are beyond your control, such as processing times during peak seasons.

Communicate realistic timelines with your international hires and reassure them of your support throughout the process.

Conclusion

Accelerating the visa process for inRternational hires to the UK requires preparation, strategic use of fast-track services, and staying updated on immigration policies.

