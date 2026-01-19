ARTICLE
19 January 2026

UPCOMING WEBINAR: Global Talent, UK Growth: How Visa Pathways Can Drive Business Expansion

DL
Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors

Contributor

Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors logo
Duncan Lewis Solicitors is an award-winning and Times 200 ranked law firm offering expert services in 25 fields, including family law, business immigration, high net divorce, personal injury, commercial litigation, property law, motoring, education and employment.
Explore Firm Details
Please join Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors for their upcoming webinar.
United Kingdom Immigration
Tamana Aziz and Vicash Ramkissoon
Duncan Lewis & Co Solicitors are most popular:
  • within Transport topic(s)

In a rapidly evolving post-Brexit economy, UK businesses are facing mounting skills shortages across technology, engineering, healthcare, construction, and financial services. As competition for talent intensifies, global mobility has become a board-level priority, not just an HR concern. This webinar will aim to give business leaders the clarity they need to navigate the UK's immigration landscape strategically, while staying fully compliant.

What the Business Immigration Team will Cover

1. The UK Talent Landscape in 2026: What Business Leaders Need to Know:

  • Post-Brexit recruitment realities
  • High-demand skills gaps across key sectors
  • Why accessing global talent is now critical to growth and competitiveness

2. High-Impact Visa Routes for Growth:

  • Scale-Up Visa – for high-growth companies needing urgent senior hires without sponsorship delays
  • Expansion Worker Route – how overseas companies can establish a UK presence efficiently and compliantly
  • Skilled Worker Route – still the backbone of long-term workforce planning
  • Global Business Mobility Routes – ideal for short-term projects, specialist teams, and secondments

3. Compliance & Risk:

  • Sponsor licence risks, audits and governance
  • The operational and financial impact of non-compliance
  • How to future-proof your workforce strategy

4. Practical, sector-relevant examples:

  • Tech scale-up combining Scale-Up and Skilled Worker routes to secure niche talent
  • Engineering/manufacturing firm using GBM routes for project-based expertise
  • Overseas business launching in the UK via the Expansion Worker route

5. Live Q&A for Decision-Makers

Authors
Photo of Tamana Aziz
Tamana Aziz
Photo of Vicash Ramkissoon
Vicash Ramkissoon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More