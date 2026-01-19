UPCOMING WEBINAR: Global Talent, UK Growth: How Visa Pathways Can Drive Business Expansion

Duncan Lewis Solicitors is an award-winning and Times 200 ranked law firm offering expert services in 25 fields, including family law, business immigration, high net divorce, personal injury, commercial litigation, property law, motoring, education and employment.

In a rapidly evolving post-Brexit economy, UK businesses are facing mounting skills shortages across technology, engineering, healthcare, construction, and financial services. As competition for talent intensifies, global mobility has become a board-level priority, not just an HR concern. This webinar will aim to give business leaders the clarity they need to navigate the UK's immigration landscape strategically, while staying fully compliant.



What the Business Immigration Team will Cover



1. The UK Talent Landscape in 2026: What Business Leaders Need to Know:

Post-Brexit recruitment realities

High-demand skills gaps across key sectors

Why accessing global talent is now critical to growth and competitiveness

2. High-Impact Visa Routes for Growth:

Scale-Up Visa – for high-growth companies needing urgent senior hires without sponsorship delays

Expansion Worker Route – how overseas companies can establish a UK presence efficiently and compliantly

Skilled Worker Route – still the backbone of long-term workforce planning

Global Business Mobility Routes – ideal for short-term projects, specialist teams, and secondments

3. Compliance & Risk:

Sponsor licence risks, audits and governance

The operational and financial impact of non-compliance

How to future-proof your workforce strategy

4. Practical, sector-relevant examples:

Tech scale-up combining Scale-Up and Skilled Worker routes to secure niche talent

Engineering/manufacturing firm using GBM routes for project-based expertise

Overseas business launching in the UK via the Expansion Worker route

5. Live Q&A for Decision-Makers