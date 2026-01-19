UPCOMING WEBINAR: Global Talent, UK Growth: How Visa Pathways Can Drive Business Expansion

- within Transport topic(s)
In a rapidly evolving post-Brexit economy, UK businesses are
facing mounting skills shortages across technology, engineering,
healthcare, construction, and financial services. As competition
for talent intensifies, global mobility has become a board-level
priority, not just an HR concern. This webinar will aim to give
business leaders the clarity they need to navigate the UK's
immigration landscape strategically, while staying fully
compliant.
What the Business Immigration Team will Cover
1. The UK Talent Landscape in 2026: What Business Leaders Need to Know:
- Post-Brexit recruitment realities
- High-demand skills gaps across key sectors
- Why accessing global talent is now critical to growth and competitiveness
2. High-Impact Visa Routes for Growth:
- Scale-Up Visa – for high-growth companies needing urgent senior hires without sponsorship delays
- Expansion Worker Route – how overseas companies can establish a UK presence efficiently and compliantly
- Skilled Worker Route – still the backbone of long-term workforce planning
- Global Business Mobility Routes – ideal for short-term projects, specialist teams, and secondments
3. Compliance & Risk:
- Sponsor licence risks, audits and governance
- The operational and financial impact of non-compliance
- How to future-proof your workforce strategy
4. Practical, sector-relevant examples:
- Tech scale-up combining Scale-Up and Skilled Worker routes to secure niche talent
- Engineering/manufacturing firm using GBM routes for project-based expertise
- Overseas business launching in the UK via the Expansion Worker route
5. Live Q&A for Decision-Makers