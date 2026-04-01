UK ETAs: Who Needs One And When

If you are a business inviting visitors to the UK or an inpidual visiting (or transiting landside through) the UK, you may be affected by the UK's expanded electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme for non-visa nationals.

The ETA Scheme has been fully enforced since 25 February 2026. It's a pre-entry requirement for everyone who doesn't require a visa to enter the UK and who doesn't have any existing UK immigration permission (or exemption from immigration control). The UK government refers to this group as 'non-visa nationals'.

If you are a non-visa national, you will need to have an ETA if you are coming to the UK to:

Visit;

Transit (landslide only); or

Work in the UK for up to three months under the Creative Worker visa concession.

The ETA requirement doesn't apply to airside transit through Heathrow and Manchester airports. You can read more about this here.

There is an exception for non-visa nationals who are legally resident in Ireland and are entering the UK from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man. For more information, see 'Who doesn't need an ETA?'.

What is the ETA application process?

You should make your application via the 'ETA App' or online. The process applies to adults and children. For further information, see here.

You must have a valid chipped passport, take a digital photo and enrol your biometrics. You will also need to answer a short set of 'suitability' questions.

The ETA fee is currently £16. It's due to rise to £20 for applications made on or after 8 April 2026. It lasts for two years or until your passport expires, whichever happens first.

What are the main impacts of this development?

For businesses:

If you finance the expenses of business visitors to your organisation in the UK, you may need to adjust your budget to reflect the cost of ETAs.

For travellers:

If you are a non-visa national, you should:

Understand if the ETA requirement applies to you;

Factor the additional process and cost into your UK travel plans;

When required, make sure that you get (or, during the implementation period, at least apply for) an ETA in good time before travelling to the UK;

Be aware that the rollout of the new system may initially cause some queuing delays when visiting the UK, and consider packing additional food, water and medications;

Be aware that you may be refused an ETA in certain circumstances, for example if:

You have a current UK deportation or exclusion order: You have a significant criminal history; You have previously overstayed in the UK or breached your immigration conditions; or You have outstanding debts to the UK; and

Be aware that if you are not eligible for an ETA or have one refused, you may need to apply for a visa to visit the UK. This can take around three weeks to process.

Who does not need an ETA?

An ETA is not required if you fall under one of the following groups:

You are a British or Irish citizen travelling on a valid British or Irish passport (or another valid passport containing a certificate of entitlement to the right of abode)

You are British with rights under EU Settlement Scheme (read more about this here)

You already hold a UK visitor visa

You have existing UK immigration permission, e.g. under a work route, as a partner, as a student, or under the EU Settlement Scheme or Ukraine schemes

You are travelling on a British National (Overseas) citizen passport

You are travelling on a British Overseas Territories citizen passport

You are resident in Ireland and: Are travelling on a passport of an ETA-eligible country Are entering the UK from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man; and You provide acceptable proof of your residence in Ireland

You are a child travelling on the France-UK school trip travel information form; or

You are exempt from UK immigration control.

A separate temporary concession also authorises entry for holders of an expired British passport (issued in 1989 or later) and a valid passport of an ETA-eligible nationality, provided the personal details on both documents match. Allowing an inpidual to rely on the concession is at the carrier's discretion.

Who needs an ETA?

Anyone who is from a country listed in Appendix ETA National List, and who isn't listed under 'who does not need an ETA', above.

Please note that the government guidance is updated from time to time. You should check for updates before you travel.

When should I apply, and what happens if I forget?

If the ETA requirement applies to you, apply and make sure it's approved before you travel to the UK. Current government guidance suggests ETAs are normally processed within three working days, however can take longer three working days.

You can no longer travel to the UK with a pending ETA application. The rule is 'no ETA, no travel', which means your ETA must be approved before you leave your departing country because your carrier may not allow you on board. If you have concerns, check your carrier's requirements for ETA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.